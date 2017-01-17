Bet On Red - Also, White And Blue

Though we are bearish on the market, we keep a long book. We'll be more inclined to look at US based companies than international based companies for longs going forward.

GM does the expected and uses Trump's critique of the business as an opportunity for good PR.

By Parke Shall

General Motors (NYSE:GM) came out this morning and announced that they would be creating a new initiative in the United States that is going to add a considerable amount of jobs and production capability in the US. This comes just days after President elect Donald Trump called out the automaker for producing vehicles outside of the United States. NBCNews reported:

General Motors, one of several automakers criticized for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S., plans to add more than a thousand jobs in the U.S., according to sources who shared the plans with CNBC. The jobs are part of a $1 billion investment the automaker is making into GM facilities in the U.S. "These are investments and decisions that are good for the business and have been in the works for some time," a GM spokesperson told NBC News, but the announcement shows the automaker is becoming more vocal in publicizing how many Americans it employs.

If you remember, attention was brought to General Motors just days ago when President elect Trump put out the following tweet,

It was around that time that we wrote an article claiming that investors should expect General Motors to use this opportunity as a chance for positive public relations. Like their counterpart Ford (NYSE:F) had done, we encouraged General Motors to use this opportunity to make a statement about how they would be keeping jobs and infrastructure in the United States.

In our article we wrote:

We believe that the equity in General Motors represents a fantastic opportunity and that the company will eventually figure out a way, like all of these other companies have, to please and abide by the rules and regulations that Mr. Trump wants to set. From that point, it becomes a positive PR moment for the company as they can happily announce, like Carrier did, that they are keeping jobs in the United States. We believe that this whole trend of Mr. Trump putting out tweets and hitting the stock of major corporations will end soon, as the public gets wise to these corporations' playbooks. Like other corporations have done here over the last few months, we encourage General Motors to come up with a quick and timely solution with Mr. Trump to save United States jobs and then present this as a positive public relations opportunity. We would buy the Trump GM tweet dip.

Clearly, this is exactly what happened. It's not only good press for President elect Donald Trump, it is also good press for General Motors.

It also brings us to another point that we wanted to talk about as we get ready to step into the Trump presidency. We think that most US based companies, and especially companies that produce and manufacture in the United States, will likely be good bets under the Trump administration regardless of whether or not Trump takes exception with them.

Why Can American Stocks Benefit from a Trump Administration?

1. Infrastructure names may not have already priced in the enormous checks that the government is going to be cutting for them in coming years, assuming Trump wants to rebuild the country in the manner which he campaigned on. Trump's plan is said to be upward of $1 trillion.

2. Companies in the U.S. will be the beneficiaries of not only tax cuts and deregulation, but also a plan to allow those with cash outside of the country to repatriate it. Shareholders of these companies will likely stand to benefit as this will allow companies more capital to deploy.

3. There are obvious PR benefits to being a U.S. based company that creates jobs under a Trump administration.

4. Finally, it is unlikely that Trump is going to work to extend these benefits to companies listed in the U.S. but not based in the U.S.

We'd Look For Bargains on Stocks that Trump is Publicly Critical Of

For instance, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) have both been the subject of controversy since Trump has won the election. Trump has complained about the price that the US government is paying for their products and he has single-handedly shaken up the stock of both companies simply by putting out a couple of critical Tweets.

For those who are not brand new to the world, you already know that Lockheed Martin and Boeing are essentially divisions of the United States government. There is no way, regardless of what Donald Trump does and does not Tweet, that these companies are going to see a significant impact on their business. This would make us inclined to buy on the "Trump tweet" opportunities, but we think there are actually more positives concerning these, and other US-based companies, going forward.

By now, the Trump playbook is fairly clear. He is going to go after larger US corporations and try to get them to keep jobs in the United States or at least put out headlines and press releases out that make the President look good and, ultimately, keep jobs in the United States. A lot of this is good for the country and some of it is a bit of show. We have no doubt that many other US-based companies that all have able-bodied PR departments will be able to benefit from Trump calling them out at some point in the future.

As a matter fact, we hope Trump goes down the line of US-based companies and gives them all "the business." It's a great opportunity for these companies to reestablish their brand and their credibility with US consumer, as well as for them to get some positive headlines heading into the new year. Make no doubt about it, if you don't think that there are not PR teams in meetings this week discussing PR strategies to make the Trump administration happy, you have never worked in any type of PR capacity.

We predicted that General Motors was going to put out something similar to what they put out yesterday. We think it is great news for the brand and we think it is great news for the President. We would not be surprised to see General Motors stock rally slightly on the news. We also pointed out in our first article about Trump's Tweet that CEO Mary Barra was one of Trump's business advisors prior to this happening. It just goes to show that these companies are not off limits.

As part of a portfolio that is carefully hedged, we don't necessarily think that going in and buying the dips on formidable and established US-based companies is a terrible strategy. For example, these last dips in Lockheed Martin and Boeing may have made decent buying opportunities. Certainly, we don't think that Donald Trump wants to put any American companies out of business. Quite the opposite, actually. Trump only gets a good name for himself if US companies wind up doing well.

Our outlook on the market is fairly bearish. We are not only bearish on equities, but we are also bearish on the US dollar heading into the Trump administration. With that said, we still maintain a allocation of about 50% of our portfolio that remains long regardless. We don't think that nibbling on strong US companies that come into the crosshairs of Donald Trump is a bad strategy.

Regardless of who Mr. Trump goes after next, we get the tone from his administration that the next four years are going to be slanted in favor of those who bet on American companies. There is no doubt that Mr. Trump is a patriot and then he's going to do everything he can to put America before other manufacturing countries. Heading into 2017 and the Trump administration, we think the best bet is to bet on the red white and blue.

