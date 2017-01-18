Applied Optoelectronics - Transition To Data Centers Pays Off, Accumulate On Serious Dips

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is a very interesting firm which has made a huge transition since it went public late in 2013. The provider of fiber optic networking products has transformed itself from a supplier to CATV market to cater data centers. This transition was completed in less than three years, combined with impressive growth being reported in the meantime.

As the company has seen very strong momentum as of late, all signs look promising. That being said, investors have been aggressive to bid up the stock as well as customer concentration is a very big risks for the firm. In light of these factors, while I am positive on the outlook for Applied, I require a pullback, which would provide me with a margin of safety, before I would consider initiating a position.

A Promising Firm, Operating In Fast Moving Market

Applied Optoelectronics is a designer and developer of advanced optical devices, components, subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers.

These products are/were used for optic communication equipment and infrastructure. While Applied relied heavily on catering the CATV systems market just three years ago, it has undergone a huge transition ever since. At this moment in time, the vast majority of its revenues are generated from the data center market.

Applied provides switches for these centers which connect servers with racks. These racks are connected with other racks and are ultimately connected to the entire network. Continued demand for high transmission speeds and ¨open architecture¨, favored by new players on this market, has created an opportunity for the company to establish a position in this fast growing segment.

Developments Since The 2013 IPO

Applied went public in October of 2013 by selling 3.6 million shares at $10 per share, raising $36 million in gross proceeds. This offering valued the company at just $128 million at the time.

Given this very low valuation, Applied did not appear on the radar of many institutional investors despite solid growth. The company grew sales by roughly 25% at the time, with revenues coming in at a rate of $80-$90 million per annum, allowing it to be barely profitable. At the time, Applied was still a play on CATV which was responsible for 60% of sales, yet those sales fell by 5% that year. The increased focus on data centers started to yield results with revenues more than tripling that year to nearly $20 million.

Acceleration of growth triggered a huge momentum run in the shares which hit a high of $25 in March of 2014, marking returns of 150% for those investors who bought into the offering less than half a year before. This was driven by an acceleration of sales growth, ranging between 60-80% on a year-over-year basis much throughout 2014.

Despite the accelerating growth, shares fell back to $15 per share towards the end of 2014 and to levels at low as $9 at the start of 2015 amidst worries about slower growth and thin margins. This was confirmed when first quarter revenue growth for 2015 slowed down to 21%, and the company posted a small loss.

Things really started to improve in the second quarter, with sales growth accelerating to 52%. Quarterly revenues of $50 million resulted in solid operating profits of $6 million, as healthy growth and margin trends were continued into Q3 of 2015. Despite this growth, shares were stuck at $18 per share towards the end of the year. This implied that shares were trading at just 12 times annualized operating earnings, despite topline growth of more than 50% per year.

This seems very strange, yet it could be explained by the high customer concentration of the business to individual customers, notably in the rapidly growing data center business. The annual report of 2015 revealed that 52% of total sales were generated from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), driven by the success of AWS. While the growth of Amazon.com provides a major tailwind for Applied, any attempt by Amazon to provide its optical components itself or form another supplier can have devastating consequences.

2016 - The Year Of The Data Center

While growth in 2015 looked very strong and margins were on the increase, 2016 started with another setback for investors. Shares fell back to just $9 in May of 2016 alongside the release of the first quarter results as the company again reported slower growth, accompanied by a small loss, in part driven by lumpiness of orders.

The CATV business was rapidly shrinking at the start of this year, and was down by more than a third compared to 2013 when it was the backbone of Applied. This decline and continued growth means that nearly 80% of sales are now derived from the data center market, which besides Amazon.com includes Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as key customers.

While second quarter revenue growth of 11% was not impressive either, things really picked up in the second half of the year. Third quarter revenue growth accelerated to 23% as sales hit a record of $70 million. More importantly, strong operational leverage allowed for decent operating earnings of $7 million.

This success is driven by the 40GB line of offerings within the data center segment, yet the company launched a 100GB product line as well. Sales of these products quickly rose, as the company furthermore announced that it has obtained another customer in its key data center business, reducing the reliance on Amazon.com.

The third quarter was furthermore accompanied by a decent fourth quarter guidance. Applied guided for sales of $77 million, plus or minus $2 million, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.46-$0.51 per share. While this outlook was very strong already, it became evident that momentum accelerated towards the end of the year. Applied announced in January that it sees fourth quarter sales as high as $85 million, for 60% year-on-year revenue growth. Even better, GAAP earnings are seen at roughly $0.75 per share, suggesting operating profits of $12-14 million.

Final Thoughts

There is one thing which I hate about investing and that is chasing winners. Applied has real operational momentum going for itself, but as seen in the past, growth has the tendency to fluctuate quite a bit. Note that shares have risen more than 20% already in 2017, trading at all time highs of $30 per share.

Given the very volatile share price developments in the past, it seems that investors might be overreacting to the reported results and guidance at various points in the past. As happened in the years before, a softer first quarter earnings report can easily trigger a violent sell-off in the shares.

Strong growth is a real plus for investors as Applied now seems to approach the point at which substantial profits are within reach. Based on the Q4 results operating profits come in at $55 million a year, if the quarter is representative for the performance going forward. With a 25% tax rate, that translates into earnings of roughly $2.25 per share as the debt load is very modest.

That suggests that shares trade at just 13 times earnings, corresponding to a 7-8% earnings yield. The free cash flow yield is much lower as net earnings are entirely re-invested into the business at the time in order to facilitate growth.

So all signs are on green with exception of the very strong momentum seen in both the shares and operations, as it will be hard to sustain this. Other risks are the rapid changes in the industry. Remember that Applied was still largely relying on CATV as recent as 2013, as this business has now largely evaporated. Another concern is of course the reliance on Amazon, although it could be a tailwind as well if the relationship remains fruitful in the years to come.

To put it simply, I think that current valuations can be justified, yet I am wary of the risks and the big momentum run seen in the shares already. With cash flow conversion probably improving in the coming years, allowing for the built-up of a gradual net cash position again, I would become an opportunistic buyer in the low $20s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.