How The Names Of Biologicals Could Undergo A Nonsense Mutation

The FDA’s final verdict on how biological drugs should be named, revealed Thursday, January 12, could affect the makers not only of biosimilars but also of all future biologicals and – remarkably – those that have already been approved and are on the market.

The crux of the agency’s guidance is that all biologicals should add to their non-proprietary names a hyphenated suffix composed of four random letters. If implemented fully this would represent a major shift in drug nomenclature, and would in time result in the generic name of an original biological not being obviously distinct from those of biosimilars.

The idea that generic names of biosimilars should carry a four-letter suffix is not new; the agency already implemented it when it designated filgrastim -sndz as the generic name for Zarxio, the first biosimilar of Amgen’s Neupogen. The difference is that the suffixes will comprise random letters, and they could now affect all biologicals.

Advantage biosimilars, maybe

Thus in time the pendulum could swing back in biosimilars makers’ favour; the suffix idea had been greeted with dismay from biosimilars companies complaining that these would make their products immediately identifiable as distinct from the suffix-less originator.

However, a system that, for instance, named future Humira biosimilars adalimumab -wsnx, adalimumab -erha and adalimumab -oxrt (these are all made up), while the original drug’s generic name was changed to adalimumab -zcvb, say, would give no advantage to the original unless prescribers knew specifically that the “zcvb” suffix implied Humira itself.

There are several caveats. The guidance only attempts to impose this rule on biosimilars and prospective future biologicals, while suggesting that, in the case of retrospective naming, current BLA holders “may propose” this type of suffix arrangement.

Moreover, the final guidance does not establish legally enforceable responsibilities, but rather “describes ... current [FDA] thinking”. But the agency adds: “Current thinking is that a proper name that includes a distinguishable suffix is warranted for both newly licensed and previously licensed originator biological products.”

In both cases, whether applicants are told that they “should” or “may” do so, they are directed to submit up to 10 proposed suffixes for the agency’s consideration. The FDA had flirted with this idea before, but at the guidance’s previous iteration had dropped it in favour of three proposed suffixes.

It is not immediately obvious why makers of original biologicals should jump at the chance to make the names of their drugs resemble those of biosimilars. The FDA separately says it is still working out a naming system for “interchangeable products”, but since no biologicals have so far been approved as interchangeable this issue of little current relevance.

What the hjxf?

What form the four-letter suffixes should take has separately been at issue, with the agency wavering between meaningful ones like “sndz”, to represent Sandoz in that company’s filgrastim -sndz, and completely random ones like “cznm” and “hjxf”.

It has now settled on the latter, and Zarxio ’s generic name is being changed to filgrastim -bflm. The second biosimilar approved, Pfizer’s Inflectra, already got a random suffix in its non-proprietary name – infliximab -dyyb.

While there are clear commercial reasons why biosimilars makers might want their company identifiable in a generic name, there could be broader reasons why some kind of identifiable feature was preferable to randomness. Most importantly, it could prevent prescribing errors – a reason why the idea of random suffixes has been criticised.

However, the FDA has taken the opposite view, and even used the same reason to back it, saying the proposed naming convention would “facilitate pharmacovigilance”. The agency argues that random suffixes will be sufficiently different from each other to prevent healthcare providers mistakenly thinking that two products with the same “proper name” are interchangeable.

Drug makers that see this as the ultimate perverse aspect of the FDA’s guidance can at least rest assured that any practical effect will not be felt for years. Even if the guidance is followed fully the first biosimilar version of a biological compulsorily named with a random suffix might not be seen for 15 years.