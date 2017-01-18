IPO Preview: Keane Group Incorporated

While the political climate could support oil & gas companies in 2017, we remain somewhat concerned about Keane Group's slowing revenues, widening losses, and strong competition.

The deal size is currently 22.3 million shares (up from 16.7 million shares) at an expected price range of $17-19.

The company is set to price its NYSE IPO this Thursday, January 19, 2017. The lead underwriters are Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Morgan Stanley.

Texas-based Keane Group Inc. provides integrated well completion services in the United States.

Overview

Keane Group Incorporated (Pending:FRAC) expects to raise $401 million in its upcoming IPO.

Based in Houston, Texas, the company provides well completion services in the United States, focusing on complex, technically difficult well completion solutions.

We previewed this deal on our IPO Insights platform.

Keane Group will offer 22.3 million shares (an increase from last week's 16.7 million shares) at an expected price range of $17-19. Of those shares, 6.6 million (30%) will be offered by company insiders. If the underwriters price the IPO at the midpoint of that range, and underwriters choose to exercise their option to purchase additional shares, FRAC will have a market capitalization of $1.86 billion.

FRAC filed for the IPO on December 14, 2016.

Lead Underwriters: Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Morgan Stanley

Underwriters: Guggenheim Securities, Houlihan Lokey Capital, Piper Jaffray, Scotia Capital Markets, Stephens Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities

Business Summary: Provider of Well Completion Services

(Source: SEC Filings)

Keane Group offers integrated well completions services in the United States. The company focuses on complex, technically difficult projects, and it offers horizontal and vertical fracturing, logging and engineered solutions, and wireline perforation services. It has approximately 944,250 hydraulic horsepower in 23 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 23 wireline trucks. These are located primarily in the Bakken Formation, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, and the Permian Basin. As of November 30, 2016, 87 percent of the company's equipment was in service.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, revenue decreased 13.6%; for the same time period, losses increased from ($38.9 million) to ($148.6 million).

Use of Proceeds And Highlights From Management's Analysis

Keane Group expects demand for its well completion services to increase in the medium and long term due to several favorable industry trends, including increases in customer spending on drilling; more rigs that drill horizontal wells; longer horizontal wellbores; and increases in pad drilling and concurrent fracturing/wireline operations.

This is in addition to the shorter-term commodity price recovery from the early 2016 lows.

The company reports revenue on two segments: Completion Services, which includes hydraulic fracturing and wireline services; and Other Services, which includes coiled tubing, cementing and drilling. It evaluates performance based on revenue, equipment utilization, gross margin, and segment gross profit. Segment gross profit is defined as "segment revenues less segment direct and indirect cost of services."

Primary expenses come from materials, freight, labor costs, costs of maintaining equipment, and fuel costs. Close to 97 percent of direct cost of services relates to Completion Services, with hydraulic fracturing producing the majority. Costs can fluctuate due to increases in the number, size, and utilization of its fleets, costs of materials, and delivery expenses.

Potential Competition: Hallibuton, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes

Keane Group faces competition in hydraulic fracturing and wireline services from companies like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), FTS International, Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJES), Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES). Its hydraulic fracturing segment faces additional competition from Seventy Seven Energy (NYSEMKT:SSE), Liberty Oilfield Services, ProPetro Services, Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), W.S. Well Services, and Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF).

Using the last twelve months' sales ended September 30, 2016, and assuming pricing at the midpoint of the proposed range, FRAC would trade at a 5.74 price/sales multiple. This is above the industry average of 2.5.

Executive Management Highlights

Chairman and CEO James C. Stewart has served in his positions since March 2011. His previous experience includes serving as president and CEO of a privately held international drilling company, and positions at Weatherford International and Schlumberger.

President and CFO Gregory Powell has served in his positions since March 2011. His previous experience comes from senior positions at Cerberus, General Electric, and GE Aviation-Military Systems.

Conclusion: Consider A Modest Allocation

This is the first major IPO of 2017 which is a positive. The company has a very strong syndicate, and we are hearing the deal is oversubscribed.

Tailwinds for the fracking industry could propel the company to greater success in 2017. Yet, we remain somewhat concerned about slowing revenues, widening losses, and strong competition.

We suggest aggressive investors consider a modest allocation.

Don Dion's IPO Insights provides up-to-date information and analysis on the major IPOs each week, along with additional opportunities to invest and short these stocks at their quiet period and lockup period expirations, respectively. Consider following us at the link above. We will continue our PRO offerings on Seeking Alpha alongside our more exclusive research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.