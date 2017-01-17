MannKind: Afrezza Sales Start Off 2017 Modestly. Will A Bigger Sales Force Make A Material Difference?

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors are hoping that 2017 will be the year that the company gets off on the right foot, and the year that Afrezza gets some traction in the marketplace. It is a tall order, but that does not stop true believers in the company from doubling down on their investments.

For the first week of 2017 sales of Afrezza were essentially where they were 6 months ago when the company took back control over the marketing rights for the inhaled insulin. Overall scripts came in at about 240 for the week ending January 6th.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The quarter over quarter comparisons are just getting started. This first week in 2017 was a holiday week, so sales are well behind the pace that the previous quarter started. That being said, I anticipate that with some additional marketing efforts, and some consumer advertising, that Q1of 2017 should be able to be better than Q4 of 2016. The drawback is this. Sales need to improve significantly, and I am not sure that can happen given the conditions of the current market Afrezza finds itself in. At the moment, Afrezza sales are pacing almost 22% lower than the same week in the previous quarter.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year sales numbers are still a disappointment. At this point a year ago Sanofi was already winding down its sales operations with Afrezza and they delivered almost 440 scripts. This years results at about 240 are 45.66% lower than a year ago. The year over year comparisons have been improving slightly, but it likely wont be until mid Q2 that this number will show parity.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

From a cash perspective, 2017 has been decent to MannKind thus far. The company sold an office building, and collected some cash from its settlement with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). This helps bolster the coffers, but only extends the cash runway into Q3. I estimate that MannKind has about $66 million in cash as of January 6th. This includes the Sanofi settlement, the $1 million milestone from Receptor Life Sciences, and assumes that the sale of the office building will close. In addition to the cash, the company has a $30 million dollar credit line and an approved ATM facility. Use of the credit line has its issues, and the ATM facility would mean dilution at low stock price levels.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As you can see from the chart above, MannKind is essentially in the same cash position that it was in 6 months ago. The problem with that is that concerns were already being raised back then. The big difference is that there is no more potential settlement with Sanofi, and the office building that MannKind used to own can not be sold again. Essentially MannKind has less now than it did six months ago because there are no more cards to play other than finding a partner.

In looking at sales projections, I think many readers that were ultra bullish have come down to earth now. Back in October I outlined my projections for sales through June 30th of 2017. Thus far, that projection is holding the line pretty well. As you can see, the re-launch of Afrezza is pacing well behind what Sanofi delivered on the initial launch.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The NASDAQ listing issue remains a top concern. In mid September the company received a notice that it was outside of compliance with NASDAQ. The company got 180 days (123 trading days) to get the trading price of the stock above $1 for 10 consecutive trading days. As of January 6th, 85 trading days have passed, and 38 trading days remain. If the stock does not get above $1 per share for 10 consecutive days, the equity will be de-listed from NASDAQ. The remedy for this is a reverse split. The problem is that a reverse split is not viewed well by the street. It is a better option than getting de-listed, but it still not a good position to be in. In my opinion the company will need to act on this issue sooner rather than later. All of the positive news of the past couple of weeks has done little to bolster the stock. Unless some very compelling news crosses the wires (like a $100 million cash infusion), I fear that a reverse split will have to happen, and that such news will not be well received.

I do think it is possible that a potential partner uses the woes of MannKind to its advantage in a negotiation that provides much needed funding that can be announced in conjunction with a reverse split. This will indeed be positive news, but investors must bear in mind that MannKind has very little leverage, so any such deal is likely to favor the other party in a big way.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind recently participated in an investor conference. Management is saying what needs to be said, and remaining positive, but the realities of the situation are also obvious. The MannKind hurdles are not impossible to navigate, but they are not easily navigated either. This remains a speculative play and remains a stock that active traders will swing trade. This status is likely to exist until such time that MannKind has over a year of cash in its coffers and sales of Afrezza take on a much steeper upward trajectory. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.