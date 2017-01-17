AnaptysBio Sets Terms For $60 Million IPO

Based on its proposed IPO valuation, existing investor support, and successful strategy, I see the IPO as a strong buy.

Its strategy of combining wholly owned programs with collaboration programs has paid off, having generated more than $65 million in milestone payments to date.

The company is developing treatments for allergic reactions, inflammation and cancer.

Biopharma developer AnaptysBio wants to raise $60 million in its IPO.

Quick Take

Inflammatory disease and cancer treatment developer AnaptysBio (Pending:ANAB) has set the proposed terms for its IPO, seeking to raise up to $60 million.

The company has a combination of promising wholly owned candidates and partnership treatment candidates that are in Phase 1/2 stage of development.

Due to its significant partnership revenues, reasonable IPO valuation and insider intent to purchase 50% of IPO shares, my opinion is that the IPO is a strong buy.

Company Recap

AnaptysBio is developing and partnering on programs to treat severe inflammation and cancer.

The company is in Phase 2a trials for its lead candidate, ANB020, for the treatment of various allergic reactions, after having successfully completed its Phase 1 safety trials.

It expects topline data from these trials in the second half of 2017.

Below is a synopsis of its wholly owned (NASDAQ:BLUE) and partnered (NASDAQ:GOLD) pipeline:

(Source: AnaptysBio)

For its ANB019 candidate for the treatment of various forms of psoriasis, AnaptysBio intends to begin Phase 1 safety trials in 1H 2017 and announce top-line data in 2H 2017 as well as seek clearance to initiate Phase 2 studies in 2018.

The company has also developed partner collaborations with TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) for its immuno-oncology targets and with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) for additional inflammation candidates.

IPO Details

ANAB wants to sell 4 million shares of its common stock at an expected midpoint price of $15 per share, for gross proceeds of $60 million, subject to the usual over-allotments provided to the underwriters.

Post-IPO and assuming the underwriters exercise all of their over-allotment options, there will be 18.8 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Some of the existing stockholders (unidentified) have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to $30 million of common stock at the IPO price. This is not uncommon for successful life science IPOs, as it indicates continued investor confidence in the company's prospects.

ANAB expects to use the proceeds as follows:

approximately $25.0 million to fund development of ANB020 and ANB019 through initial clinical trials intended to demonstrate efficacy in multiple indications approximately $15.0 million to fund continued development of other wholly-owned product candidates, including our checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies, and discovery of new product candidates to further expand our proprietary pipeline any remaining amounts to fund working capital, including general corporate purposes

The lead left underwriter for the IPO is Credit Suisse.

In my original analysis of the company and its IPO prospects, AnaptysBio Files For IPO And Show Real Promise, I highlighted the company's large though lumpy collaboration milestone revenues, which have totaled $65.4 million to-date through the end of 2016.

This significant source of cash is a function of the company generating promising antibodies for its target areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology, which contain many large unmet needs.

Of course, there are many competitors developing treatments as well. In immuno-oncology, there are more than 2,000 candidates currently under investigation worldwide.

For inflammatory diseases, the following companies have significant competitive development pipelines:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Eli Lily and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merck (NYSE:MRK)

Novartis AG

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Commentary

ANAB is proposing to value itself post-IPO at a market cap of $281 million, within a normal range for biopharma company going public, which tends to be between $200 million to $300 million.

Some of its investors intend to purchase up to 50% of the IPO, which is a sizeable show of support, and is twice the size of a more typical insider purchase of 20% to 25%.

The company has earned significant revenues, while most development stage biopharma IPO candidates have not, and I have previously stated my wholehearted endorsement of this risk reduction approach.

ANAB is essentially utilizing its proprietary development platform to identify promising antibody candidates and partner where appropriate to generate milestone revenues which it then uses in conjunction with equity financing to develop its wholly owned programs.

This is a very smart strategy. Management is not biting off more than it can chew, while remaining capital-efficient through its collaboration efforts.

Although the collaboration revenues are 'lumpy' and may be more uneven as its collaboration candidates progress more slowly through later stage trials, the revenues to be gained may be much higher.

At a sub-$300 million post-IPO market cap, my opinion is the IPO is a strong buy.

Author's note: I write about IPOs, secondaries, and M&A deals. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.