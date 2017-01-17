84 Utilities That Pay And Raise Their Dividends

Income investors might be interested in utilities which have paid (and raised) their dividends for many years in a row and whose dividends are safe, reliable, and dependable.

Here is a link to a Google Docs spreadsheet with all of the data described above. You can view the spreadsheet, but you cannot modify the spreadsheet.

You can download the spreadsheet: pull down the File menu, choose "Download as", then choose the format you prefer. This allows you to use the program of your choice to sort, select, and filter the data as you wish.

Column A is the ticker.

Column B is the name.

Column C is whether or not the company is an MLP.

Column D is the industry (electric, gas, water, diversified).

Column E is the country of domicile (data from Yahoo! Finance).

Column F is the state of domicile (data from Yahoo! Finance).

Column G is whether or not the state regulators are friendly to utilities (data from SA member jrepasch, at this link).

Column H is the S&P credit rating (data from FAST Graphs).

Column I is the Dividend Safety Score (data from Simply Safe Dividends).

Column J is the number of years of consecutive rising dividends (data from David Fish's CCC list).

Column K is the current price per share (data from Google Finance).

Column L is the annual dividend per share (data from Yahoo! Finance).

Column M is the current yield (column L divided by column K).

Column N is the current P/E ratio (data from Google Finance).

If you notice any missing or incorrect data, please let me know.

Here's how I used these data to make investment decisions:

Sort by number of years of consecutive rising dividends; eliminate any company with less than 10 years of consecutive rising dividends. [You might have a different threshold, but I want to know that my investments continued to pay and raise their dividend throughout the Great Recession of 2008/2009.] Sort by S&P credit rating; eliminate any company with a rating of less than BBB-. [You might have a different threshold, but I want to know that my investments are investment grade.] Sort by Dividend Safety Score; eliminate any company with a rating of less than 60. [You might have a different threshold, but I want to know that my investments are very unlikely to cut their dividend.] Sort by whether or not the state regulators are friendly to utilities; eliminate any company in a state with unfriendly regulators. [You might have a different threshold, but I want to know that my investments will not be stopped from raising their rates and their dividends by unfriendly regulators.] Sort by current yield; eliminate any company with a current yield of less than 2.5%. [You might have a different threshold, but I want my companies to pay me 3% or more either now or in the very near future.]

These steps reduce the number of candidates from 84 down to a far more reasonable number, upon which I will begin the full process of due diligence.

This list does not constitute a recommendation or an endorsement or a suggestion that you invest in these companies. Please do your own due diligence before you invest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUK, PPL, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.