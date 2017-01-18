Tesoro And Aircastle Are Top Strategic Dividend Index Dogs For Winter

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five M/H-SDI December top-yield stocks showed 58.51% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10.

By yield, Aircastle led the December quarterly updated M/H-SDI list. By estimated price growth, Tesoro led the pack as of December 30, 2016.

Sourcing M/H SDI Dogs

Yield (dividend/price) results from here verified by Yahoo Finance for 10 stocks from six of 11 Morningstar sectors as of market closing prices January 13 revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below. Miller/Howard Investments, publisher of the index states:

"The Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index (MHDT) seeks to capture and distill all we have learned over nearly a quarter century of active management of dividend companies. Our strategic, rules-based index is created to enhance current passive approaches to asset allocation, going beyond market exposure by applying persistent, strategic factors we have observed and confirmed through our active management. We seek to find and retain the "good," as opposed to cap-weighted indexes, which in our view hold the good, the bad, and the ugly-by their very nature and definition."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs."

Current Strategic Dividend Index

"The Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index is a composite of 30 publicly traded equities that provide above-average dividend yields and dividend growth, and are equal weighted based on certain quantitative fundamental factors."

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Sourced 10 Top Strategic Dividend Index Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index dogs showing the biggest dividend yields as of January 13, 2017, represented six sectors in the Morningstar 11 sector scheme: (1) industrials [2 listed];(2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) consumer cyclical [2 listed]; (4) basic materials [3 listed]; (5) technology [1 listed]; (6) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top M/H SDI stock by yield, Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) [1] was the best of two industrial firms listed. The other one placed seventh: Eaton (NYSE:ETN) [7].

A lone utility firm placed second, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) [2], while one of two Consumer Cyclical firms placed third, by yield: General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) [3]. The other cyclical placed eighth, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) [8].

Three basic materials firmly anchored the middle and bottom of the pack of 10 by yield, LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) [4], Agrium (NYSE:AGU) [6], and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) [10].

A lone technology firm placed fifth, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) [5].

Finally, one Consumer Defensive firm placed ninth, Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) [9], to complete the top 10 winter quarterly M/H SDI dogs by yield.

M/H SDI Top Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top 10 M/H SDI dogs by yield as of market close 1/13/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the 10 highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those 10 stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (2): M/H SDI Dogs Charged Into Winter

M/H SDI top 10 index dropped in dividend but soared in price to charge-up their previous dithering fall stance. Dividend derived from $10K invested as $1k in each top dog fell at a rate of 28% to start the winter quarter while aggregate single share price of those 10 stocks rocketed up 46% for the period.

In December 2015, the vectors for price and dividend came within $10 of each other. This December's rebalance of dividends from $10k invested fell well below the aggregate single share price of the 10 stocks acquired.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs also charged bullishly after Fall. They dropped 2.4% in estimated annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top 10 since September, while aggregate single share price soared up 15.3% into the winter season.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those 10) set a new record gap.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Mark An Overbought High

Historically, December 2015 posted a gap of $292 or 75%. March 2016 brought the Dow overprice metric to $399 or 104% record. June saw the gap retreat to $343 or 89%. September measured the gap at $372 or 99%. December went to $496 or 135%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend for winter 2016 was $27.85.

Conversely, the Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index chart shows their list to be composed of slightly lower risk and higher opportunity M/H SDI pups.

In contrast to the Dow, M/H SDI Dog top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend showed a lower $27.44 as of January 13. That's just 1.47% lower priced than an annual dollar of Dow dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) 10 M/H SDI Dogs Showed 12.89% To 17.56% Upsides, While (5) Five Showed A 1.91% To 4.99% Downsides To December, 2017

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (6) A 7.58% Median Target Price Upside For 30 Miller/Howard SDI Upside Dogs Come December 2017

Miller/Howard SDI stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of January 13, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2017 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo analysts' median one-year targets projected a 6.2% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in 10 dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those 10 was projected to increase by 7.8% in the coming year. Notice, price exceeding dividend in the coming year forecasts an overbought condition continuing for the Miller/Howard SDI top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Alleged 10.2% To 32.7% Net Gains For 10 Miller/Howard SDI Dogs By December 2017

Two of ten top dividend-yielding Miller/Howard SDI dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Miller/Howard SDI as graded by Wall St. wizards was 20% accurate.

10 probable profit-generating trades were revealed in Yahoo Finance for December 2017:

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) was projected to net $326.56, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 18 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was projected to net $270.62, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% greater than the market as a whole.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was projected to net $254.33, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

American Eagle Outfitters was projected to net $216.03, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was projected to net $184.84, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was projected to net $137.284, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% more than the market as a whole.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) net $117.38 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was projected to net $117.29, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) was projected to net $104.87, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems was projected to net $102.05, based on a mean target price estimate from 35 analysts, 17 with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.31% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Analysts Saw Two Strategic Dividend Index Dogs Making 2.9% & 4.8% Losses By December, 2017

Two probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance by 2017 was:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was projected to lose $29.02 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from 22 analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was projected to lose $48.18 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from 22 analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in price including dividend was estimated at 3.86% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This estimate was subject to average volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): Would You Choose TSO Or GLW Based On Analyst One Year Upside Projections?

Year-to-date price performance of Corning Glass a MH/SDI "loser" red-lined by analysts, a 46.3% positive vector for the past year in contrast to the -8.78% mostly downside price history for analyst tagged upside leader, Tesoro.

Momentum, a factor in selection, does not appear to favor these analyst forecasts.

Brokers Estimated A Big Edge For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Strategic Index Stocks In The Winter Quarter

10 Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index equities were culled by yield from the December quarterly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index dogs showing the highest dividend yields as of January 13, 2017, represented six sectors in the Morningstar 11 sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Imagine 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Strategic Dividend Index Dogs Delivering 9.41% Vs. (11) 5.93% Net Gains by All Ten by December, 2017

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 M/H SDI kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 58.51% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second-lowest priced M/H SDI dividend dog, American Eagle Outfitters, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 21.8%.

The five lowest-priced M/H SDI dividend dogs for January 13 were: The AES Corporation; American Eagle Outfitters; Aircastle; Cisco Systems; General Motors Co.; with prices ranging from $11.72 to $37.34.

Five higher-priced M/H SDI dividend dogs for January 13 were: Reynolds American; Dow Chemical; Eaton; LyondellBasell Industries; Agrium, whose prices ranged from $55.97 to $105.38.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your M/H SDI index dog dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Pinterest.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, PFE, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.