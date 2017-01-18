Starbucks Is Cheap Heading Into Earnings

I've been a big fan of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) for a long time and, while 2016 wasn't particularly kind to longs, I think there is cause for optimism. Having the founder step down is really quite okay considering that he is doing so from a position of strength and that the growth plans remain on track. Heading into the Q4 report due out next week, Starbucks remains locked in its tight range and to my eye, the stock looks a lot cheaper than it has at times in the past. I think the year of sideways action has been exactly what was needed to set up the next phase of the rally and Q4 could very well be the genesis.

Analysts are looking for 9% sales growth and EPS expansion of 13% in Q4, both of which would be slight improvements upon the rest of 2016. SBUX continues to open new stores and will be doing so for quite some time at a material rate. Comp sales have been weak of late, particularly with respect to traffic, so that is something I'll be keenly watching. Starbucks used to produce a strong mix of traffic and price gains to boost comp sales but, in the past few quarters, it has just been price increases. The long history of boosting prices hasn't phased consumers, and I expect that will continue to work. But can Starbucks get its traffic growth back? It has been gone for a few quarters now so it wasn't a one-quarter hiccup by any means. Is Q4 the start of the rebound? The read on traffic will be critical because, if it is flat or negative, the stock will have a harder time rallying. If, however, traffic is positive and some sort of turnaround has begun, that would be a huge positive catalyst.

Margin growth is also built into Q4 earnings estimates and this should be about as uneventful as can be. Starbucks is a margin expansion machine and the idea that it will boost profitability is more like a given than a variable. I have no doubt margins will continue to grow for Q4 and beyond as the aforementioned price increases as well as operating leverage continue unabated. As much as Starbucks needs traffic to come back, it has a long term, steady winner in margin expansion. All I want to see from Q4 is that it continues; this isn't broken so Starbucks need not try and fix it.

Perhaps as importantly, Starbucks is in the midst of a series of tremendous changes that will mold how the business performs in the coming years and Q4 is part of that transition. Any commentary around its new initiatives will be extrapolated to no end, and that means there are a couple of things we need updates on. First, we all want to know how the CEO transition is working. The founder is stepping back from daily operations but a capable successor is taking his place. I don't foresee any issues because Schultz isn't leaving altogether and because he is free now to focus on growth.

Starbucks' digital transition is of great importance as well and something I think the incoming CEO will potentially be more effective at implementing than even Schultz himself. Execs explained the strategy and all the ways it is looking to make the Starbucks experience more digital at the December investor day, and I'm excited. Johnson looks well suited to continue and expand the digital journey and that will be a differentiator going forward.

I'm happy to say that Starbucks abandoned its push to sell alcohol and try and become an evening destination for something other than its core business. Lunch traffic is now the focus and as I never really understood trying to become a bar at night, I'm happy that distraction is now over with. Credit to management for moving on from something that just didn't work and given the continuous additions to the lunch menu that is certainly going to be a focus for driving additional traffic going forward. The Q4 report and earnings call will be the first time management will be talking to people after the decision to abandon the bar concept and any commentary there around both the decision to shut that down and what could come of lunch traffic will be of great interest.

The stock heading into the report is at 23.4x next year's earnings and, for Starbucks, that is cheap. There have been times in the not-so-distant past that it was going for closer to 30x forward earnings so that certainly allows for some margin expansion down the road. Traffic is still a concern of mine but there are enough growth levers outside of that such that I'm certainly not abandoning the bull case because of it. The digital transformation, as well as the potential for incremental lunch traffic, are included among the big drivers for future growth from here and an update on them in Q4 will be much anticipated.

With management reiterating its five-year growth targets of 15% to 20% in terms of EPS, 23 times forward earnings isn't a bad price. That indicates something like 1.2 to 1.5 times its projected growth rate and if there is an upside to those estimates, the stock looks very cheap indeed. Regardless, heading into the Q4 report, the stock looks like a buy to me. It would take a disaster that I simply don't think is realistic to derail the company's growth plans and despite the updates we need - including traffic - this company is still one of the best in the world and I'm in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.