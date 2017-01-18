Long Home Depot - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/17/17)

|
Includes: EXEL, HD, HIIQ, HUN, MPC, SDRL, SLB
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Buy Marathon Petroleum on weakness.

Schlumberger is a high quality energy sector stock.

Health Insurance Innovations has run up already.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 17.

Bullish Calls

Home Depot (NYSE:HD): Cramer has been a bull on Home Depot for a long time. If the stock comes down after the selloff on Inauguration Day, buy it.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC): "I think that's a terrific place to go if the market comes down."

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Their spinoff looks good.

Bearish Calls

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL): It's a low quality driller. Buy Schlumberger instead.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ): It's a great company but their stock has run up a lot. Wait for it to come down.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): It's too hot and one Trump tweet away from a selloff.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.