If you would have asked me ten years ago if I would ever write a book on Donald Trump I would have said you're nuts. If you had asked me if he would be elected President of the United States, I would have said you're definitely nuts.

But when I met with President-elect Trump over four years ago I felt the energy in the room. There was something about the follow up meetings with him that resulted in power beyond words.

In every meeting with Trump I knew that he was more than a successful developer/marketer and I attempted to soak up every nugget of wisdom in effort to become a more intelligent investor. I was interested to learn about the failures and the successes - and the intersection of the two defined as the lessons in life.

I'm headed to Washington DC today for the Presidential Inauguration. This is an especially exciting time for me because it validates the years of work that went into my book, The Trump Factor: Unlocking The Secrets Behind The Trump Empire.

I knew over three years ago that Donald Trump's leadership was misunderstood. One of the primary reasons that I decided to write my book was because I felt as though somebody needed to write a completely unbiased book on all of his businesses.

There is no doubt in my mind that if Donald Trump had not experienced adversity in the early years that he would not have been prepared to lead this Great Country. Accordingly, I am proud to be witnessing the 45th President's Inauguration as I believe that all Americans will benefit from a leader who is battle tested.

In my upcoming newsletter, I decided to provide my subscribers with an outlook for 2017. While some property sectors are likely to perform better than others, the Trump presidency should become a catalyst to drive earnings for many REITs.

I believe this should lead to rising demand for commercial real estate space or as President John F. Kennedy once said about economic development that "a rising tide lifts all boats."

A Misunderstood Industrial REIT

Before getting started, I want to confess that STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is not a Net Lease REIT. From time to time I have included the company with other Net Lease REITs in the peer analysis and STAG is not a Net Lease REIT.

STAG is an industrial REIT that went public in 2011 (the predecessor was STAG Capital Partners that formed in 2004), and since that time, the company has grown from 105 buildings to 300 buildings in 37 states with approximately 55.0 million rentable square feet, consisting of 236 warehouse/distribution buildings, 47 light manufacturing buildings and 16 flex/office buildings.

STAG owns standalone (or free-standing) buildings, and the company's average building size is around 213,000 square feet. That's important because STAG ranks 2nd in terms of the largest industrial REITs based on average building size. Around 87% of STAG's buildings are warehouse or distribution properties.

STAG has grown rapidly since the IPO. The company's stated goal of acquisitions is 25% annual portfolio growth, and the company stated that its pipeline of potential acquisitions exceeds $1.9 billion.

STAG has found that primary (24%) and secondary markets (63%) have similar occupancy and rent growth experiences. Furthermore, secondary industrial property markets generally provide less rent volatility and equivalent occupancy, compared to primary industrial property markets.

STAG's TARGET MARKET SIZE

STAG defines secondary markets as "net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet, and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas."

Because of STAG's Class B (secondary markets) Industrial investment rationale, the company enjoys low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types). Also, STAG's Class B tenants tend to stay longer since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility.

Historical Primary and Secondary market occupancy levels are very similar. Super Primary markets historically operate at an occupancy level above both Primary and Secondary markets:

Secondary market rent growth has performed inline with Primary market rent growth over the past ten years. Super Primary market rent growth has displayed greater volatility over the past ten years compared to Primary and Secondary markets.

STAG's Rising Tide

As illustrated below, STAG has outsized automotive exposure and this material concentration should be advantageous given President-Elect Trump's economic growth policies. The U.S. has already seen a number of automotive announcements since Trump's election and this continued growth should benefit STAG's business model.

STAG's Class B tenants tend to stay longer since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility. Secondary industrial property markets generally provide less rent volatility and equivalent occupancy, compared to primary industrial property markets. Here's a snapshot of STAG's top 10 tenants:

STAG has increased in scale since going public and the company's geographic diversification has improved considerably.

A More Predictable REIT

The third quarter was another very strong one for STAG. The Boston-based REIT had the second largest quarterly acquisition volume and Q4 is projected to be the largest acquisition volume in any quarter in the company's history.

During the quarter, STAG acquired 13 buildings for a purchase price of $166 million with the weighted average cap rate of 7.9%. At the end of Q3 STAG said it had 30 buildings for $331 million that closed subsequent to quarter end, are under contract or under LOI.

Here's the acquisition volumes for Q1-Q3:

On the Q2 earnings call, STAG increased its acquisition guidance for the year to between $350 million and $450 million. The company said on the Q3 call that it was "confident they'll be at the upper end of that range for 2016, while maintaining our investment returns."

Also in Q3 STAG disposed of three non-core buildings for $835,000 and at the end of Q4 the company closed on the sell of an $80 million portfolio.

The $80 million portfolio closed on November 14 th and consisted of six buildings located in Atlanta and Charlotte. Gross proceeds were $81 million / $51.61 per SF. They were acquired at a cap rate of 9.2% and generated an unlevered return of 15.3%.

As the end of Q3 STAG's occupancy for the operating portfolio was 96.4% with an average lease term of 4.1 years, the quarter's operating portfolio cash and GAAP Rent Change for signed leases were up 7% and 16% respectively.

Given the fact that STAG's average lease term is around 4.1 years, I always take a close look at the company's retention. As the end of Q3 STAG had a retention rate of 92.4% on the 1.3 million square feet expiring in the third quarter.

Here's a snapshot of the company's historical retention:

As you can see, STAG is seeing very predictable retention levels and that suggests that the diversification efforts and asset recycling is paying off. As noted above, it's unfair to compare STAG to other Net Lease REITs (like (NYSE:O) and (NYSE:NNN)) since STAG's leases are much shorter.

STAG's Balance Sheet

STAG's balance sheet continues to be strong and in line with the BBB investment grade rating, which was reaffirmed by Fitch in Q3. At quarter-end STAG's immediately available liquidity was $468 million, the net debt to run rate EBITDA was 5.3x and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.0x.

At quarter-end, STAG had approximately $1 billion of debt outstanding with a weighted average maturity of 5.7 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4%. All of the debt is either fixed rate or has been swapped fixed rate with the exception of the revolver.

STAG has the opportunity to reduce its cost of capital via ((i)) $120 million CIGNA secured debt: 6.1% pre‐ payable in August 2017, and (ii) 70 million Series B preferred equity: 6.625% callable in April 2018.

During Q3 STAG sold 4.2 million shares under its ATM program with gross proceeds of $101 million and a weighted average share price of $23.97. Subsequent to the quarter, the company sold an additional 3.1 million shares with gross proceeds of $71 million. Additionally, the Series A Preferred with a coupon of 9% was fully repaid on November 2, 2016.

The Latest Earnings

STAG expects retention for the full year 2016 to be approximately 70%. From an operation standpoint, STAG's cash NOI for the quarter grew 10% from the prior year and same store cash NOI grew approximately 3.4% over the same period.

STAG's Core FFO grew by 9% compared to the third quarter of 2015, and on a per share basis Core FFO was $0.40 per share, an increase of approximately 2.6%. On November 2nd STAG's Board of Directors approved a dividend increase to $0.40 per share annually. The company has raised the dividend every year since going public. Here's a snapshot of the company's historical earnings and dividend growth:

A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

As I alluded above, STAG's Industrial-based portfolio should not be compared to the Net Lease REITs as we believe the company compares more favorably to the Industrial peers. Accordingly, we believe that there is a multiple valuation disconnect and STAG should be valued with the following REITs:

As you see, the direct peers are circled in RED and STAG is the cheapest in that peer set. Now let's take a look at the dividend yield:

Now you can see the "disconnect"….

But let's take a closer look at the 2017 forecast. The FAST Graph forecast (analyst consensus) suggests that STAG will grow AFFO from $1.61 in 2016 to $1.72 in 2017 (6.8% growth).

FAST Graph now allows forecasts for 2018 and 2019 (nice addition Chuck):

STAG was a top pick for us in 2016 (+30% return) but we believe there's more meat on the bone. There are 14 analysts covering STAG now (7 BUYs, 5 HOLDs, and 2 SELLs) and we are on the same page as the majority (of the analysts). In the past we have compared STAG to both Industrial REITs and Net Lease REITs but we are now going to place the company in the bucket that it belongs: Industrial.

STAG's payout ratio is improving (long-term goal is 80%) and the company is likely going to close out 2016 as the largest acquisition year in (company) history. G&A costs have moderated and the latest dividend signals that the company is safe and sound.

We like STAG for all of the reasons stated and we believe that the Trump Presidency serves as an excellent catalyst - a rising tide lifts all boats!

Note: I will be attending the presidential inauguration this week and I will not be returning messages as timely as usual. It is an honor to be attending this historic event.

Join me at the DIY Investor Summit where I share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways I'm positioning for 2017.

I am honored to partner with Seeking Alpha and Investor in the Family as a presenter at the DIY Investor Summit. In total, 25 of the best investors on Seeking Alpha have gathered to share detailed tips on our core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways we're positioning for 2017.

This is a unique event that you will not want to miss. FREE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN (for a limited time). Learn more by clicking here.

Source: FAST Graphs, and STAG Filings.

Other REITs mentioned: (NYSE:WPC), (NYSE:OLP), (NYSE:TRNO), (NYSE:PLD), (NYSE:FR), (NYSE:EGP), (NYSE:LPT), (NYSE:GPT), (NYSE:DRE), (NYSE:PSB), (NYSE:LXP), (NYSE:MNR), and (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.