High-Yield Investing: Strategy For 2017, Risks And Sectors Set To Outperform

The largest risk to the markets in 2017 and how to prepare for it.

We share our views about higher interest rates, the Trump effect and our outlook for Property REITs.

Below is the full version of a Q&A recently conducted with Seeking Alpha (December 2016) about our strategy for successful high-yield investing and our outlook for the year 2017.

SA: What was the big theme from 2016 and how did it affect your investing approach?

Rida Morwa answers:

There were several big themes which took place in 2016:

1- Ongoing Bull Market: First, we were bullish on the markets since the beginning of the year based on several factors which included:

Our assessment of improving global macro-economic conditions. A constructive environment supported by Quantitative Easing and low global interest rates. Most retail investors being underweight equities. Massive amounts of cash waiting on the sidelines, a point which we highlighted in an article on Seeking Alpha entitled: The Bubble Of Cash On The Sidelines Is Getting Bigger

The main driver for equities lays with the health of the global economy. Equities tend to thrive when the global economy is healthy, while economic recessions are the main cause of bear markets. Let us remember that the stock market correction which started in July 2015 was triggered by erratic devaluation of the yuan by the Chinese Government. This was viewed as a serious threat to the health of the Chinese economy and caused massive amounts of fund outflows from China and other emerging markets and could have triggered a global recession.

We always remind our investors that keeping the global economy's health in check is more than 50% of the due diligence required for successful investing. One of the most value-added features of our service is providing frequent macro-economic and technical analysis in order to stay ahead of the game (i.e. be prepared to remain fully invested during bull markets and take defensive positions during "bear markets").

Heading into 2016, we viewed that the risks to the Global Economy were low based on improving economic data coming from the U.S. and China, and we were recommending to our subscribers to be fully invested since the beginning of 2016. This is a very important point to note heading into the year 2017, which I will refer back to again during this Q&A as the global economic landscape keeps improving which is very positive for equities.

2- Rising Interest Rates: Another big theme we prepared for was related to rising interest rates. We based our call to start preparing for higher rates as the U.S. economy continued to show signs of steady improvement. Our strategy was to reposition our portfolio to maximize dividends and total returns:

Part of this strategy included selling securities that are negatively affected by higher interest rates, such as long-term bonds and Perpetual "Preferred Stocks".

Also, part of our strategy was to reposition our portfolio by increasing our allocation to asset classes which will benefit from interest rate hikes.

Fortunately, there are several types of high-yield investments to hedge one's portfolio against interest rate hikes and even profit from them, which include among others, stocks and securities with a floating-rate portfolio which see their income grow as interest rates rise. Examples are floating rate fixed-income products (CEFs and Baby Bonds), many BDC companies and a few Commercial mREITs, etc...

Source

===

What was the biggest takeaway from the year?

Rida Morwa answers:

An important point we have noticed is that many conservative investors got used to the notion that Preferred Shares are safe haven investments, which was true during the past 8 years. It seems that many are very reluctant to give them up, despite the risks involved. The vast majority of Preferred Shares are perpetual, which means that they may never be called. During periods of rising interest rates, the issuing company of the Preferred Share has no incentive to call them, as it may be more expensive to replace them in the future. This makes them highly vulnerable as interest rates increase, and they can see their prices fall significantly. A 1% rise in interest rate can theoretically result in at least 10% decrease in the price of a preferred stock. The impact or continuing rate increases by the U.S. Fed can be detrimental to Preferred Stock investors. If we take into account that the U.S. Fed plans to hike interest rates by 0.25% three times in each of 2017, 2018 and 2019, this would result in an additional 2.25% in new rate increases. Even if the Fed will only implement 75% of them, that is a lot of rate hikes going forward.

For this reason, we are proposing to our conservative investors lower-risk products such as:

Term Preferred Shares, which have a fixed maturity and a mandatory redemption. Baby Bonds with a short maturity. Fixed income CEFs including Muni CEFs with a short duration. Refer to our recent article by clicking here. Diversified exchange products which inherently carry lower risk, such as the Business Development Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) or the Property REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

===

SA: Which article from 2016 do you feel stands up best at the end of the year, and why?

Rida Morwa answers:

There are two articles which were recently posted on the Seeking Alpha platform and are highly recommended readings. The first addresses how to reposition one's high-yield portfolio to maximize profits during periods of rising interest rates. The report details 5 asset classes that are set to benefit from rising interest rates. There are other asset classes of course, but this report gives an idea for what high-yield investors should be looking for:

5 Ways To Profit From Rising Interest Rates - With High Dividends

The second article explains why Property REITs are set to outperform during 2017. There is a misconception among some investors that Property REITs are negatively affected by rising interest rates. In fact, Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and rising interest rates, which is the value of their underlying real estate properties. As inflation goes higher, the value of the property increases, in addition to increased revenues from higher rental income. History shows that Property REITs are highly correlated to the state of the economy, rather than interest rates, and have strongly outperformed the markets when interest rates increased as a result of improving economic conditions. The following is the link to my recent article on Property REITs:

Why The Selloff In Property REITs Creates A Buying Opportunity

===

SA: What big themes do you expect from 2017?

Rida Morwa answers:

There are several trends to account for when investing in the equity markets in 2017:

A combination of improving U.S economic conditions and rising interest rates will benefit certain classes of securities. Mr. Trump's election win which will favor some industries such as infrastructure and some sub-sectors within the Energy space. The rising U.S. dollar will negatively impact multinational companies, and therefore we have a preference for stocks and sectors with a pure exposure to the United States, such as Property REITs, BDC Companies, Oil & Gas MLPs, among others.

===

SA: What are your favorite sectors for 2017?

Rida Morwa answers:

Currently our favorite sectors include:

1- Inflation Protected Securities: Since Mr. Trump's election, investors have been flocking to securities that provide some protection against both inflation and rising interest rates. These securities are able to weather higher interest rates due to the floating nature of their Portfolio.

2- The Energy Sector: The Energy sector has been rallying after OPEC announced plans to curtail crude oil production. Reduced OPEC output means more oil & gas production in the United States. A policy that favors U.S. production by President-elect Trump is also a great plus. The biggest winners will be Midstream and Downstream oil & gas companies. I still favor the midstream and downstream over the upstream and integrated oil because of lower price volatility and lower correlation to oil and gas prices. These companies make most of their profits from volumes transported, stored or sold, and have little exposure to commodity prices. Also, the dividends are much more interesting and many of our stock picks run in the double-digit yields.

3- Healthcare & Biotech: This sector is one of the fastest growing sectors, benefiting from an aging global population and technological innovations.

The aging global population is a strong and clear trend facing our society: For example, the U.S. population is expected to become much older. By 2030, more than 20% of U.S. residents are projected to be aged 65 and over, compared to 14% in 2014. Demand for healthcare will not just be driven from the U.S., but the "aging population" phenomena is affecting all major global economies including Europe and China.

The recent pull-back has created some very attractive valuations. Balance sheets are solid while the sector is near its historical lows in terms of its relative valuation to other sectors and to its price/earnings multiple, which is now at around 12 times forward earnings.

Another point to note is that health care is a relatively defensive area, which means that investors can rely on a strong demand for many of the sector's components, even during economic downturns. The earnings outlook is quite favorable, and I would be very surprised to see further multiple compression.

I know that many investors are skeptical about this sector. However, it is so cheap here, that it represents a "deep value" sector. My expectation is that this sector will strongly outperform in 2017 and will surprise many.

Although not many of the healthcare and biotech companies offer high-yields, there are a variety of closed-end funds with exposure to the sector and offer a steady stream of income to yield investors. One of our favorites is Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) - yield 8.7%.

===

SA: What's a big risk you see in the market for 2017 and how are you preparing for it?

Rida Morwa answers:

The main risks to equities in 2017 could come from Europe, which is currently the weakest among the three major world economies which include the U.S. and China. While the economic conditions in Europe are stabilizing, supported by a set of monetary easing and low interest rates from the European Central Bank, there are political and economic risks to watch for, notably coming from Italy. The banking crisis in Italy is far from being resolved, while a vote to exit the European Union could come soon and cause market turbulence, which we expect to be far worse than what we have seen during the Brexit Vote. An Italian exit from Europe will be detrimental to the Italian economy and impact the path of the European economic recovery. We are currently underweight Europe, and keeping a close eye on the events in Italy. Should we see evidence of increased risks, we will be advising our members to reduce long positions. Although such an event is unlikely to cause damage to the current secular bull market, it could result in a market correction.

===

SA: What is the main driver for your investing style?

Rida Morwa answers:

The objective of High Dividend Opportunities is to identify high-yield stocks and securities trading at attractive valuations in order to achieve both high income and long-term capital gains. We are "value investors" before being dividend investors - and use an opportunistic buying approach.

We target overall yield on our portfolio of 7-9%. Fortunately, the markets have been offering great opportunities lately which have allowed us to increase the overall yield on our portfolio to over 9%. I could not be happier with the performance of our portfolio during 2016. Taking a pro-active approach to investing has also helped boost our performance. Examples:

Getting in early into inflation-hedged stocks and securities, such as floating-rate BDC companies, has resulted in a solid performance in the past few months. Our biggest gains in 2016 were midstream energy companies which sold off hard during the year 2015 along with the rest of the energy sector. We viewed that the selloff was irrational since most of midstream companies generate their profits based on volumes transported or stored, and most have little exposure to the price of crude oil. We recommended to buy aggressively in early 2016 which paid off handsomely.

Below is a table of some of our most profitable stock picks for the year:

Our view is that the midstream sector remains one of the most attractive sectors in 2017 despite the big recovery.

===

SA: What are some of your best investment picks for 2017 and why?

Rida Morwa answers:

Since we cater to both conservative investors such as retirees, as well as to more aggressive income investors, we offer each of them different exposure, depending on the risk profile. For example, for conservative investors, we tend to recommend Baby Bonds, "Term Preferred" Stocks, and diversified exchange products (such as ETF, CEFs and ETNs) which inherently carry less risk and lower price volatility.

For yield-hungry investors, we take an opportunistic approach for stocks and securities that offer both very high-yields and the potential for long-term capital gains.

With my two favorite sectors for 2017 being Property REITs and Midstream Oil and Gas MLPs, I will provide 4 of my best picks for 2017 - two diversified products and two individual stock picks:

Property REITs

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) - Yield 8.4%. IRT is a growing Residential REIT set to benefit from rising home prices and increased rental income. Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty (NYSE:RQI) - Yield 8.2%. RQI is a diversified closed-end fund holding some of the largest Property REITs. This CEF provides a pure U.S. exposure and currently offers an attractive entry point. The CEF trades at a deep discount of 11.8%.

Oil & Gas Midstream MLPs

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) - Yield 19%. AMZA is a diversified and unique midstream oil & gas ETF in that it is actively managed. The managers use an opportunistic approach to investing in order to boost yield, in addition to using covered calls. For more information about AMZA, refer to my recent article on Seeking Alpha: A Close Look At AMZA - An ETF With 20% Yield Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) - Yield 8.5%. In our opinion, this is a deeply undervalued stock mainly due to little analysts' coverage. The company has consecutively hiked its quarterly dividends 10 times and has a high dividend coverage ratio of 1.8 times. SRLP will benefit from new infrastructure spending, and is set to continue increasing its dividends through 2018 at least. This is one of the safest high-yielders in the midstream/downstream space.

===

SA: What is your equity outlook for 2017?

Rida Morwa answers:

As far as the Global Economy is concerned, it looks like we're officially out of the woods. The global recession risk is over. Based on our assessment of the major individual countries' leading economic indicators, we estimate that we are currently at the lowest probability of a possible recession since the beginning of 2015. Typically when this happens, equities tend to see a huge rally.

High-yield investing will remain a highly profitable strategy in 2017 given that global interest rates remain at multi-year low levels, even if we factor in 3 rate hikes for the year. The key theme is to be invested in the right stocks and sectors in order to maximize returns.

I am bullish on the outlook of the equity markets throughout 2017, and consider that any pullback, even a small one, offers value and is to be considered as a buying opportunity. Barring any unforeseen economic downturn, we are expecting the general markets to return a solid 7% to 10% for the year. Of course, the way up is not going to be by no means a straight line, but long-term investors should be well rewarded. I am currently recommending to our investors to remain fully invested. Our service is a dynamic one, and we are prepared to send alerts to adjust our portfolio holdings depending on changing economic or market conditions.

I would like to thank Seeking Alpha for asking me to conduct this very interesting Q&A about high-yield investing, and I hope it will be helpful to readers and income seekers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, RQI, BDCL, LRET, SRLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.