Bank Of America: Still The Best

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has become everyone's favorite financial stock since the promise of more rate hikes from the Fed and the election of an especially polarizing gent that will - within a matter of days - be the most powerful man in the world. The potent combination is said to be uber-bullish for banks and as BAC is widely regarded as the most interest-rate sensitive of the lot, it is flying. Heading into Q4 earnings, the stock was already very near its highs and crept up slightly on the results. But I'll admit the results weren't quite as rosy as I'd imagined and yet, commentary and potential surrounding 2017 has me enticed anyway.

The quarter was solid all around and though it certainly could have been better, it also could have been much worse. The glaring standout to the downside to me was FICC revenue and by extension, trading revenue in general. Activity after the election was fast and furious and perhaps the problem wasn't a lack of appropriate revenue growth from the segment, rather, perhaps the problem was very high expectations. Trading revenue was still up from $2.4B last year to $2.8B this year so it was no slouch, but I've posited in the past month or so that investors may be a little too enamored with financials right now. That very well could have happened with respect to BAC in terms of trading revenue as +$400M just wasn't good enough and that helped contribute to somewhat weaker revenue than expected overall.

Of more interest was the company's excellent consumer banking segment, which posted strong profit growth on very little revenue growth. NII was up better than $200M but that was somewhat offset by a decline in fee revenue. BAC's revenue mix increasing more towards interest income is a good thing considering we are in a rising rate environment and I'm not concerned about the loss of fee income. I'm instead focused on BAC's ability to grow the top line and its margins and in Q4, it showed me all I needed to see to ensure those things are still happening.

First, loan growth was $19B in Q4 and while growth is growth, I'll admit I was looking for more. That's right at a 2% increase and while that generates fees and interest income over time, BAC seems to have pulled back a bit. The time is right for some aggressiveness in terms of building out the loan book and while Moynihan and team have done a terrific job of growing the business through cautiousness and prudent lending, I think conditions are right for a less timid stance. I'm certainly not suggesting BAC should abandon the credit standards that have allowed it to get to where it is today but at the same time, if it doesn't go after loan growth, someone else will and it will lose share. I was hoping we'd see a mid-single digit number in terms of loan growth but that wasn't the case and while it certainly wasn't low enough to change my stance on BAC, I do wish it were higher.

Part of the reason is because BAC continues to add deposits at a terrific rate. Growth there was $64B in Q4, good for about 5% growth. That's a very high rate of deposit growth but this is nothing new; BAC and others have been hoarding deposits for years now. The thing this does, however, is continue to send BAC's loan-to-deposit ratio lower. BAC's years of deleveraging and collecting deposits has sent its LTD ratio plummeting from admittedly high levels just after the crisis. This is great for safety and soundness but it takes a toll on profitability. I'd really like to see BAC use the deposits it is bringing in and while I don't doubt that it will, I was looking for more progress than what I've seen so far. Again, this certainly doesn't make me bearish but it does take a bit of the shine off of the bull case if I'm honest.

Most importantly, expenses continue to fall materially and that was certainly the case with Q4's 6% decline in noninterest expense. BAC has struggled in the years since the crisis with a bloated staff count that wasn't matched in any way by the revenue it could produce. That led to absurdly high efficiency ratios and while BAC's is still high, it is also quickly falling. This is an enormous opportunity for BAC to continue to grow earnings well in excess of what has already been done and great progress is still the order of the day when it comes to expenses. BAC still has a long runway for profit growth simply by reducing expenses and it doesn't necessary need to cut them any further on a dollar basis; rising revenue will take care of operating leverage by itself. BAC's efficiency ratio is going to be much lower 12 months from now and that is a core principle of the bull thesis.

Overall, Q4 was nice but not quite as good as it could have been. Expenses continue to be the superstar and a sizable amount of the bank's profit growth so to say I'm pleased with that is a vast understatement. On the revenue side, rising rates are going to be great for BAC and management even said a "significant" improvement in NII is coming in 2017 via higher rates. I'd still like to see a more aggressive push into loan growth given that BAC needs that leverage to drive profit growth and because it has held back for so long. Being cautious is a virtue in the banking world but it is time to open the spigots and produce the growth everyone is looking for.

BAC's capital ratios continue to be outstanding so there isn't much more to say there other than this is what allows BAC to return so much capital to shareholders. It has obviously greatly improved its dividend over the past couple of years and it is also buying back a lot of stock. It bought $5.1B worth in 2016 and announced it will do $4.3B in just the first half of 2017. We'll have to wait and see what happens for the second half after CCAR time but that is a terrific start to the year and it shows that not only is management very bullish, but that BAC has plenty of extra capital it doesn't need. That bodes well for the dividend as well going forward and it certainly bolsters the bull case for longer term holders.

With tangible book value at almost $17, BAC is now going for 1.36 times that number. That's a very high valuation against the past decade for BAC but the landscape has changed. With higher rates coming this year and all the room BAC can grow via higher loans and lower expenses, it is certainly very well positioned. It is still trading below its traditional book value of just over $24 and is going for 13.8 times 2017 earnings. Again, that's very high against historical valuations for BAC but those are practically useless considering how much the outlook for financials has changed. BAC is still valued with its peers here as premiums and discounts in the sector have converged and while that's good for some, BAC's ability to grow going forward sets it apart from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), for instance, which have harder paths to growth with fewer levers to pull. On that basis, BAC is cheap in a relative sense and even though it may not be cheap on an absolute basis, that is good enough for me to still call it the best large bank stock out there. BAC is going to have a huge 2017 and I have little doubt it will outperform the other TBTFs.

