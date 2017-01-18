Saia Heading Northeast And Looking To Unlock More Leverage

Expansion into the Northeast should add an incremental $100 million in revenue relatively soon and possibly over $300 million over the mid-term, with meaningful long-term operating leverage possible.

Saia has made notable strides in improving its operating performance and profitability, and now the company is looking to add a major missing piece to its national footprint.

The last five years have been good to Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), as this smaller less-than-truckload (or LTL) carrier has grown its way into a top-10 market position and seen its share price climb over 400%, trouncing ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW), and doing quite a bit better than Old Dominion (NASDAQ:ODFL) as well.

While the company's tonnage growth has been relatively modest (up less than 1% on a compounded basis since 2009), it has been able to improve pricing at a mid single-digit clip, while meaningfully improving its operating ratio by prioritizing better service and more efficient operations. Looking ahead, the company's expansion into the Northeast should drive meaningful revenue growth and help the company improve its operating leverage and asset turnover. The shares isn't like cheap today, though, so this looks more like a name for the watch list than a near-term buy.

Less-Than-Truckload

Saia is a top-10 player in the less-than-truckload industry; a small subset (around 10%) of the $375 billion-plus for-hire trucking industry. Unlike the truckload industry (an industry where major players include Heartland (NASDAQ:HTLD), Knight (NYSE:KNX), Werner (NASDAQ:WERN), and Swift (NYSE:SWFT), where small operators with just a few trucks (or even one) can operate, the LTL industry demands a different type of infrastructure. With each truck trailer carrying a mix of cargo meant for different customers/destinations, LTL carriers need networks of service centers that allow the company to use "hub-and-spoke" models to more efficiently fill and manage their trucks.

Saia has established itself as the ninth-largest LTL carrier, with around 4% to 5% share and a network of 148 terminals covering most of the country. Saia has not historically operated in the Northeast, and its regional shares are correspondingly higher - around 8%-9% in the Midwest and West and close to 15% in the Southeast.

Growth in the LTL market is typically achieved (excluding M&A) by establishing new service centers in new operating regions and/or gaining share from existing carriers through more competitive pricing or better operating performance. With that, a national footprint is an important consideration in growing the business, but so too are operating metrics like on-time delivery and low rates of damage. Old Dominion has long been an exceptional operator in those respects, but Saia has made a point of getting better in recent years and it has made positive difference in the company's numbers.

In terms of operating "philosophy," Old Dominion (the fourth-largest carrier), XPO (NYSEMKT:XPO) (third largest), and Saia tend to focus on regional operations, while ArcBest (seventh largest), FedEx (NYSE:FDX) (the largest LTL carrier), and UPS (NYSE:UPS) (the fifth largest) tend to focus more on national business. YRC (second largest) does both, but these divisions are flexible and fluid. I would also note that Saia is not exclusively an LTL carrier. Not only does it have a small non-asset based logistics business, but about 15% of its tonnage is hauled on a truckload basis. This is not exactly a core business, but Saia looks for opportunities to take advantage of spot market and backhaul opportunities to keep its trucks running more profitability (running a truckload at spot beats running empty in most cases).

Growing Through An Expanded Footprint And More Efficient Operations

Saia management made a decision years ago to focus on improved service levels, and while that has delivered benefits (include better pricing and improving margins), it has come at the cost of tonnage growth, as Saia has lagged its peers. More recently, though, management announced its intention to target a meaningful growth opportunity by expanding into the Northeast U.S.

Starting this year (2017), Saia will be adding service centers (in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, at least initially) to support the company's efforts to go effectively national. This brings another $7 billion or so into play for the company, with the bulk of that (about 70%) from business originating in areas already serviced by the company. Matching its national share would mean an incremental $350 million in revenue for the company, but it will take years for that to be a viable target. In the relatively near term, though, $100 million or more in incremental revenue should be accessible.

Saia hasn't been just a revenue growth story, and that is still the case looking ahead. Management has done a good job of improving the company's operating ratio, with this number moving from about 100% in 2009 to under 93% last year and under 93% in the last quarter (think of operation ratio like the inverse of operating margin, so lower is better). That's still a long way from Old Dominion's industry-leading performance (in the 80%s), but it's a meaningful improvement all the same and at a time when the company has been growing. Lower wages and lower purchased transportation costs as a percentage of sales have driven much of the improvements, and I would expect wages to move up in the coming years due to the Northeast expansion (and then decline again as the business gains scale).

I continue to believe that Saia can do better on multiple metrics in the coming years. Management has reinvested meaningful amounts of capital into the business over the last six years, not only to add service centers, but to lower the average age of the operating equipment. While LTL carriers don't refresh their tractors nearly as often as TL carriers like Knight or Heartland, a newer fleet is a more efficient, more reliable, and less expensive to maintain fleet, all of which tends to help on-time performance, operating costs, and driver performance/satisfaction.

The more important driver I'm looking at though is center utilization. Looking at 2015 numbers, Saia's revenue per center was the lowest of the top nine companies (I couldn't find reliable information on Southeastern, the 10th-largest carrier). Not only was Saia the lowest, but its revenue per center is about 40% lower than that of FedEx, UPS, or Old Dominion. Some of this can be attributed to operating areas (operators in the West will generally have lower revenue per center), but I believe it also points to an opportunity for Saia to drive meaningfully higher amounts of freight through its network with relatively modest incremental capex needs. If that's the case, and if Saia can lift its utilization above the $10 million/center level over time, the margin and cash flow benefits would be meaningful. To this end, operating in the Northeast should be a meaningful driver, as should ongoing share gains over time.

The Opportunity

Historically about 10% of Saia's revenue has come from the oil/gas end markets, and while this may not be a growth market again, it does at least seem to be stabilizing. What's more, overall demand for trucking seems to be improving. Multiple industry stats have turned positive recently, and Saia saw a small year-over-year improvement in tonnage in October and a bigger improvement in November - stopping a negative trend that stretched back to the end of 2014.

Trucking demand is always going to be cyclical, but an improving U.S. economy should give the industry a boost. I expect Saia to generate mid single-digit revenue growth over the longer term, but the next few years should see meaningfully higher growth from recovering freight volumes across the industry and the expansion into the Northeast. Margin improvements will likely be harder to achieve in the early phases of this expansion, but I believe the company can still improve its operating ratio over time and meaningfully improve its center utilization.

What this all means for cash flow is largely moot, as investors rarely trade these stocks on the basis of cash flow. EV/EBITDA is a more relevant metric, and while the LTL sector has historically traded at a discount to the TL sector, I believe Saia should be an exception. If I assign a 7.5x multiple to my 2017 EBITDA estimate (compared to my five-year EBITDA growth forecast of 9%), I get a fair value around $46, while an ROE/BV-based model gives me a similar result (with the expectation/assumption that Saia improves its ROE into the mid-teens).

The Bottom Line

A mid-$40s fair value isn't enough to argue that Saia is cheap today, and that's an issue for the trucking sector as a whole (truckload or LTL). It is possible that U.S. economic growth (and freight demand) can surprise to the good, and Saia may see a lower corporate tax rate in the coming years, but those are unreliable drivers at this point. I'd be interested in Saia at a lower price as a "fast follower" to Old Dominion, but now looks more like a time for due diligence and waiting than establishing new full positions.

