3 Best-Ranked GuideStone Mutual Funds To Consider

GuideStone Funds' parent company GuideStone Financial Resources was founded in 1918 and focuses on providing financial assistance to widows and retired ministers. At present, the fund family provides diverse investment products to its clients, ranging from institutions and corporations to private investors. GuideStone Funds had $10.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2016. GuideStone Funds issued its first mutual fund in 2001. It was the only Christian-screened fund family which was awarded Lipper's Best Overall Small Fund Group in 2012.

Below we share with you three top-rated GuideStone mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

GuideStone Funds Value Equity (MUTF:GVEZX) seeks growth of capital for the long run. GVEZX invests a major portion of its assets in equity securities, including stock futures, stocks, warrants and rights. This diversified fund focuses mainly on value stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies. GuideStone Funds Value Equity Investor has a one-year annualized return of 22.9%.

Gina Marie Moore is one of the fund managers of GVEZX since 2006.

GuideStone Funds Global Bond (MUTF:GGBFX) maintains a diverse portfolio. GGBFX invests mainly in fixed-income securities with different quality and maturities and from different sectors and industries of fixed-income securities. The fund may also invest around 70% of its assets in below investment-grade emerging market bonds and high-yield debt securities. GuideStone Funds Global Bond Investor has a one-year annualized return of 12.6%.

GGBFX has an expense ratio of 0.82% as compared with the category average of 1.02%.

GuideStone Funds Growth Allocation (MUTF:GCOZX) seeks appreciation of capital and stable income. GCOZX carries out its investments through GuideStone Funds Select Funds. The target allocation of the fund includes 7% of its investments in Real Return Select Funds, 25% in Fixed Income Select Funds, 26% in the Non-U.S. Equity Select Funds and 42% in U.S. Equity Select Funds. GuideStone Funds Growth Allocation Investor has a one-year annualized return of 14.6%.

As of September 2016, GCOZX held 19 issues, with 21.17% of its assets invested in GuideStone Funds International Eq Instl.

