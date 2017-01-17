Realty Income: Shares Sit At $60 Again, What To Do Now?

Realty Income's (NYSE:O) shares have rebounded and advanced to $60 again. Though Realty Income's shares are showing signs of stabilization, an increase in short-term interest rates is a formidable obstacle to overcome in 2017. I continue to think that investors will have a chance to gobble up shares in the $50 price range and that Realty Income continues to be overpriced at today's price point.

Determining what price is justified for a quality business is a real challenge. How much should one pay for a quality income vehicle that has increased its dividend payout like clock work over time and that has managed to even raise its dividend during one of the worst real estate bear markets in modern history?

I think most investors would agree that a company that has done just that deserves a premium price tag - a reward so to speak for consistent dividend growth. For instance, Realty Income hiked its monthly dividend the 89th time in December. Clearly, a company like this should be more expensive than others that don't have such credentials. But how much is too much?

Don't Make A Mistake, Realty Income Is Far From Being Cheap

Realty Income has never really been cheap. Far from it. The REIT's shares have changed hands for as much as $72 last year, selling for ~25x 2016e adjusted funds from operations. But as investors have started to shift funds from dividend-paying stocks into more interest-rate-sensitive assets in expectation of higher short-term interest rates, Realty Income has fallen off of its highs in the last three months of 2016.

Today, Realty Income's shares can be gobbled up for much less than what investors had to pay six months ago, but that doesn't mean that the REIT is a bargain. When Realty Income released Q3-16 earnings in late October, the Real Estate Investment Trust tightened its 2016 adjusted funds from operations guidance range to $2.87-$2.89/share. Based on this guidance, Realty Income's shares sell for ~21x full year 2016e AFFO today - and that's still FAR from being cheap.

Interest Rate Headwinds Likely Going To Take A Toll On Interest Rate Sensitive Assets In 2017

We are now slowly approaching a period in which the Federal Reserve is expected to lift short term interest rates (something the central bank should have done many years ago). The expectation is that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates three times in 2017, assuming there are no major threats to economic growth appearing on the horizon. In any case, three interest rates in 2017 - likely in super slow steps of 25 basis points each - will not sit well with investors in rate-sensitive assets like Real Estate Investment Trusts. In other words, chances are that investors will be able to gobble up some shares well below Realty Income's current $60 price level this year.

Your Takeaway

Price gains will be harder to come by in 2017. In 2016, investors fled into safe, income-generating assets like REITs for a lack of better alternatives. With short-term interest rates on the cusp of rising the most in a decade this year, I would think that investors will continue to move funds out of rate-sensitive REIT investments. In any case, paying ~21x 2016e adjusted funds from operations is too much in my opinion, even for a Real Estate Investment Trust that has done as well as Realty Income in terms of dividend growth.

I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.