Bed Bath & Beyond Market Returns

Employing contrarian investing tactics is exceptionally difficult. Evolutionarily speaking, we are inclined to follow the majority and not stray from the pack. However, in investing, it can be extraordinarily lucrative to deviate from the consensus. The consensus view of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is that the company faces several headwinds that will stagnate growth and cause the stock price to languish. Nonetheless, the market is overly discounting shares of BBBY and is providing an undervalued opportunity.

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett Photo Credit

About Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a retailer that operates under several names such as Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon, buybuy BABY, and World Market. Additionally, the company operates Linen Holdings, which is a provider of a variety of textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruiseline, healthcare, and other industries. Historically, BBBY has been focused on physical brick-and-mortar store sales, but management has begun to shift its focus to e-commerce.

Nonetheless, the market has punished BBBY's late transition to e-commerce, and its disappointing recent quarterly reports have led to a massive sell-off, which I think was not entirely deserved.

I will first look at the reasons for the sell-off and touch upon some of the negative factors impacting BBBY. Then, I will discuss management's plan to right the ship. Finally, I will conclude with other positive factors which have led me to conclude that BBBY presents an undervalued opportunity.

Negatives

Flat Sales

In the most recent quarter, BBBY reported that quarterly comparable sales decreased approximately 1.4%. However, management's digital initiatives have been finding success, with its digital channels growing in excess of 20%. Management further reported that sales from its stores declined in the "low single digit percentage range." Declining comp sales are concerning, especially for a brick-and-mortar retailer. However, I believe that this will be transitory, and the new initiatives that management has focused on (which I will discuss below) will turn the tide and return BBBY to a growth phase.

Margins Being Compressed

In the most recent quarter, BBBY reported gross profit of $1.093 billion, or 37% of net sales, compared with $1.115 billion, or 37.8% of net sales, for the same quarter last year. However, in the 10-Q, management explained that the decrease in gross margins was primarily attributed to an increase in net direct to customer shipping expense due to the reduced free-shipping threshold at bedbathandbeyond.com (The threshold was reduced from $49 to $29, and there were a few days were free shipping on all purchases was offered). However, management did also attribute part of the decline to an increase in coupon expense resulting from both increases in redemptions and the average coupon amount.

Gross margins will improve in future quarters for two reasons. First, BBBY opened a new distribution center which should help to reduce shipping costs. Secondly, management's focus on personalization and customer loyalty will allow the company to reduce the number of its promotional activities. The personalization and customer loyalty focus will be discussed further below.

Higher SG&A

Moreover, selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") rose on a year-over-year basis. Last quarter, SG&A expenses were 29.8% of net sales, which marks an increase from the 27.9% of net sales from the same period last year. Management said the rise was due to increases in payroll, investments in technology and marketing expenses resulting from the company's e-commerce expansion.

These expenses should not be too concerning for two reasons. First, the y/y increase was not too drastic. And secondly, and most importantly, BBBY is prudently investing in hiring the right people to create an efficient e-commerce platform that can compete and differentiate itself in this competitive industry. These marginally higher expenses have the potential to create outsized returns down the line.

Inventories Increasing

Retailers with rising inventories can be a harbinger of bad things to come. However, BBBY's inventory increase of approximately 1.4% y/y is not too drastic a rise and was due to inventory balances from its recent acquisitions of PMall and One Kings Lane.

Management's New Initiatives

The management has outlined many new areas that it would like to focus on as it transitions this company to compete in the e-commerce space. Several of the company's key initiatives include: continuing to add new functionality and assortment to its selling websites, mobile sites and applications; improving customer data integration and customer relations management capabilities; continuing to enhance service offerings to its customers; continuing to strengthen and deepen its information technology, analytics, marketing and e-commerce groups; and creating more flexible fulfillment options that will improve the company's delivery capabilities and lower its shipping costs. These and other investments are expected to, among other things, provide a seamless and compelling customer experience across the company's physical and digital shopping environments.

Investments in E-Commerce Platforms

BBBY's management has not only been pivoting its existing platforms towards digital sales, but is also acquiring companies to spur the transition. Recently, it purchased One Kings Lane and PersonalizationMall.com.

One Kings Lane is a home decor and design website that BBBY acquired in June 2016 for an estimated $30 million (the official number was not disclosed). This acquisition will enable BBBY to increase its online business and serve as a complement to its other offerings.

PersonalizationMall.com is an online retailer of personalized products. BBBY acquired it in November 2016 in an-all cash $189.4 million deal. PMall's production facilities are capable of automating 14 different innovative personalization processes for a variety of services. The processes include embroidery, digital printing, engraving, and sand blasting. Its production processes are streamlined, which management said enables one-day average turnaround time. This operational excellence, with an incredible one-day average turnaround time, allows PMall to have a considerable competitive advantage in this market and allows it to differentiate itself from competitors.

Management cited the estimated market for personalized products to be in excess of $15 billion, with a high-single-digit annualized growth rate. Furthermore, management will leverage its existing network to further expand growth and, as of the last earnings call, already had nearly 5,000 items available on the Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY websites which could be personalized.

Allowing for this customization, especially for the lifestyle businesses such as BABY or Bridal will be significant. Personalization is important for these categories where customization is prevalent and getting the desired product on time is imperative. With a vast registry of products, BBBY can have a competitive advantage in this market, which can lead to pricing power and margin expansion.

New Membership Program

In addition to the added personalization aspect, the company recently launched a membership program called Beyond Plus. The membership costs $29 annually, but members receive perks such as free shipping on all orders and 20% off their purchases.

The membership is currently in an invitation-only beta version. Management is monitoring the purchasing behavior of its members to determine the value of the program to the company. During the latest earnings call, CEO Steven Temares hinted that the test has been going well, saying the test "remains encouraging." During the Q&A session, he later clarified that the success of the program is defined by improving profitability by increasing the life time value of the customer.

Generating a recurring revenue stream with the membership fee coupled with building a stronger relationship with the customer can have a markedly beneficial effect on BBBY's bottom line. Furthermore, the emphasis on personalization will help the loyalty program and vice versa. The two initiatives will enable BBBY to foster greater customer loyalty and repeat business. This will allow for sales with less promotional activity and will further improve margins.

Other Positives

Strong Balance Sheet

In July 2014, the company issued long-term debt at low interest rates. The debt is unsecured and yields vary in rates between 3.749% and 5.165%. The redemption dates are all far out as well: $300 million is due in August of 2024; $300 million is due in August 2034; and the final portion, $900 million is not due until August 2044.

This low interest debt, with a long period of time until redemption, provides significant flexibility for BBBY moving forward. The unsecured status of this debt provides added flexibility. In the future, BBBY will be able to borrow at lower rates since its assets are unencumbered, so it can borrow against them. Management was prudent to lock in this unsecured debt at these low interest rates.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended November 26, 2016, BBBY repurchased roughly 1.8 million shares, costing it about $76 million. As of the end of November 2016, the company still had approximately $1.9 billion remaining of authorized share repurchases. Management has been returning money to shareholders and improving its EPS by continuing to repurchase shares at this depressed level.

Dividends

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a $0.125 per share dividend, which yields roughly 1.25% at the current trading range. Although not a tremendous yield, it does provide a benefit to holding BBBY, especially considering the current low interest rate environment.

Current Valuation

Since the beginning of 2015, the stock price of BBBY has fallen by nearly one-half. The sell-off has been due to stagnant growth and BBBY's industry being fiercely competitive. However, at the current valuation, I believe there is significant upside potential that is well worth the risk, especially considering the roll-out of the new digital first and loyalty initiatives. The company's trading range compared to its assets provides an inherent safety level which lends itself to an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

Currently, BBBY only trades at about one-half its annual sales, at only about 2.3x its book value, and a staggeringly low PE ratio of just above 8. Furthermore, it is generating annual gross profit of $4.47 billion annually and $1.2 billion in operating profit, which are incredible figures when considering the entire market capitalization is around $6 billion.

Comparable Companies

BBBY also trades at a significant discount to its competitors. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) provides an apt comparison since it operates in the same industry and has similar margins. WSM trades at a price-to-sales ratio of .9x, a price to book value of 3.7x, and a PE of 14.67x.

WSM trades at much higher multiples than BBBY does, but there is no reason for that. Although WSM has no debt, BBBY's debt is extremely long-dated, was locked in at a favorable rate, and is miniscule when considering the size of its assets and operating profit. Furthermore, I opine that BBBY should trade at a premium to WSM since BBBY's gross profit and operating profit margins are higher than WSM's, and BBBY's total revenue is considerably more than WSM's, $12.1 billion annually v. $4.97 billion.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) also provides an appropriate comparison. Although PIR trades at a lower price-to-sales ratio of .368x, and about the same multiple on its book value, 2.52x, its PE ratio is considerably higher at 17.72. However, PIR should trade at a much lower multiple than BBBY considering its much lower margins, relatively higher amount of debt, and annual revenue that is about one-sixth the amount of BBBY's.

Conclusion

BBBY's management has been prudently altering its business model to compete in this very competitive retail industry. When considering the current valuation, at both an asset and comparable industry vantage point, BBBY presents an undervalued opportunity. With new initiatives on the horizon and an emphasis on bringing in margin expanding opportunities to its platform, the company is positioned to generate outsized market returns. Follow Warren Buffett's principle:

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

Note: To get my latest updates, just click on my profile and hit the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.