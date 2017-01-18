NVIDIA: Will Share Price Fall Substantially In 2017?

Substantial Retracement Will Lower Stock

I believe NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will enter a lateral range for many months in 2017 before spiking higher. That new high will then transition, over time, into a substantial retracement in or around 2018, that will lower the stock, giving the opportunity for a profitable short.

There is a proviso. If a semiconductor trade war between the U.S. and China materializes (See Seeking Alpha "AMD: Will Trump's China Trade Policy Push The Company Back Into Losses?"), the onset of NVIDIA's retracement may be markedly sooner, and the low may be significantly lower. The prospect of a semiconductor trade war is not presently reflected in the stock's price.

Over the last two years, the stock of NVIDIA rose from a low of $19.08 in January 2015 to a high of $119.93 in December 2016. In the last 12 months alone, NVIDIA skyrocketed by more than 230%. Too high, too fast. Dizzying heights have prompted fears in some quarters of an imminent pullback. Short interest fluctuates in the wings. A number of commentators predict a fall, others a continued rise. Analysts overwhelmingly give NVIDIA a buy or hold rating. Where lies the truth?

(Source: NASDAQ)

Highlights Already Priced In

Recent highlights for NVIDIA have been the company markedly outperforming on analyst's consensus of revenue and EPS. The company's data center and automotive businesses were particularly strong. A chip supply contract with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) for the Surface Studio high performance computer due in 2017, and Tesla's adoption of NVIDIA's automated driving technology have also helped to increase share price. The company's statement that it will return $1 billion to holders through buybacks and dividends has further promoted adherence to the stock.

What is not sufficiently priced into NVIDIA, in varying degrees, is a sufficient allowance for the decline of the PC market; the linear decline of the markets for both add-in graphics boards and integrated GPUs; strengthening of the U.S. dollar; inroads made by Intel in Artificial Intelligence and deep learning; increasing AI competition for cloud-based applications; the progress of AMD in high-end enterprise graphics; the degree to which disruptive factors have placed the server market in flux; and the prospect of a semiconductor trade war between the U.S. and China.

These factors are the basis for my view that, after a further spike, NVIDIA will undergo a distinct retracement. The timing of that retracement will largely be determined by the status of U.S. - China semiconductor trade relations.

U.S. Dollar Strengthened As Risk Haven

According to Jon Peddie Research, shipment volume of add-in boards has declined 24% since Q4 2014, while volume of PC shipments has declined 23.6% since Q4 2014. The U.S. dollar has climbed because of purchases by Japan and China to moderate the value of their currencies, amongst other things.

Should a trade war materialize, trade embargoes and export restrictions may be applied, and NVIDIA's access to Chinese markets, and perhaps other markets influenced by China (in the Asia-Pacific region), may be substantially curtailed. This would seriously reduce NVIDIA's revenue, profitability and, consequently, its share price.

China accounted for 29% of world semiconductor demand in 2015. SEC filings indicate that NVIDIA derived 19% of its revenue from China in 2014, and 16% in 2015. Among other relationships with Chinese enterprises, NVIDIA has been linked closely to GeoStar, a geophysical services provider, for whom it provided GPU accelerated software for seismic imaging, and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), the Chinese internet company, regarding an autonomous car platform. Also highly relevant to NVIDIA - China is the world's largest video card market.

Opaque Policies And State-Led Investment

"China's ambitious goal to become self-sufficient in semiconductor manufacturing and reduce imports of ICs from foreign suppliers has also launched a number of acquisitions by Chinese companies and investment groups. IC Insights believes that the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), leading to fewer major IC manufacturers and suppliers, is one of major changes in the supply base that illustrates the maturing of the industry. In addition to the wave of M&As currently taking place, trends, such as the lack of any new entry points for startup IC manufacturers, the strong movement to the fabless and "fab-lite" business model, and the declining capital expenditure as a percent of sales ratio, all promise to dramatically reshape the semiconductor industry landscape over the next five years." -- IC Insights Research Bulletin, April 2016

A July 2016 report by the International Trade Administration of the Department of Commerce on world markets for semiconductors states that global semiconductor markets "will be exacerbated by China's opaque policies and unprecedented, state-led investment to develop an indigenous semiconductor industry. China's policies create medium and long-term uncertainties for U.S. industry prospects in the Chinese market."

China is devoting $160 billion of state funds to the goal of semiconductor independence. In response, the Obama administration has emphasized the importance of increasing the protection of American semiconductor companies as "a national security priority against a Chinese plan to dominate the sector through stronger export controls and more stringent and wide-ranging scrutiny of business deals in the sector."

Appointment Of Extremely Hostile Advocate

The appointment by the incoming Trump administration of Peter Navarro, an extremely hostile advocate of hardline trade policies against China, as head of the president's national trade council, has increased the likelihood of a trade standoff with that country.

Similarly, Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for secretary of state has polarized relations by threatening that China "is not going to be allowed" access to the artificial islands and defenses it has built in the South China Sea, likening this activity to "Russia's taking of Crimea." This position has prompted Chinese state media to respond by declaring that, if such statements hold once Trump takes office, then "the two sides had better prepare for a military clash."

Conclusion

The combined effect of a number of structural market factors, not currently priced in, indicates a medium-term retracement in the share price of NVIDIA, priming this stock for a profitable short. These factors include strengthening of the U.S. dollar, a decline of the PC and graphics markets, increased competition across a number of NVIDIA's market sectors, and the specter of a U.S.-China semiconductor trade war.

If a trade war ensues, then NVIDIA will suffer a marked negative impact on revenue, profitability and share price. A trade war may hasten the stock's downturn, and render the retracement deeper and longer.