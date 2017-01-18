American Shale Oil Output Expected To Rise In February

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) released its Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) today. It tracks the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil and natural gas wells to provide estimated changes in oil and natural gas production for seven key regions.

One key highlight of the report is that it projects an increase in production of 40,750 b/d for February. While the gain is forecast for just one month, it represents an annual gain of about 500,000 b/d if sustained for 12 months. The rise in October in the "Lower-48" was 105,000 b/d.

As I have previously written, the EIA has systematically underestimated U.S. crude production. For October, the EIA's weekly time series were 302,000 b/d lower than the monthly figure reported.

For the purpose of assessing the accuracy of the DPR data, I compared monthly changes to actual changes in data for the "Lower-48" states (excluding GOM offshore). The correlation is 93%.

The gain expected in the shale oil regions, though small, is important in the context of the world oil market in that Saudi Energy Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih said, based on the time lag of when oil prices had peaked in 2014 and when production peaked in 2015, he doesn't expect to see any shale oil response in 2017. He stated today that it will take time for U.S. producers to make up for lost ground.

But for the various reasons I had explained, I think the shale oil response could be "substantial." At the economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, International Energy Agency (IEA) director Faith Birol said that as "a result of the increase in prices. We are going to see a substantial amount of oil pouring into the market from the United States."

The EIA also reported about wells that were drilled, completed and the inventory of "Drilled But Uncompleted" wells (DUCs). Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), had previously spoken about the strategy of the shale oil industry to build this inventory to "unleash production" once prices rebounded.

The data show large back-to-back monthly gains in the number of wells drilled. Specifically, wells drilled increased by 12% and 11% in November and December, in which 712 were drilled. This is up 78% from the trough in April.

Completions have lagged the number drilled recently. And so the inventory of DUCs has risen. But CLR announced that it was doubling its completion crews at year end in the Bakken, so I expect the number of completions to pick up.

As I have previously advised, sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (NYSE:SPR) will also offset a small part of OPEC's production cut. Today is the last day for bids to be submitted for purchasing oil from the SPR. The government is selling 8 million barrels to be delivered March and April (possibly earlier). On average, that is about 130,000 barrels per day over that period, about the same size as Kuwait's supply cut.

Conclusions

The data above provide more evidence that the response of American shale oil in 2017 may be substantial. This adds further weight to my belief that OPEC's production cut will not reduce global stocks to anywhere near the 5-year average.