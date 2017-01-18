Long Home Depot - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/17/17)

Health Insurance Innovations has run up already.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 17.

Bullish Calls

Home Depot (NYSE:HD): Cramer has been a bull on Home Depot for a long time. If the stock comes down after the selloff on Inauguration Day, buy it.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC): "I think that's a terrific place to go if the market comes down."

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Their spinoff looks good.

Bearish Calls

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL): It's a low quality driller. Buy Schlumberger instead.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ): It's a great company but their stock has run up a lot. Wait for it to come down.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): It's too hot and one Trump tweet away from a selloff.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.