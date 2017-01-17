Self-Storage REITs In Full Retreat - Time To Buy?

Self-Storage REITs have recently become a victim of their own success during the past few years.

However, now that this high-flying sector has come back to earth it is time to roll up our collective sleeves and dig in to try to identify opportunities.

Notably, individual investors will always differ on goals and investment time horizon. Therefore it would not be surprising for takeaways from this article to result in different self-storage REITs to be viewed as top investment opportunities.

If you are familiar with this REIT sector, you may want to skip down to the valuation section which has two charts for each of the five contenders.

Self-Storage - Reversal Of Fortune

I recently included the chart below in an article focused on REIT Sector laggards, or "dogs" during 2016.

It was inspired by SA contributor Hoya Capital's intriguing contrarian REIT investing article.

However, an average loss of -12.66% does not tell the entire story. National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA) bucked the trend and delivered alpha for shareholders in 2016.

Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) which is the rebranded Uncle Bob's Storage, (formerly ticker symbol SSS on the NYSE) was the worst performer last year. The acquisition of the large Life Storage portfolio was not widely viewed as being accretive to existing shareholders.

This sparked selling pressure and underperformance versus its publicly traded peer group, which includes large-cap sector blue-chip Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) a top REIT performer over the past decade, and CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE).

Tale Of The Tape - Another Brutal Week

The Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSE: VNQ) was down 2% last week. The VNQ is a good proxy for the broader equity REIT sector because it closely tracks the performance of the MSCI REIT Index (RMZ). Self-storage REITs fell 2x-4x as much as the broader sector, as shown in the YChart, below.

Last week saw another brutal decline in self-storage REIT shares. This begs the question disappointed shareholders have been asking: Is the recent sell-off warranted?

The broader question for most REIT investors becomes: Is now the time to step in and initiate a position in one or more of the Big 4 self-storage names? How about last years winner National Storage Affiliates?

Self-Storage - Overview

REIT sectors which have long-term lease contracts like single-tenant net-lease and healthcare REITs are generally viewed as owning portfolios of assets which are more "bond-like." In a rising rate environment, this can become a headwind, despite many of the leases having either contractual rent increases or CPI rent bumps.

Conversely, REITs that can grow same-store NOI by increasing contract rents are often viewed as more attractive in a rising rate environment.

Keeping that in mind, I previously made this case for owning self-storage REITs:

One advantage that self-storage has over most other REIT sectors is the ability to adjust rents on a monthly basis to take advantage of market supply and demand. Additionally, self-storage benefits from the continued drop in US homeownership. On average, renters move three times as often compared to people who own their residences. After the Great Recession, bank lending standards tightened, and it became difficult for local developers to finance the development of new self-storage projects. Notably, self-storage facilities open 100% vacant and can take three years or more to stabilize occupancy at 80% or more. The lack of supply of new self-storage properties has resulted in record high occupancies in many markets, and savvy operators have been pushing rents higher. While the entire industry benefits from the strong supply/demand fundamentals, the Internet has changed the way that customers search for storage. That is one reason why mom and pop operators are finding it increasingly difficult to compete. The national and large regional players can afford to spend the money required to rank highly when customers use Google to initiate their search. However, the publicly-traded REITs' technology advantage doesn't stop there. The REITs have 24/7 call centers and revenue management systems that help monitor inventory and implement real-time pricing strategies on a market-by-market basis. During the Great Recession, self-storage REITs were impacted negatively, but not as drastically as some other sectors. Self-storage also bounced back more quickly. I think that the industry is even better prepared today to weather a similar economic downturn due to higher occupancy, the technology advantages over small operators, the higher percentage of renters in the US, and solid balance sheets with little floating debt.

The big picture and macro trends which paint a bullish long-term picture for publicly traded self-storage have not changed.

However, the near-term FFO per share and same-store NOI forecasts by analysts have become less rosy. This pessimism has led to reduced share prices, lower FFO/AFFO multiples and higher yields.

How About Valuations?

It's time to use the FAST Graphs tool to check and see if any of these valuations are attractive. The black line is price. It is a visual comparison relative to blue line which is "normal" P/FFO for any time period. The red line corresponds to the dividend yield on the far right of the chart.

Public Storage

The Public Storage portfolio is weighted toward large metros, including a large presence in California, where it is headquartered. The $37 billion market cap makes PSA one of the top holdings in REIT mutual funds and ETFs as most are market cap weighted.

Public Storage has one of the few "A" rated balance sheets in all of REIT-dom. Notably, PSA uses preferred stock offerings rather than debt. However, any way you slice it or dice it, Public Storage has a fortress balance sheet.

This has resulted in PSA shares trading over the past six years at an average 23.4x FFO per share. Notably, the current dividend yield of 3.7% is unusually high for PSA shares, which are currently trading at 21.9x FFO. Given the sheer size of the portfolio, a 7.9% average FFO growth rate is impressive, and indicative of the pricing power that PSA has enjoyed.

During the past 52 weeks, Public Storage has traded in a range of $198.82 - $270.77 per share. The analyst consensus target price is currently $219.67 per share.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration PSA shares could be viewed as investor "comfort food." This could also help to offset the headwinds of a more hawkish Fed and rising interest rates in 2017.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage had been the top performing REIT in any sector for the past 10 years on a total return basis. In that sense, it is also a "special case" for investors to consider owning EXR shares.

However, the double-digit FFO growth rate since 2010 which drove this outperformance is expected to fall off going forward. This is the key reason for the multiple compression in the self-storage sector. The low-to-mid 20s FFO growth of the past has been dialed back to high-single digits for 2017 and 2018.

The current 19.1x FFO per share is attractive on a historical basis compared with 22.7x average over the past six years. The Extra Space 4.3% yield also is attractive. The question that investors must answer for themselves is: In a rising rate environment, will REIT investors require even higher yields going forward given the expected growth rate?

During the past 52 weeks, Extra Space has traded in a range of $67.37 - $92.56 per share. The analyst consensus target price is currently $79.93 per share.

CubeSmart

Notably, CubeSmart has a BBB investment grade rating and currently pays a distribution yielding 4.2%.

The current 17.8x FFO per share is attractive on a historical basis compared with 20.3x average over the past six years. It is the same FFO growth rate story, with high-to-mid teens decelerating into high single-digit growth going forward. The question that investors must answer for themselves is: In a rising rate environment, will REIT investors require even higher yields going forward given the expected growth rate?

During the past 52 weeks, CubeSmart shares have traded in a range of $23.40 - $32.70 per share, while the analyst consensus target price is currently $29.93 per share.

Life Storage (formerly Sovran Self Storage)

The highest yield in the sector can be found here.

The former Uncle Bob's Self-Storage brand has trailed its peers in the past when it comes to FFO growth rates. The Sovran Self-Storage history of single-digit growth has made it a laggard in the past. However, the slower industry growth overall makes LSI attractive for value-focused investors.

LSI shares currently trade at just 15.3x FFO per share. This is attractive both on a historical basis and relative to the broader REIT sector, given ~7% FFO growth forecast for the next couple of years. Life Storage has a BBB investment grade rating and currently pays a distribution yielding 4.8%.

The acquisition of the large Life Storage portfolio last year was not seen as being accretive to existing shareholders, reflected by the gap down in August shown below.

During the past 52 weeks, Life Storage (f/k/a Sovran Self Storage - Uncle Bob's) shares have traded in a range of $76.11 - $113.57 per share. The analyst consensus target price is currently $89.50 per share.

National Storage Affiliates

Last year NSA was one of my small-cap gem picks. It is still the smallest of the self-storage REITs, but I expect it to keep growing at a steady clip due to its unique business model. However, while it remains a top growth at a reasonable price, or GARP pick, it has grown market cap/total equity considerably during 2016.

While the market cap for National Storage common shares is shown as just below $1 billion, in reality there is substantial equity owned by the preferred regional operators. These PROs received OP and SP units in return for contributing the majority of their properties.

These PROs are industry experts who want to gain liquidity and diversify, while remaining active and continuing to grow their businesses. I have likened it in the past to "having your cake and eating it too." Meanwhile, they have an incentive (SP units) to continue profitable growth in their region. This can come organically from adopting best practices, contributing additional storage properties, or from sharpshooting bolt-on acquisitions.

I have written several SA articles explaining why NSA is a top choice for investors looking for growth and total return in this sector. Meanwhile, because it has less of a track record as a publicly traded company, the NSA yield has tended to be toward the higher end of the sector as well.

During the past 52 weeks, NSA shares have traded in a range of $15.67 - $23.19 per share. The analyst consensus target price is currently $89.50 per share. The analyst consensus target price is currently $23.83 per share.

Mr. Market has recently "discovered" National Storage, so the low-hanging fruit of FFO multiple expansion has already been picked last year. However, you can see on the FAST Graph that NSA is expected to continue to grow FFO per share in the mid-teen double digits going forward.

National Storage has a history of raising its distribution since the 2015 IPO, and is currently trading at 19.7x FFO, with a yield of 4.4%.

Self-Storage - Bottom Line

It is difficult the call a bottom when there is no clear evidence of an inflection point, and nobody wants to try to catch a falling knife. However, quality portfolios, strong management teams and healthy single-digit FFO per share growth should help this sector find a bottom sooner than later.

Perhaps equally as important is that self-storage growth drivers will not change regardless of who occupies the Oval Office. The famous 4Ds remain: death, divorce, downsizing and dislocation. (Population density and demographics could be considered to be the fifth and sixth "Ds" when it comes to identifying top storage locations).

A potential catalyst for self-storage REITs would be upcoming Q4 and FY2016 earnings. The view of this sector has become quite pessimistic. Industry analysts have come out with lowered FFO per share and same-store NOI growth forecasts, price target reductions, and removed the Buy ratings from many sector names.

Investor Takeaway

The latest round of selling in self-storage REITs has begun to drop prices back down into the realm of fair value. However, the sector is not "cheap."

Public Storage valuations will likely never dip into bargain-basement territory. If the current 3.7% yield from an A rated REIT is attractive, you can expect to see steady growth in the distribution over time. Retired investors looking for a safe income play will always hold PSA shares near and dear.

Extra Space has grown its market cap significantly over the past few years, so will it be harder to move that needle? Absolutely. However, the EXR revenue management system and technology advantage will continue to optimize same-store NOI. A sector leading third-party management program continues to provide an acquisition pipeline.

CubeSmart and Life Storage have third-party management programs as well. (NSA has recently joined that club with its iStorage acquisition). The $29.93 analyst consensus price target for CUBE implies that Wall Street likes the prospects. Based upon the current $25.56 per share, that would represent a 17% potential return, and well over 21% with the dividend. Any pullback toward $24 per share could juice the CUBE total return potential up to ~29%.

The pessimistic view of Life Storage has created a value opportunity, with shares trading at just over 15x FFO per share. The current 4.8% yield on cost pays income-focused investors a decent dividend while management integrates and builds on the Life Storage-branded platform.

My top pick for long-term total return remains the new kid on the block National Storage. Investors are currently getting paid 4.4% while they wait. However, buying a dip would provide a margin of safety, and a NSA pullback toward $20 per share would be an attractive entry point in my view.

