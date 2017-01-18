Natural Gas: Still 'Hot' Among Traders

The relative stability of traders' positions may explain the short-lived nature of the trough in natural gas price.

A close review of the progression in traders' commitments indicates no major change in the market's directional sentiment.

Can fund flows in financial futures provide a hint as it relates to the wide moves in natural gas price during the first trading week of 2017?

Following an impressive rally during the last week of 2016, natural gas futures opened for the first trading session in 2017 with a big "gap down," particularly at the front end of the curve. The February 2017 contract dropped by ~$0.27/MMBtu during the first minutes of trading on January 1 and continued to slide thereafter, reaching below the $3.10/MMBtu level at the low point the following week. This compares to the price of the same Feb'17 contract of just under $3.90/MMBtu a week earlier.

However, natural gas prices recovered substantially thereafter, trading in the ~$3.30-$3.40/MMBtu range during the second week of January.

The following chart highlights the wild ride in natural gas prices gas from the first trading session in 2017 through January 10.

Weather was obviously a big driver behind the price moves. However, can one also find an explanation of this unexpected volatility in the nature of funds flows in Henry Hub financial futures?

Weekly CFTC data may provide some hints in this regard.

Zeits OIL ANALYTICS tracks CFTC reports on a regular basis, aggregating and analyzing commitments of traders data by various instruments and exchanges.

Based on my review of the January 10, 2017 report, I must conclude that in fact no radical change in the positioning by Money Managers' occurred during that period.

Aggregate short position in Henry Hub financial futures-plus-options did increase week-on-week (+91 Bcf). However, as one can see from the graph below, the increase was moderate, as compared to the giant 1.4 Tcf drop during the preceding two months. I would also argue that some reinstatement of short positions following the holiday week is business as usual and hardly an indication of a change in the fundamental sentiment by hedge funds.

On the long side, Money Managers' aggregate long position in Henry Hub financial futures-plus-options decreased by 119 Bcf, to a total of 4.4 Tcf. This is a move in the same direction, reducing exposure in financial natural gas. However, similar to the change on the short side, the reduction in exposure is moderate in the context of historical volatility.

On a net basis, money managers' aggregate net length decreased by ~210 Bcf during the volatile first week of trading in 2017. This is a material reduction. However, in the context of the total net length of 3.0 Tcf - and particularly in comparison to the net short position by Money Managers of 0.6 Tcf as recently as March of 2016, as one can see from the graph below - the reduction in length was unlikely definitional for natural gas prices.

What is the importance of Money Managers' positioning?

Changes in money managers' aggregate short position are closely followed by some analysts it is believed to reflect, to a significant degree, directional position-taking by hedge funds.

Money managers' long position, on the other hand, is dominated by ETFs, such as United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG), and other commodity pools. In the case of open-ended pools, the fund must buy futures as new moneys flow into the fund and sell futures as shares in the fund are being sold by investors. A case can be made, therefore, that changes in the aggregate long position are an indicator of the market's broader sentiment towards the commodity.

In conclusion, I find it difficult to interpret the change in traders commitments during the fist trading week of January as an indication of traders' apparent "capitulation" driving the gap down in the price:

Money Managers' short position remains close to the lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008/2009, when the sharp contraction in capital available to traders and investors resulted in massive position liquidations.

The long position is close to a three year high (the previous peak coincides with the cold winter of 2013/2014).

I appears that no significant change in investors' sentiment occurred during the volatile week.

This observation in itself may contain a helpful hint: the stability in traders' positioning may in part explain why natural gas prices bounced back quickly.

The following sections provide my detailed weekly update on traders' exposure by category (please see Appendix for definitions).

Futures versus Options

In addition to reporting traders' positions in commodity futures, exchanges calculate traders' combined futures and options positions using delta factors. Long-call and short-put open interest are converted to long futures-equivalent open interest. Likewise, short-call and long-put open interest are converted to short futures-equivalent open interest. A trader's long and short futures-equivalent positions are added to the trader's long and short futures positions to give "combined-long" and "combined-short" positions.

In this review, my primary focus is on tracking changes in combined futures and options positions by traders, as options are an important and often material component of risk-taking (the combined futures and options charts in this note have a dark blue background). For those readers who are more used to tracking the CFTC's futures-only data, I have included a section that breaks out the futures-only positions by key trader category (the charts in that section have a light blue background).

I should note that the elimination of options does not change in a significant way the recent trends observed in the futures-plus-options data.

Data Summary - Week Ended January 10, 2017

Combined Futures And Options Positions By Trader Category

Charts in this section depict changes in futures and options positions for the other major trader categories tracked by the CFTC: Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers, and Other Reportables.

Futures-Only Positions By Trader Category

Charts in this section break out futures-only positions for the following commodity trader categories: Money Managers, Producers & Merchants, Swap Dealers and Other Reportables.

Appendix: Commodity Trader Categories

CFTC collects data on large traders' positions in commodity futures and options on a daily basis from clearing members, futures commission merchants and foreign brokers. The aggregate of all traders' positions reported to the CFTC usually represents 70-90% of the total open interest in any given market. Select data are made public on a weekly basis.

The four categories of commodity traders discussed in the article above are:

Money Managers. A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds").

A "money manager" is a trader engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients. This category includes registered commodity trading advisors (CTA); registered commodity pool operators (CPO); or unregistered funds ("hedge funds"). Producers/Merchants/Processors/Users. A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities. Swap Dealers. A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity.

A "swap dealer" is an entity that deals primarily in swaps for a commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge the risk associated with those swaps transactions. The swap dealer's counterparties may be speculative traders, like hedge funds or traditional commercial clients that are managing risk arising from their dealings in the physical commodity. Other Reportables. Every other reportable trader that is not placed into one of the other three categories is placed into the "Other Reportables" category.

The CFTC reviews information provided by large traders to determine the category in each specific case.

Please note that the aggregate of all long open interest is equal to the aggregate of all short open interest.

ETFs: UNG, DGAZ, UGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.