AT&T: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Truth

I recently penned an article regarding AT&T (NYSE:T). In the comments section of the article, there was a great debate regarding the current positives and negatives of the stock. I have determined the genesis of the controversy is the fact many positive and negative catalysts currently do exist. This has given rise to an immense amount of fodder for both bulls and bears to make their case. A majority of past articles have solely focused on one side of the coin or the other, my article included.

So, I have decided to use the Ben Franklin technique for analyzing difficult situations and making tough decisions as the outline for this article. Benjamin Franklin would make a list of positives and negatives in order to clearly analyze difficult situations. This resulted in him having many successful endeavors. I discovered this from reading his personal letters published in a book by Leonard W. Labaree. I will use my favorite Eastwood spaghetti western - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - to lay out the pros and cons.

The Good

Dividend aristocrat status

The stock is a dividend aristocrat that has grown the dividend 32 years straight. A solid 4.79% yield makes it an ideal investment for shareholders as well.

Source: Dividend.com

Nevertheless, there are some signs of stress. EPS growth is below the industry average while the payout ratio is considerably higher than the industry average or peers.

Nonetheless, the company's solid track record of paying and increasing the dividend essentially acts as a put against the stock price. Whenever the dividend begins to climb above 5%, income investors have swooped in and bought up shares. Even so, it is important to ensure the company has an eye on the future, which it does.

The Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal positives

This is a vertical integration deal. AT&T should see several positive catalysts from vertically integrating with Time Warner. Content costs should see a definite downturn with the deal. What's more, the company could pass on these cost savings to customers lowering the churn rate and potentially boosting margins. The synergies created when owning both content and distribution are vast. I submit this deal is a win-win for investors and customers alike.

I have no doubt the Time Warner deal will go through. AT&T is not buying a direct competitor. I believe Trump's bark will turn out to be much worse than his bite. Trump won't ask the Department of Justice to look into the deal.

In Davos, AT&T chief Randall Stephenson expressed confidence about the approval as well stating:

"Look, this is a classic vertical merger. And the competitive environment in telecom, and the competitive environment in media/entertainment the day after the deal closes will look exactly the same. And there are decades of precedent on these kinds of deals."

As I stated earlier, I believe this is a slam dunk. Trump won't push the DOJ to sue AT&T over the deal and FCC approval is not required. Stephenson stated the current review of the deal by the DOJ seems to be going according to schedule.

Tax Reform

Trump has stated one of his main goals is to reform corporate taxes. AT&T CEO Stephenson stated that he and Trump spoke of job creation and the discussion started out regarding tax reform. Stephenson stated:

"I was taken by (Trump's) inquisitiveness on AT&T, what tax reform would mean to a company like AT&T, what would it mean to our capital investment levels," he said, adding "We have become confident enough that we've begun to model, into our 2018 plans, higher economic growth and implications from tax reform."

This sounds like the major takeaway for dividend growth and income investors. Tax reform would be a big win for the company. Now let's turn to the potential headwinds for the company.

The Bad

Trump stops Time Warner deal

Regardless of all the positive news out concerning the Time Warner deal getting approved, the stock recently took a hit based on chatter from Bloomberg that President-elect Donald Trump supposedly stated he's still against the company's $85 billion acquisition deal with Time Warner. Trump is definitely a wild card for the deal. If he was to ask the DOJ to sue to stop the acquisition that would be very bad news for the stock I surmise. I posit most of the good news regarding the acquisition and Trump tax reforms are already priced in to the stock. Let me explain.

The stock currently priced to perfection

The stock trading at nosebleed levels when compared to its historical valuations and price. It is trading just 3% off its 52-week highs and just below its current consensus price target of $41. I submit most if not all of the good news is priced in presently.

Source: Finviz.com

Comparisons could get tougher

The company is coming off of a banner 2016 year, making comparisons going forward threatening. Furthermore, complex integrations like that of AT&T, DirecTV and potentially Time Warner are inherently risky. Often, hidden costs materialize while expected synergies vanish. What's more, macro market conditions seems detached from reality. Here is why.

The Ugly

With the markets and uncertainty at all-time highs, it becomes harder for me to get excited about anything right now.

Source: Barchart.com

Adding to my anxiety is the fact the Fed is about to pull the rug out from under the market for the first time in a decade. I posit many current market participants were not around to experience the type of volatility the markets can produce when the Fed is not there to babysit the markets. I believe we are in for a taste of that type of volatility in 2017 no doubt.

The Conclusion

AT&T is at an inflection point presently. The stock is sitting near all-time highs even as major questions remain unanswered. Will the Time Warner merger get approved? Will Trump get corporate taxes reformed? Is the stock currently priced to perfection? The stock has run up significantly along with the rest of the market since Trump was elected.

If I was looking to open a new position, I would wait for the stock to hit the $38 mark. $35 could quickly be in the cards if any type of exogenous event occurs. Moreover, the rapid accent also makes the probability of a pullback that much greater. I am staying on the sidelines for now. I want to see how things actually shake out once Trump takes office.

Final thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. If you found this article interesting, please click on the follow button below. It would be greatly appreciated.