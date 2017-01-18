TCF Financial: Multiple Trump-Induced Tailwinds

Importantly, TCF does not look overvalued, trading at a discount to its peers on both a P/B as well as P/E basis.

Company overview

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota. As of 3Q16, TCF had USD21.1 billion in total assets, USD17.8 billion in loans and USD17.2 billion in deposits. The company maintains a 341 branch network throughout the states of Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota.

On the liability side, TCF is a classic retail deposit-funded bank.

On the asset side, the company operates a nationwide lending platform with a focus on home equity loans, leasing and equipment finance and auto finance.

Beneficiary of the Durbin's amendment repeal

As a reminder, the Durbin amendment is a part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that limits the transactions fees that banks can charge on their debit cards. On June 29, 2011, the Federal Reserve issued a rule implementing the Durbin amendment, which includes a cap of USD0.21 plus 0.05% of the transaction and an additional USD0.01 to account for fraud protection costs on the transaction fee for large issuers. The rule applies to banks with over USD10 billion in total assets.

Currently, banks subject to regulation receive USD0.23 per swipe versus USD0.46 for banks with the asset mark of less than USD10 billion.

Both Donald Trump and his team have promised to repeal the Dodd-Frank act. Importantly, Steven Mnuchin, Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, said that "his team wants to strip back parts of Dodd-Frank that prevent banks from lending":

Mnuchin: We've been in the business of regional banking and we understand what it is to make loans. That's the engine of growth to small- and medium-sized businesses. So, as we look at Dodd-Frank, the number one problem with Dodd-Frank is it's way too complicated and cuts back lending. So we want to strip back parts of Dodd-Frank that prevent banks from lending. And that will be the number one priority on the regulatory side.

In addition, Jeb Hensarling, a member of the Republican party and the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, has already proposed an alternative legislative act that seeks to repeal the Durbin amendment. According to Hensarling, the real beneficiaries of the Durbin amendment were not consumers, but retailers:

While politicians love to claim they are reigning in business, the real costs of their regulations are imposed on consumers. Prior to the enactment of Dodd Frank, 75% of banks offered free checking and just two years later only 39% of banks continued to do so. The minimum average balance necessary to qualify for free checking has doubled over the same time period. Credit card incentives like airline miles have been curtailed in part to the costs imposed by the bill's Durbin Amendment, which imposed price controls on the fee paid between banks for the acceptance of card based transactions. The real beneficiaries of the Durbin amendment was not consumers but Durbin's political allies - the big retailers. The Durbin Amendment, offered at the behest of big retailers, imposed price controls on credit card transaction fees. The end result was less consumer choices and the elimination of free checking for consumers. Lower and middle class Americans now must pay fees to put their money in the bank where they receive essentially no interest.

According to TCB's 2015 annual report, the company's card revenue, primarily interchange fees charged to retailers, printed at USD54.4 million, representing 24.6% of its total fee revenue for FY2015. Given that banks subject to regulation receive USD0.23 per swipe versus USD0.46 for smaller banks, we estimate that without the amendment, TCB would have earned an additional USD49.7 million in total card revenues for FY2015. As such, if the Durbin amendment is repealed, TCB's total fee revenue would grow by c20%, all else equal. As a result, the bank's earnings would increase by c16%, given TCF's effective tax rate of 35%.

One can argue that the Durbin Amendment will not be fully repealed given the strong lobby from big retailers. However, we believe there is a high probability that this lobbying fight between merchants and banks will result in a compromise. We do not rule out the following outcome: the amendment itself remains intact; however, the rule's asset threshold gets raised from the current mark of USD10 billion to USD25 billion or even USD50 billion. TCF had USD21.1 billion in total assets as at Q316, hence it would benefit from higher asset thresholds.

Potential reduction in the CFPB's power

On October 29, 2015, TCF received a NORA letter (Notice and Opportunity to Respond and Advise letter) from the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB). According to the letter, the CFPB "is considering taking legal action against TCF related to compliance with laws relating to unfair, deceptive and abusive acts, in connection with TCF's practices in administering checking account overdraft program "opt-in" requirements". Since that, TCF has experienced a multiple de-rating and the stock is currently trading at a discount to its peer group.

As a reminder, the CFPB is an agency of the United States government responsible for consumer protection in the financial sector. Even before the election of Trump, there were efforts to defund and defang the CFPB. Mr. Hensarling said that the CFPB is hurting the U.S. financial industry and is not protecting consumers:

The CFPB undoubtedly remains the single most powerful and least accountable Federal agency in all of Washington. When it comes to the credit cards, auto loans and mortgages of hardworking taxpayers the CFPB has unbridled, discretionary power not only to make those less available and more expensive, but to absolutely take them away. Consequently, Americans are losing both their financial independence and the protection of the rule of law. The bureau is fundamentally unaccountable to the president since the director can only be removed for cause. Fundamentally unaccountable to Congress because the bureau's funding is not subject to appropriations. Fundamentally unaccountable to the courts because Dodd-Frank requires courts to grant the CFPB deference regarding its interpretation of Federal consumer financial law. Thus, the bureau regrettably remains unaccountable to the American people. That is why we need the CFPB on budget and led by a bipartisan commission; mere testimony is not the equivalent to accountability.

In October 2016, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the CFPB's structure is unconstitutional. Mr. Hensarling released the following statement on the ruling:

By design the CFPB is arguably the most powerful and least accountable Washington bureaucracy in American history, and it shows. The Bureau has infringed on the economic freedoms of consumers, limited their financial choices, increased their costs, and failed to hold managers accountable for widespread discrimination and abuse of its own employees. This must change. The CFPB has an important mission. Properly designed and led, it is capable of great good. But the Bureau's bizarre and defective structure allows it to evade the time-tested checks and balances that are necessary to hold it or any other government bureaucracy accountable. Our Constitution requires these checks and balances to protect our God-given liberties from government abuse. It is astonishing that the Democrats who voted for the Dodd-Frank Act so casually disregarded their constitutional obligations to the American people. It's also astonishing that President Obama illegally bypassed the Senate by appointing Richard Cordray to serve as the Bureau's Director. It is time to restore the rule of law and Constitutional governance to this nation. While I welcome today's decision, it's absurd that a judicial opinion was necessary.

As such, given the facts above, we believe the CFPB would most likely find its powers scaled back by President Trump and a Republican-led Congress. A potential reduction in the CFPB's power would be a significant positive for TCF, given that this agency is considering legal action against the bank.

Tailwinds from infrastructure investments

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has promised to increase infrastructure spending. Being the bank's largest concentration, leasing and equipment finance corresponds to 24% of TCF's total credit portfolio.

Source: Company data

Given that TCF offers its leasing and equipment finance products in all 50 states through its national lending platform, we think the much-awaited infrastructure stimulus could drive the company's loan growth ahead of peers. We believe this would be a material tailwind for the bank's top-line.

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

Well-positioned for higher interest rates

TCF's deposit franchise is the jewel in the crown of the bank. TCF stands out among its peers due to its unique granular deposit base. According the company, 94% of its USD17.2 billion deposit book is FDIC-insured, i.e. less than USD0.25 million per account. This compares to just 62% at TFC's peer group.

Source: Company data

In our view, should market yields increase, TCF would still enjoy better-than-peer cost of funding and lower outflows, thanks to this unique deposit granularity. In addition, 62% of deposits are low or no interest cost with an average cost of just two basis points, implying that TCF's revenues have more leverage to rising rates. On the other side of the balance sheet, 81% of the company's assets are variable/adjustable rate or short/medium duration fixed rate. Notably, 57% of TCF's loan book is expected to reprice, amortize or prepay in the next 12 months.

Source: Company data

As a result, the bank's low-cost granular deposit base coupled with a mix of variable-rate and short-term loans make TCF one of the best play on higher U.S. interest rates. According to TCF's estimates, a 100 bps parallel increase in yields results in a 6% increase in net interest income.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, TCF looks undervalued, trading at discount to peers on both a P/B as well as P/E basis.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

In our view, the bank's valuation discount can be partly attributed to the CFPB-related issues. We expect TCF to settle these issues with little to no impact on the company's financials. Once the settlement has been reached, the discount should narrow, in our view.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Risks

1) Asset quality concerns in auto finance - 3Q16 results revealed an uptick in the bank's auto 60-day delinquencies, from 0.13% at 2Q16 to 0.20% in 3Q16. Management remains comfortable with the auto finance portfolio, attributing this deterioration to seasonal factors and industry-wide trends. That being said, while the portfolio is performing within the company's expectations, we believe auto finance is an area worth keeping eye on, given that it accounts for 16% of TCF'S total loan book.

2) Pressure on margins in a more challenging rate environment - TCF has historically enjoyed rich net interest margins due to a combination of high-yielding assets and low-cost granular deposits. Although we expect short-term as well as long-term interest rates to increase, it is well worth mentioning that in a more challenging rate environment TFC would likely face more margin pressure than its peers with lower/more average net interest margins

3) Litigation issues - While we expect TCF to settle the CFPB-related litigation with little to no effect on the company's financials, there is a risk of a negative ruling from the CFPB.

