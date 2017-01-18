Sears Holdings: Now Likely To Survive Until 2018

Meanwhile, those long Sears continue to see assets get sold to cover cash burn, while additional secured debt gets added to the capital structure.

The stock remains best suited for shorter-term trades. The high cost to short makes it very costly to hold a short position until an eventual bankruptcy.

Cash burn before the effect of those items remains very high at $1.5-2 billion per year, while holiday season comps were -12% to -13%.

The effect of the store closures, the Craftsman sale and financing from ESL Investments should get Sears through to mid-2018.

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) appears to have bought itself another year with the various moves it has made in the last few weeks. I now believe it is likely that Sears can survive until mid-2018 after the store closure announcements, the Craftsman sale and the Secured Loan Facility and Letter Of Credit Facility from affiliates of ESL Investments. The company's business performance continues to be quite poor, resulting in estimated cash burn of around $1.5-2 billion per year. However, those various items should improve Sears's liquidity by roughly enough to cover one year of cash burn.

Holiday Season Performance

The holiday season was a challenging period for department stores in general, with many companies indicating that they either missed their guidance or came in at the lower end of guidance. However, Sears Holdings remains in its own category for poor performance. While I've generally seen negative comps in the low-single digits for mid-market department stores, the company indicated that same-store sales at Sears and Kmart were down -12% to -13% during November/December. This would put it on track for the worst quarterly comparable store sales result in recent memory.

Sears also mentioned that its adjusted EBITDA during the quarter to date was "largely in line with last year," which I would interpret as being slightly worse than last year, given the wording.

Kmart Closures Continue

I had previously noted that based on announced store closures, only 737 Kmart stores would remain in operation by January 2017. With the latest announcement of store closures, it appears that no more than 629 Kmart stores will remain in operation after April 2017. The number of remaining Kmart stores will likely dwindle further throughout the year, as Sears may close additional Kmarts in a more piecemeal manner. Given the rate of Kmart closures, it appears likely that it will cease to exist within a few years or else just survive with a small number of select locations.

Projected Store Count Jan 2012 Feb 2013 Feb 2014 Jan 2015 Jan 2016 Jan 2017 May 2017 Kmart 1305 1221 1152 979 941 737 629

Addressing Cash Burn

Sears's adjusted EBITDA was negative $884 million during the trailing four quarters. Assuming that gets slightly worse between Q4 2016 and Q3 2017, the company could end up with negative $950 million in adjusted EBITDA during those four quarters (excluding the benefits from closing negative EBITDA stores). With capital expenditures of $175 million, cash interest costs of approximately $325 million and store closure costs of $140 million, it could end up needing to cover cash burn of approximately $1.59 billion. The estimated store closure cost of $140 million is net of $60 million in EBITDA improvements from closing poor performing stores.

I have assumed that the upfront Craftsman sale proceeds go towards addressing Sears's underfunded pension plan, and that the sale proceeds relieve the need for additional pension plan contributions during 2017. The company had previously estimated it would need to make over $400 million in pension plan contributions during 2017.

$ Million Adjusted EBITDA -$950 Capital Expenditures -$175 Interest -$325 Store Closures -$140 Inventory Reduction $500 Secured Loan $500 Letter Of Credit Facility $500 Total -$90

With at least 214 store closures scheduled to take place since the end of Q3 2016, Sears can possibly reduce its net inventory by around $500 million (comparing Q3 2017 to Q3 2016). That would cover a portion of the funding gap. It also has arranged up to $500 million financing with a real-estate backed secured loan facility and up to another $500 million with a secured standby letter of credit facility. The latter facility can be used to free up availability in Sears's revolving credit facility. The company had $660 million in letters of credit outstanding under its revolving credit facility at the end of Q3 2016, which led to a low level of remaining borrowing availability.

That leaves Sears around $90 million short of the funds I estimate it needs to get to the end of Q3 2017. After that point, holiday inventory conversion to cash and another wave of store closures should be able to get the company to mid-2018. The $90 million should be relatively easy to find through some smaller real estate asset sales.

Conclusion

The additional debt financing from ESL Investments, combined with the Craftsman sale and inventory reductions from a reduced store base, should be enough to basically offset another year of significantly declining sales and cash requirements of $1.5-2 billion. Thus, I think Sears is now likely to survive until mid-2018.

Sears's continued survival makes the stock hard to play outside of shorter-term trades. Shorting the stock for a long period of time means potential profits get consumed by the 50+% annual cost to borrow. On the other hand, attempting to hold a long position in Sears for the long term will likely only result in additional years of watching its retail operations burn billions of dollars, while additional secured debt and asset sales are required to keep the company going. The combination of less assets and more secured debt is never a good sign for the equity.

Note from the Author: If you found this article informative, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" to see my newest articles as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.