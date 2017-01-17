Wells Fargo After Earnings Is Still Not A Buy

Declining non-interest income and a potential decline in broader markets do not bode well. WFC is still not a buy.

Source: Forbes

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported Q4 revenue of $21.58 billion and EPS of $0.96. The company missed on revenue by $840 million and missed on EPS by $0.04. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Loans And Yields Are Growing

Donald Trump's presidential election was a boon to bank stocks as the market expects the Fed to be more hawkish under Trump's regime. The yield on 10 year treasuries is now at 2.38%, up 25bps Y/Y. This is practically found money for Wells Fargo as loans outstanding was $968 billion, up 6% Y/Y. The average loan yield was 4.20% versus 4.16% in the year earlier period. Rising rates should drive the average yield even higher.

The bank's phantom accounts scandal has taken a toll on new accounts. Consumer checking account openings and applications for credit cards fell Y/Y by 40% and 43%, respectively. As part of its remediation plan, Wells has reached out to 40 million retail and 3 million small business customers through various forms of communication. Over 168,000 potentially unauthorized credit card customers have been call. Wells has also issued over $3 million of refunds for potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees.

For now, the accounts scandal has not appeared to impact loan growth, deposit growth or net interest income in a meaningful way. Deposits at Q4 were $1.3 trillion, up 2% sequentially and 7% Y/Y. Net interest income was $12.4 billion, up 7% Y/Y and 4% sequentially. The increase was due to growth in earning assets and deployment of cash into investments at higher rates. Net interest margin during the quarter was 2.87% versus 2.82% and 2.92% in Q3 2016 and Q4 2015, respectively.

If the Fed continues to raise rates then Wells' net interest income will likely continue to grow. Management estimates that for every 25 basis point increase in rates, it could earn an additional $150 million per quarter.

Declining Non-Interest Income

The bank's growth in non-interest income helped buttress results when rates were much lower. It could now be a thorn in Wells' side.

Non-interest income of $9.2 billion represented 44% of total income and was off 8% Y/Y. Mortgage servicing was down 15%, reflecting lower servicing income and mortgage origination revenue. It could fall further if rising rates choke off mortgage originations. Insurance fell 39%; the decline could reflect the fact that low-income Wells customers were previously sold insurance through Prudential (NYSE:PRU) without their consent. Other income, the fell 55% due to hedge effectiveness losses.

I believe revenue from mortgage banking, insurance and other could continue to decline. If the bank's sales culture becomes less aggressive then non-interest income could fall further than expected and partially offset gains from rising rates.

WFC Is Still Not A Buy

WFC is up about 20% since Donald Trump was elected, so much of the upside could be priced in already. The Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) is up 9% during that time frame and is now approaching 20,000. That gain has been mostly driven by sentiment.

I believe a change in sentiment and a poor earnings season in general could cause a pullback in broader financial markets, taking WFC with it. WFC trades at over 13.7x earnings, yet there is no compelling reason to own the stock here. I would advise investors to wait for a double-digit pullback in the stock before buying and holding for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.