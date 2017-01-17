CSX: Expect More Of The Same

Recall that I first got behind CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) back in April of 2015 with a buy call as its rail network connects every major city in the eastern United States and connects to over 200 short-line railroads and more than 70 ports. Hard to believe it has been almost two years since that call, but the fact remains that regardless of what is happening in the macroeconomic environment, there will always demand for its reach. Of course, performance still matters. I want to point out that I liked it as a long-term bet because it was improving efficiencies and delivering results at the time. Unfortunately, I had recommended the stock at $32.92 and it went nowhere for a long while. In fact it dropped 30% from that mark, but has of rebounded, and is now up nearly 20% from that call.

The stock will ebb and flow, but the name has escaped bear territory. That is a plus. There is hope for the economy with a changing of the guard in Washington that is pro-business, although the economy has chugged along steadily since 2009. It is also important that you understand the company was somewhat unfairly tied to oil, and oil has rebounded a bit from its lows taking CSX stock up with it. While the correlation with oil pricing seems to have weakened in the few quarters, it remains linked. At the end of the day, what matters is the performance of the name. Thus I want to follow up on my call to see if my buy rating still holds water. CSX just announced Q4 earnings and it was a so-so quarter for the company, which may translate to stalled momentum for the name.

Of course, we have to examine expectations in the face of reality. That said, the company reported top and bottom lines that perfectly matched consensus estimates. In many circles this type of report has almost become slightly bearish. I tend to disagree with that, but market sentiment is driven by expectations of the market makers. Of course, there is much more to these reports than the top and bottom line, but top line with revenue came in at $2.87 billion, which was up 2.9% year-over-year. The rise in revenues is a positive, considering we have seen many quarters of falling year-over-year revenues over the last few years. Further, CSX saw Q4 2016 net earnings of $458 million, which was a 2% decline from the $466 million last year. This translates to $0.49 per share this quarter (up from $0.48 last year). These earnings per share grew year-over-year thanks to the reduced share count on account of CSX's buyback program and an extra accounting week resulting from the company's fiscal reporting calendar, which benefited earnings per share by $0.03 per share.

Of course we must examine the sales figures to have a better context for the headline numbers. There were some pockets of growth for the company. I will add that CSX was helped by a more favorable pricing environment versus last year. There also was a volume decline, driven by declines in coal shipments. In fact, the company lost almost $470 million of coal revenue this year, thanks to a 21% decline in its coal business. That hurts. There is hope however that the new administration in the U.S. will be more friendly to clean coal, but that remains to be seen.

While this was somewhat of a so-so quarter, the company has been struggling to get it together and deliver solid results all year. There are ongoing concerns with the name such as low commodity prices which are impacting volumes. Of course the more material CSX has to transport, the more it can effectively price. I will say that paradoxically, lower fuel prices have correlated with a lower share price for CSX, but the decline in fuel prices has been a tremendous catalyst for the company in terms of expenses. Couple that with the CSX of Tomorrow initiative, and the company has a recipe for drastic reductions in expenses as we enter 2017. For 2016 as a whole, earnings were below 2015 earnings, but the company managed to stay positive and deliver strong margins. What I think we need to do is wait it out. The cycle hasn't even begun to ramp up, and until there is a rebound in commodity prices, expect more of the same sideways action.

