A Dead Cat Bounce In Bonds

The move up in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) since mid-December is the largest since the election. In fact, it's the largest rally since bonds topped way back in July 2016. Such a move prompts two simple questions:

1) Why are bonds moving higher?

2) Have they bottomed?

I'll try to answer these below.

The Reasons

When the Federal Reserve raised rates on December 14th, TLT made a new low, as you may expect. In the sessions after it held that low and went no lower. Faced with technical support and seeing no fresh sellers, shorts started to cover before the Christmas break.

We now see doubts appearing about Trump's expansionary plans. The hype following the election has died down, and some participants are anxious to see specific details. This was always going to happen; it was more a question of "when" rather than "if." Trump's first speech and press conference on 11th January lacked any clarity, but smart money had already anticipated this. By the time we saw the below report from Reuters, TLT was 5% from the lows.

Trump's first news conference since the Nov. 8 election contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending, which were two factors that ignited a five-week global bond market selloff after his surprise presidential win. The absence of details on these key issues Trump campaigned on during the news conference added to bids for longer-dated Treasuries with traders buying to close out some of their bearish bond bets, analysts said.

Later in the report we hear,

Analysts expect there is more room for the Treasuries market to recover from its post-election losses until there is more clarity on the fiscal stimulus programs Trump and Republican lawmakers have pledged to enact.

Naturally TLT fell the next day and the "more room" is now "even more room."

In short we cannot put a convenient label on this bounce and say it was caused by x,y and z. The markets are a complex mix of positioning and drivers, and often the move is over by the time we hear of the reasons. Smart money anticipates the next move, but thankfully we can often see what they are doing (and likely to do) on the charts.

This is from my last article on 6th December:

The chart shows cycles of the trend as defined by Elliott Wave, and it suggested that the longest phase of the trend, wave 3, was coming to an end. I didn't catch the lows perfectly, but I was fairly confident a bounce was close.

Has TLT Bottomed?

The arrows on the chart above go some way to answering the question. I was always looking for a short covering bounce in a wave 4. These were the targets given in the last article,

When wave 3 completes, a wave 4 corrects the trend, usually filling the channel and taking price to either the 23.6% or 38.2% Fibonacci retracements. Judging by the strength and size of the move down, I think it's most likely for wave 4 to retrace 23.6%, which comes in around $123.

The move did fill the channel and reach the 23.6% retracement as an updated chart shows.

The expectation is now for a move to a marginal new low in a wave 5.

The long-term support is $115 where the trend line meets the 2015 low.

I would expect longer-term buyers to be interested at this level (I will be).

Another supporting factor of the "one more low" view is the way TLT declined in 2012-2014. I used this in my last article, and an update is shown below:

This just highlights how markets, and TLT in particular, usually decline. A short-covering rally is often followed by a new low, which takes the stops of weak hands and tempts in new shorts at the worst possible price. It provides liquidity for the large buyers.

I plan to buy TLT and add to my fixed income portfolio on any decline to around $115. I will update on this idea if and when trades are filled.

Conclusions

TLT has rallied recently due to short covering and anticipation of cracks appearing in Trump's plans. I do not think it has bottomed.

The next lows should be a very good medium-term buy and hold. I will use the opportunity to buy TLT for a $130 target and will also buy fixed income such as closed end funds and baby bonds. More updates to come.