Berkeley Group: The Party Is Over

(Editor's note: Berkeley Group trades with much greater liquidity on the London Stock Exchange under ticker BKG.)

The story so far

A bit more than two years ago, I was quite excited about the British real estate market. It was a perfect opportunity - the economy was going from strength to strength, Gilt yields were retreating from the recent spike and David Cameron's approval was peaking. And just to make life even sweeter, the governmental equity loan incentive Help to Buy was introduced. My top pick was Bellway (OTCPK:BLWYY). In a matter of a year and a half, company's price almost doubled up. It couldn't be easier and yet more lucrative decision.

Over the past 12 months, however, a few material changes took place. First and foremost, the British voters decided to leave the European Union, wiping up 15% of the purchasing power of the pound against the dollar. Instantaneously, the newly re-elected prime minister and initiator of the bluff resigned, throwing the country in political abyss. Suddenly, the majority of the pro-Brexiters decided to soften the tone and while avoiding to take responsibility. A screamingly unrecognizable lady took the lead and unintentionally made it clear that Leave vote has never been part of the agenda.

The followed macroeconomics developments came hardly as a surprise. Despite the euphoria of the better-than-expected metrics shortly after the vote, the most recent readings are suggesting that the logic has prevailed, with consumer-price growth sharply picking up, leaving no room for monetary maneuvers. In order to keep the inflation under control while supporting the GBP, Bank of England is left with no other option but to hike rates. Higher yields translate into less affordable mortgages, depressing the demand side of the equation. Again - not a rocket science, but Economics 101.

To make matters worse, news recently broke out that Ms. May will officially announce her stance regarding the upcoming negotiations this Tuesday. According to various sources, Theresa May will be happy to accept a hard Brexit, sacrificing the UK's membership of the single market and customs union in exchange for full control of country's borders. The refrain suspiciously reminds of Make the United Kingdom Great Again! Welcome to the new political era.

What effects will a hard Brexit have on the real economy? First, the financial sector will almost certainly lose the passporting rights. The EU's passporting rules allow businesses to sell services across the union from anywhere within it and only requires companies to be regulated in one country, rather than everywhere they operate. In other words, London will no longer be able to freely facilitate the financial transactions of the union nor be the largest FX market maker. The financial service industry is the backbone of the British economy, accounting for 8.0% of the gross value added in 2014. According to a governmental report, the UK is the fourth most exposed country to the sector following Luxembourg, Australia and The Netherlands. The big players in the space wasted no time and started migrating their operations shortly after the vote, leaving no room for chance. Another vital sector in jeopardy is the higher education. The UK is known for its world-class universities. At the moment, a hefty portion of the students are EU citizens. While the most lucrative group is labeled "international", considering the size and level of the European students, we can safely conclude that the higher education business will be yet another victim of the "freedom" movement. Hence, taking just these two sectors in insulation, we can be sure that recession is inevitable in case of a nasty divorce (base-case scenario).

Another side effect of the vote will be the inevitable surge in demand for human capital. Like most developed countries, the British population is progressively aging. This, combined with the record-low unemployment rate, will immediately lead to wage inflation, harming the corporate margins. The homebuilders will be among the hardest hit. As Barratt Developments' CEO put it eight months ago:

We have a significant part of our labour force, particularly within the London market, coming from continental Europe - the free movement of labour in the European market is a positive from our point of view.

Based on his estimates, 30-40% of company's workforce in London hails from mainland Europe.

Talking about London's property market, it will undoubtedly absorb most of the damage. As the gap between standard of living and real estate prices between the capital city and the countryside expanded for decades, once the money are shifted away from London, the bubble will burst in a fashion comparable to the Tokyo crash dating back to the early 1990s. Hence, the most vulnerable of all builders are the one heavily exposed to it.

Before diving into the investment universe in a hunt for the most overvalued equity, let's focus on the industry dynamics over the past 12 months in an attempt to understand what might be priced in already and get a grip of the prevailing sentiment. For the purpose of the study, I have picked three of the historically most exposed house builders to the London market, namely Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV, OTC:BTDPF), Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG, OTCPK:BKGFY), and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW, OTCPK:TWODF).

As visible from the chart, the months preceding the vote can be characterized as price consolidation. House prices were hitting all-time highs - year-over-year price inflation reached double-digit figure, supported by ceaseless inflow of foreign capital, record-low mortgage rates, and government incentives. The prominent house builders were reassuring the bright future of the industry while releasing decent reports. As a counterbalance, the pro-Brexit campaign was growing stronger, spreading anxiety among investors. Worries about a natural reversal from record highs due to overheating market (industry's valuation was enjoying four-year bull market) also were present.

On the first day after the vote, the market took a good 40 minutes until prices were established across the industry. The homebuilders were among the biggest losers, suffering losses in excess of 40%. As the dust settled, a steady recovery took place, mainly fueled by better-than-expected consumer sentiment, macroeconomic figures and resilient property market. The overall stock market was also supportive. As the figures below suggest, the boom market continues, albeit at muted pace.

Source: Halifax House Index

Most recently, the sector jumped spurred by better-than-expected financial reports combined with optimistic guidance from Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments among others. Is this a value opportunity then? No! It is an excellent chance to short the most vulnerable segment of an already overbought market at levels seen before the material changes took place.

To conclude the macro section, my base-case scenario for the housing market and UK economy, in general, is a slowing growth over the following year followed by a steep recession and gradual recovery. To illustrate, I suggest the following GDP growth curve:

Source: author's estimates

The hottest potato

Continuing with the investment universe as defined above, we will discriminate based on valuation, operating performance, and market position to determine the weakest of the competitors. It is worth mentioning that the data for Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments dates back to end of June (new reports haven't been released yet), while the one for Berkeley is newer - from the end of October.

Spotting an anomaly in form of a relative valuation inconsistency proves to be difficult in this case. The most inefficient of the three in the face of Barratt Developments is trading at a discount to its closest competitor - Taylor Wimpey. The later manages to pull significant margins out of a substantially lower average selling price. Turning back to economics, in normal circumstances, given the base-case scenario, once the economy enters a recession the first companies to go are the most ineffective ones. In the case of the British house building industry, however, I hardly doubt depressed demand to cause a price war and ultimately bankruptcies. So far the industry participants are acting as an oligopoly, nurturing overwhelming imbalance between supply and demand. Despite the record inflationary pressure observed the past few years, the house builders were hesitant to increase their volumes. Instead, the majority of growth derived from improved margins. Hence, in case of sluggish demand, the companies are more likely to sit on the fence and wait for better conditions rather than desperately try to gain market share by slashing profitability. The thesis is also supported by the fact that little to no debt is included in the capital structure of the average industry participant.

If the thesis proves to be correct, counterintuitively a victim of the turnaround would be the most efficient and hence most expensive of the constituents. BKG is orientated towards the higher end of the market, with significant exposure to London. While Chinese and Russian money will most likely continue to flow into the city, weakening financial service and tourist sectors will materially affect the standard of living and hence property prices in the British capital. Considering the high level of fixed costs (in the form of operating costs as a percentage of revenues) and inventory locked up, Berkeley Group is the sort of candidate we are looking for.

Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group is a homebuilder severely exposed to the London real estate market. Currently, about 84% of company's plots are in London, with the rest situated in the neighboring counties. Berkeley managed to take a full advantage of the bubbling market so far. Despite the relatively flat delivery figures (recall the oligopoly hypothesis), revenues more than doubled-up supported by spiking average price. The share price tracked accordingly.

Source: Company's 2016H1 Investors Presentation

As the market was getting hotter and hotter, the inventory started to ramp up, ultimately leaving Berkeley with substantial plot bank and work in progress, both acquired and priced when the market could not look any sexier.

Shifting attention towards the financials, Berkeley's delivered phenomenal results in the most recent reporting period. The top line surged by more than 24% on year-over-year basis, supported by significant improvement in the average selling price due to scheduled number of deliveries in central London. Operating metrics also improved, with both Gross and EBIT margins approaching record highs.

The balance sheet continued its expansion, with inventory levels dangerously high. While the management understands the London market is about to take a bash and add plots outside the capital, the current portfolio might turn into a significant liability in case of hostile market conditions. The forward sales (booked over the coming three years), fell from £3.25b to £2.9b while work in progress continued its upward march.

Other concerning development is the drying liquidity. The company is aggressively distributing more than 50% of its earnings as part of what is called "shareholder return programme". The aim of the exercise is to return £10 per share over the next five years. The incentive was introduced back in 2011 - period characterized by fast recovery and booming economy. The next dividend payment is scheduled for end of March and will cost almost £140m of liquid assets. A moderate property price decline will result in an increase in cancellation rates, further drawling the current assets. Moreover, the company has announced a new product to be delivered beyond 2018 - another risky move pushing the company towards its credit lines.

Another specific bearish catalyst is the hike in rates of stamp duty land tax on purchases of additional residential property effective from 1 April 2016. The message is clear - while the government is supporting entry-level developers through the Help to Buy scheme, families with a property should stay away from the market so artificial inflationary pressure can be avoided. Berkeley's issue is that Help to Buy reservations accounted for just 75 sales in the latest reporting period. Moreover, in an attempt to close the gap between London and the countryside, the incentives are formulated to support the later in the expense of the foremost (property price caps, price/earnings requirements and so on).

Absolute valuation

DCF analysis is a must in this case as due to the high level of volatility and uncertainty, market might rely on relative pricing more than necessary. Here's my proposed projection derivation:

As usual, my input is colored red, with the rest of the figures derived accordingly. As a basis for the revenue projection, I decided to play with average selling price and volume assumptions. Here, I take into account:

Changes in sales structure with focus shifting towards cheaper markets (e.g. outside London);

Melting imbalance between supply and demand due to rising inventory across the industry and fears among foreigners and Brits to invest in the country's property market;

Volume decrease due to business fleeing away as hard Brexit takes its toll; Increase in mortgage rates is also factored.

Same forces combined with stronger competition outside London and shrinking labour market justify the decline in the gross margin towards current levels of company's competitors. Operating expenses should be stickier, accounting for a bigger portion of the revenues (yet declining in absolute terms).

Before I continue, I want to point out that my estimates are significantly different from the one the management presented. Although the later recognizes revenues should come down to roughly £2b in the coming year, it is confident that the sales will grow to £3b over the next 3-5 years. If this is the case, company's common shares are dirty cheap at current price. The demanding target, however, could also be viewed as yet another catalyst.

Change in net working capital and effects of depreciation and capital expenditure are omitted as the figures are sufficiently insignificant. As usual, the complete data set and valuation model are provided to Seeking Alpha's subscribers.

Risks

The biggest concern is if management projections are correct and mine - not. The CEO and the chairman of the company are holding large stakes, incentivizing them to meet their targets. One way to do so will be rapidly utilization of the plot bank at the expense of profit margin. The pitfall of the strategy is the lack of liquidity and historic behavior across the industry.

The second concern is if Brexit turns out to be a nonevent. Despite the mind game between politicians, the vote has not ruined the real economy so far. As UK's Economic Secretary claimed on Monday, London might retain the Euro clearing as uncertainty about the European financial system infrastructure might push the volume to New York which will be a lose/lose scenario for both the EU and UK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.