The market was down over 160 points last Thursday, as it expressed its disappointment for not getting any clarity on President-Elect Trump's plan for the economy.

After all, the market has been going up ever since the November 8th election, but it seems to be stalling out now.

Is the TRUMP RALLY OVER?

The market had an unwarranted reaction to Mr. Trump's press conference on Wednesday. It threw a temper tantrum because it did not get any details on the growth plan for the economy from the incoming administration.

The precious press conference time was spent instead talking about Russian interference in the election, and trying to get an obnoxious CNN reporter to shut up. No wonder that we did not get any direction on the economy.

I can still remember the day when the media reported the news, and not non-stop political propaganda. People ask me what I think about President-elect Trump. I tell them that I hope that he will be the best President that we ever had. I wished the same for President Obama.

In order to keep up with the entitlements that our government has promised, it needs to grow at a pace faster than 2.5%. After all, entitlements have been growing by an average of 9% per year. Basic math dictates that something has to give at some point.

Here is what former Fed Chairman, Alan Greenspan has had to say about this current situation:

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan warned that U.S. economic growth has essentially stalled in the last half-decade under President Barack Obama.

"A necessary condition for economic growth is that output per hour grows at a rate probably close to 2 percent. We're now under 0.5 percent, meaning we're essentially for the last five years have been growing scarcely at all," he told Bloomberg TV.

"Until we can rein in entitlements, which have been rising at 9 percent annual rate in the United States and comparable levels throughout the world, we are going to find that productivity is going to maintain at a very low rate of increase," he says.

If we do not want to end up like Greece, we need to either rein in entitlements, continue to raise taxes, increase growth, or a combination of the three. Unfortunately, we have seen over time just how hard it is to take away an entitlement once it is given.

This does not seem like an administration that is going to continue to raise taxes, so that leaves increasing growth as the answer to the tight spot we are in economically.

Hasn't the new administration already stated on numerous occasions that economic growth is its number one priority? Has it moved one degree off of that stance?

Then why did the market get so grumpy when it did not get any details on Wednesday? The top priority has not changed, and in time we will get the details.

And while we currently don't have the exact details, we pretty much already know the broad outline of what the plan will include.

It will revolve around fiscal policy. After all, monetary policy has exhausted itself. Monetary policy alone got us all of 2.5% growth. Imagine what a little accompanying fiscal policy could have accomplished? Instead the two policies fought with each other and stifled economic growth.

Now we have to wholly rely upon fiscal policy for growth, as monetary policy is now going the other way.

Looking forward to a substantial dose of fiscal policy is what has been behind this Trump rally. The plan is not going to away, we just do not have the exact details before us yet. But, we can expect tax incentives, stimulus spending on infrastructure, and a looser regulatory environment. These measures combined should begin to increase growth once again.

Economic growth of 4%-5% would go a long ways towards bringing in more tax revenues, creating good full-time jobs, growing American's wealth, and helping the pension funds keep up with those 7.5% projections that they need to meet in order to fulfill their obligations.

As investors, we can look for a strong dollar, rising interest rates, and maybe a little bit of inflation kicking in at some point in time. These conditions are very good for domestic stocks and very bad for the bond market.

You go ahead and do what you want to do with your asset allocation, but for me and my house (Gunderson Capital Mgt.), we are going to avoid the bond market and continue to invest heavily in domestic stocks that do not do a lot of business overseas.

We are also going to continue to focus on sectors in the market that do well in a rising interest rate environment and avoid asset classes and sector that do not. This is reflected in my model portfolios that I publish each week in my newsletter.

Now I want to show you the most important chart that I can show you this week.

My weekly newsletter put out a BUY SIGNAL on the market on March 27th, 2009. That BUY SIGNAL remains in place today mostly because of the chart shown above. It is a chart of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) earnings since 2005.

S&P 500 Earnings were growing until 2007, when they finally started to recede. This eventually led to the 2008-2009 BEAR MARKET when the market went down some 53%. Earnings for the S&P went clear down to $59 per share!

They have been growing ever since, however! That is THE main reason that the market continues in its BULLISH ways. On March 7th of this year the BULL MARKET will turn eight years old. The average BULL MARKET is more like five years in length.

Can the current BULL continue, or is the Trump rally over. That depends on future earnings growth of the S&P 500. Consider that after two years of paltry growth, mostly caused by the drop in the oil sector, we are looking for an 11% breakout in S&P 500 earnings this year.

In addition to this, we are now getting our first glimpse into 2018 earnings, we are looking for another 9% jump in earnings. Both of these numbers are subject to change each and every week as earnings guidance is update, but these are the expectation as of now.

What do these earnings estimates translate into as far as S&P 500 target prices go?

(2017) $133.00 X 18 = 2,400 S&P 500 Target Price

With the S&P 500 at 2,274, this gives the S&P 500 5.5% upside potential over the next 6-12 months. This is a better potential rate of return than any other asset class right now. There is also now very good potential UPSIDE to these estimates if Trump is able to deliver a resurgent economy.

(2018) $148.00 X 17.5= 2,600 S&P 500 Target Price

To the nay sayers that want to argue about how those earnings are obtained, you can argue all you want, but the fact of the matter is that the market has more than tripled since 2009. Does your 401K really care how companies continue to increase their earnings?

Is the Trump rally over?

I don't think so, but stay tuned to my daily and weekly commentary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.