A "Fundamental" Disconnect

We already know that the cushion these bonds once enjoyed has completely evaporated.

It's difficult to find the right words to describe just how rich corporate debt has become.

The numbers, they just don't make sense anymore. -- John Tuld Well I agree with you there, I've been saying that for a while. -- Sam Rogers

That exchange is from the film "Margin Call". In it, Jeremy Irons plays John Tuld, the CEO of a major investment bank and Kevin Spacey plays Sam Rogers, a 34-year veteran of the fictional firm who oversees MBS trading.

It's a go-to movie for me on the rare occasions when I leave the desk and as I was watching it for the umpteenth time on Sunday evening, I was reminded of credit markets.

Although I could say the same thing about a lot of asset classes (stocks, for example), the numbers in investment grade (NYSEARCA:LQD) and high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) truly don't "add up anymore."

And I don't just mean in the narrow sense that "one plus one no longer equals two" (another quote from the film). I mean there is a shocking discrepancy between where we are in the cycle, the fundamentals, and spreads.

It's not just that high yield has overshot a bit on excessive optimism around promised OPEC production cuts. That may be an example of one plus one not coming out to two. Rather, the whole complex is grossly mispriced. The 12-month spread compression has been so dramatic that one struggles to describe how truly irrational the market seems to have become.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz said "buyers of risky corporate bonds are starting 2017 in a precarious position." Lisa is pretty smart, so we can assume that the only thing keeping her from using much more colorful language to describe the situation was Bloomberg's dedication to a certain level of professional decorum.

Indeed, the image at the top of the article - a silhouette of someone walking a tightrope - suggests she's fully aware that calling investors' position "precarious" surely qualifies as a candidate for understatement of the year and we're not even three quarters of the way through January. Here are some excerpts from the piece:

[Junk bonds are] coming off the best year of returns since 2009, with a 17.5 percent gain last year that was fueled largely by the rebounding oil prices. And many traders are betting that the good times will just keep on rolling. This is anything but certain. It won't take much of a negative surprise to inflict pain on these bond buyers. That's because investors are accepting a shrinking amount of yield to lend money to companies that are closest to default. They're now receiving the smallest amount of extra yield over benchmark rates to own speculative-grade bonds since September 2014.

In technical terms, spreads have compressed to the point that the cushion investors receive from taking on the risk associated with HY has disappeared with remarkable rapidity. The same is true of IG. Have a look for yourself:

(Charts: Goldman, my additions)

Here's a more straightforward way to visualize it (i.e. by showing explicitly how the cushion has eroded from one Fed hike to the next):

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

To be sure, I've been over this rather remarkable spread compression on any number of occasions (most recently here and here). If you want to read Jeff Gundlach's opinion and/or see some incredible charts, I encourage you to take a few minutes and scan those pieces. But for our purposes here, I want to highlight a disconnect between collapsing spreads and fundamentals.

"Many analysts think the market is in the later stages of the credit cycle, meaning that credit quality is expected to deteriorate in the near future," Bloomberg's Abramowicz goes on to note, in the same piece cited above. That's an important point and one I've made repeatedly. Here's what Morgan Stanley said earlier this month on the subject (my highlights):

We see significant evidence of a late-cycle environment. Fiscal stimulus may help temporarily. However, for this eight year expansion to last another several years, we think you want a continued environment of sub-par growth, which drives very easy central bank liquidity. Stronger growth, if anything, could choke off the cycle sooner, by forcing the Fed to remove accommodation at a much quicker pace. And remember, credit markets will anticipate a turn far in advance.

If we do get the growth the new President has promised, that may end up forcing the Fed's hand and that, as they say, would be all she wrote for the already long in the tooth credit cycle.

So now let's look at leverage as a proxy for credit quality (and this is where the insanity really becomes apparent). First, here's a look at gross and net leverage in IG and HY, respectively:

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

You can read the titles of the charts for yourself, but basically, there's no recent historical precedent for where we're at leverage wise.

Rather than show you each chart in turn, allow me to just save us all some time and present four visuals at once:

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

I mean, it's impossible to overstate how absurd this has become. Look at the growth of the HY tail (i.e. the most leveraged names) since 2011 (upper left hand corner). And how about the fact that a quarter of IG firms are leveraged 4 times or more versus just 15% six years ago (bottom left hand corner).

And finally, have a look at how tight (compressed) spreads are versus fair value:

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

See what I mean when I say this is off the charts (no pun intended) crazy? The disconnect between spreads and fundamentals has reached lunatic proportions.

I certainly hope that the investment implications of the above are abundantly clear, but in case they're not, let me quote Lisa Abramowicz one last time:

It's important to recognize that at this point it's easier for this debt to lose value than it is to keep gaining. It only gets more precarious the farther you get out on the wire.

Indeed. And as far as "pushing the leverage" goes, I'll leave you with one last graph to chew on:

(Chart: SocGen)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.