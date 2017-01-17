Bank Of America: Back To Normal Value Levels

Even after the big rally, the valuation metrics are only back to more normal levels.

Before the open on Friday, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported Q4 results. The market generally saw the results as mixed after the stock raced ahead over the last quarter.

After years of trading below tangible book value, investors now face the dilemma of BoA actually trading far in excess of that book value measure. At $23, the stock trades at multi-year highs possibly changing the investment equation.

The best way to view the Q4 results for BoA is that the numbers weren't perfect. The large bank beat the EPS estimate by $0.02 while missing revenues by a large margin.

BoA has a recent history of missing revenue estimates so the Q4 miss isn't that alarming. The better news is that earnings are set up for gains in 2017 as net interest income rallies.

The promise of buying this bank stock overly the last couple of years was the positioning to benefit from higher interest rates. With the rate hike and expected rate increases this year, BoA now projects that Q1 NII will surge by $600 million.

Source: BoA Q416 presentation

Over the previous few quarters, NII was relatively flat. A $600 million boost is a very material gain to revenues for a bank that has been stuck around $20 billion for years now. As well, the $3.4 billion sensitivity to higher rates is in addition to the projected increase from the existing gains in rates.

One of the big keys to the rebound of the banks is the cost reductions over the last few years. Revenue hasn't grown, but the banks have stripped out expenses.

The leverage for the quarter was crucial with non-interest expense down $800 million providing huge upside to the $400 million increase in revenues. The expense reductions came from several areas including both a reduction in personnel and lower professional fees contributing to the decline.

The end result is an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 66%. The number trails the other banks that are in the 50s range, but BoA has made huge strides in this category.

Source: BoA Q416 presentation

Naturally, higher interest rates that boost net revenues will improve the efficiency ratio without BoA making any improvements in operations. Such moves will change the mindset about the bank as lower interest rates have hindered profitability.

Note that 2017 analyst estimates are now north of $2. The whole deal with the large bank stocks and specifically BoA was that the valuations were absurdly cheap. Even after the gains in the stock, BoA only trades at 11x forward EPS estimates.

BAC PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that BoA only trades back towards normalized valuation levels. In reality, the stock doesn't even trade above the $24.04 book value now. The stock at $23 is only back to a normalized level with plenty of upside over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.