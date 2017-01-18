Healthcare, Consumer Staples For 2017? - Bezek's Daily Briefing

I ran across this fascinating graphic on Twitter recently:

I love poking through historical data such as this to try to find actionable ideas. I previously wrote about the 80+ year study of US market performance by sector. It showed cigarettes (#1) and alcohol (#2) as the top sectors - and ones which produced massive outperformance - while cyclical sectors such as steel tended to fare worst.

This above table plays on a similar theme, but slices the data a bit differently, going by the ten S&P 500 categories, rather than 30 more distinct industries. Over the past 27 years, we can see how each of the 10 categories fared comparatively.

I've taken each of the 10 categories and given it a win-loss record, a win being defined as finishing as the #1 or #2 sector of a year, and a loss being the 9th or very worst sector of the year - same as the red and green highlighting in the table:

Takeaways From The Data

At the top of the leader-board, we find healthcare. It is the most hot and cold sector (not tech, contrary to my expectations prior to running the data). Healthcare finished in the #1 or #2 slot ten times. No other sector did so more than seven times. However it also finished at the bottom more frequently than any other sector.

However, in total, it was the most positive sector, posting a combined +3 net years. Do be aware that it is streaky, though. There are several occasions where it put in multiple bad years before another hot year. Don't assume it has to rebound in 2017 simply because it finished at the bottom of the league table in 2016. Healthcare strongly outperformed each year between 2013 and 2015, giving the sector some excess valuation to work off heading into last year.

Next up, we have consumer discretionary. This sector has quite an assortment of stuff in it - obvious names like Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) that you'd expect, but some perhaps surprising entries such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). In any case, this sector thrives as long as the American consumer is strong - a sound bet since at least the 1940s onward.

Financials and industrials are the other two sectors with a +2 net record. Financials would look better, except for the absolute killing they took during the financial crisis. The 82 years of data by sector showed banks being one of the top five or six US sectors for performance right up until 2008. In a more regulated world, it's not hard to imagine financials again being consistently strong performers. And if the big banks are uninvestable to you, there are always the regionals with less complex balance sheets. Also, recall that REITs are generally classified as financials as well.

Industrials score with a paltry 2-0 record. They've outperformed on a couple of occasions. Remarkably, they've never been a worst performing sector for the year, dating back to 1990. If I had to guess, the sector is diversified enough to avoid fully participating in big booms or getting crushed during the worst declines. I'm of the opinion that industrials are generally underowned by many individual investors, including those in the dividend growth investing "DGI" camp.

Technology and materials both perform as I'd expected. Tech wins a lot, loses a lot, and on the whole is slightly above par. Materials are almost equally boom and bust, and have shown the same number of both sets of years since 1990.

Consumer staples are up next. This is my favorite sectoral play heading into 2017. As you can see, consumer staples have very rarely underperformed the market badly. 2016 was an unusual event and buying after such on past occasions has led to good results. Staples can often go many years within significantly lagging the S&P 500 as a whole, so any weakness is a chance to go shopping.

Notably, consumer staples' worst years (1993, 1999, 2003, 2016) were great ones for the stock market. All four years were green, most significantly so. Thus, with consumer staples you own a sector that underperforms rarely, and does so during boom stock market years. Meanwhile, they tend to outperform, often dramatically, during busts. A great portfolio diversifier.

Energy is up next at 5-6. Notably, it's not outperformed materials, contrary to what I suspect many people would have guessed. Despite oil making an absolutely jaw-dropping run between 1999 and 2008, energy stocks didn't manage to put up all that great of an overall track record.

Finally, we have the lousy sectors. The ones that consistently underperform, often badly. I know people like utilities and telecoms for their low beta and diversification benefits. But since they only rarely outperform, and they underperform so dramatically and frequently, it's worth keeping both sectors on a tight leash. What utilities and telecoms provide, consumer staples usually do better.

I've seen model portfolios at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere with 40-50% in utilities + telecoms + consumer staples. That's simply too much in most cases, since it concentrates in one pretty good sector and two lousy ones, while also vastly overweighting those three compared to their share of the US economy. Yes, you want to play some defense, but without more growth-orientated positions, where will capital gains come from?

2017-Specific Conclusions

On a sector by sector basis, there are a few points to glean from the data. I mentioned consumer staples as a top choice for 2017, given its historical track record and large underperformance last year. Healthcare is also intriguing, though prone to being more volatile.

Also, don't sleep on technology. I'd note that it hasn't finished in the top two in any given year since 2009. That's a very long run for tech to not win. Particularly if millennials pushing into the bull market as it tops thesis plays out, look for tech to be a beneficiary.

On the downside, telecom virtually always underperforms after a good year. 2016 was a rare great year for the beleaguered sector; it should now be sold. Consumer discretionary has also run a long time without finishing in the bottom two tiers, though last year's 8th place showing may have been enough to reset that sector from a valuation perspective.

Overall Returns

The same author presented the data in a different format, showing annual returns by sector over the same stretch:

As you can see, healthcare and tech - the most frequent big winners - come out near the top. Both perform at least 1.5% ahead of the S&P 500 annually. You want exposure to those.

Notice what else is up there? That's right, consumer staples. Despite not being the #1 or #2 sector that frequently in a given year, since the staples avoid big wipeouts, their steady gains can compound nicely despite a lack of flashy one-year returns. Industrials also show this trait to a lesser extent.

The rest of the field falls pretty much as you'd expect. As noted above, you really want to be careful with telecoms and utilities, they do a lot less for the average portfolio than you might expect. Higher yield often comes at a high price to one's overall wealth. Telecom in particular underperformed the market by 3.4%/year - and that during a falling interest rate environment!

