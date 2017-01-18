HD Supply Looking To Potentially Play Multiple Trump Cards

My fair value is around $40 without further clarification on these policies, but lower taxes and more federal spending in areas like water infrastructure and bridges could support another $10/share.

Few companies would seem to have more leverage to the pledges of the new administration, as HD Supply would see meaningful benefits from lower corporate taxes and significant infrastructure stimulus.

While the recent downturn hammered industrial-exposed distributors like MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM), Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), and Grainger (NYSE:GWW), HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was more or less able to go about its business and continue growing. Due to its much different end-market exposures (facilities maintenance, water, and construction), HD Supply has continued to grow revenue and expand its margins, leading to a meaningful outperformance over the last three years relative to the likes of MSC, Fastenal, Grainger, and Wolseley (OTCQX:WOSYY) (with which it shares more in common).

Looking ahead, even though non-residential construction seems to be slowing and water infrastructure spending continues to click along at a slow pace that frustrates its bulls, I think HD Supply could still have potential catalysts to drive higher revenue and earnings. HD Supply would be a meaningful beneficiary of a lower corporate tax rate and would likewise be well-placed to benefit from the incoming administration's pledges to significantly increase federal spending on infrastructure. Projecting real numbers on the basis of campaign pledges is always a tricky business, and I haven't changed my tax rate assumptions yet, but if this administration delivers, it could support a fair value of $50 or higher for this distributor.

A Refresher

HD Supply is an MRO distributor, but it is not really much like the MRO distributors I most often write about - it has far less exposure to manufacturing than MSC, Fastenal, or Grainger (which ranges from around 70% for MSC to around one-third for Grainger) and vastly more exposure to facilities management (supplies for maintaining apartment complexes, hotels, nursing homes, and so on), water infrastructure, and construction. The sale of the Power segment back in 2015 didn't really alter the company's fundamental exposures all that much, and the company gets about one-third of its business from facilities MRO, about one-fifth from water, and over 40% from construction (which is shifted a little more heavily toward commercial/non-residential).

Beyond the different end markets, though, HD Supply is a pretty recognizable MRO story. Vendor-managed inventory and vending machines aren't really drivers here (so that's another difference), but HD Supply stands as an intermediary between thousands of suppliers and hundreds of thousands of customers. HD Supply's suppliers don't have the capability (or desire) to handle the volatile, irregular, and often service-intensive requests of so many small customers, and that's where the company comes in. HD Supply sells through both branches and online (about half of the Facilities business is handled online) and has a large fleet of company-owned trucks to help handle fulfillment.

Service is an underestimated part of the MRO distribution business, and it has kept the competitive inroads of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at bay - while Amazon is competitive when it comes to ordering simple things like janitorial supplies, more complicated needs and orders require more service. While HD Supply's markets are different than those aforementioned MRO companies, a lot of the dynamics are similar - most of the company's competition comes from small mom-and-pops that can't/don't offer a similar breadth of products and services.

Facilities Maintenance

HD Supply is the largest player (around 5% to 6% share) in the facilities MRO market. The total market opportunity is over $50 billion in the U.S., and the company has a strong legacy in the multi-family housing market, but has been growing in markets like hospitality and healthcare since its IPO. Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Interline Brands is the next-largest company in the space, but is about one-third HD Supply's size. This is a high-margin business, helped by a relative lack of sophistication and concentrated buying power from the customer base, but HD Supply has had some recent challenges from supply-chain issues that have weighed on revenue growth. This business is driven in part by occupancy/vacancy rates, but it's generally not so cyclical.

Waterworks

HD Supply's water business is quite a bit different from its other operations. About half of this business goes to the municipal/infrastructure market, which means a smaller, more concentrated, and more knowledgeable customer base. The remainder of the business goes to construction markets (non-residential and residential). This business has more to do with companies like Mueller (NYSE:MWA) than Xylem (NYSE:XYL), as it is more leveraged to products like pipes, valves, and hydrants versus products for water treatment. It is an uncommonly concentrated industry segment too, as HD Supply and Wolseley have grown to nearly 40% of the market (with HD Supply holding more than 20% share). Spending here is sensitive to construction activity, but also municipal tax revenues and budgets.

Construction & Industrial (a.k.a. White Cap)

This segment contributes more than 40% of HD Supply's revenue and has historically been a branch-based business leveraged to providing specialized tools, materials, fasteners, chemicals, and accessories to the non-residential construction market. HD Supply has around 7% share in this $21 billion market, and its largest peers (A.H. Harris, RAM Tools) aren't really household names for most investors.

New Policies Could Make A Meaningful Difference

There aren't too many companies I follow that could potentially have more positive leverage to the incoming administration's policies than HD Supply. As an almost exclusively U.S. company, HD Supply's tax rate is quite high (or will be when it has used up its NOLs) and a meaningful reduction in the effective corporate tax rate would make a meaningful difference here. Like MSC Industrial (which also has a high tax rate), some of that benefit would likely go away due to the company's use of imported products, but it would still probably net out as a meaningful benefit to the bottom line. Once the specifics come into focus I'll adjust my model, but this reminds a "potential benefit".

So too with the infrastructure stimulus, where large numbers have been thrown out (potentially $1 trillion in spending over 10 years). I don't really know where that money will go, but that sort of money would appear to be a roughly 25% boost to current annual spending. HD Supply is very well-placed in the water space, and I would hope that water infrastructure gets some attention - federal spending used to be a meaningful factor in the water space, but that's gone away over time and actual spending on water infrastructure has never really lived up to the bulls' hopes (despite a need for reinvestment). HD Supply's potential benefits aren't just limited to water, though, as the C&I segment could capture spending on other types of infrastructure projects.

HD Supply could also get a limited benefit from a reflation process. HD Supply hasn't traditionally been as leveraged to capturing pricing leverage on commodity price increases as, say, MSC, but it is still a potential driver.

The Opportunity

Modeling is always an exercise in estimating the unknown, but that's even more the case now with HD Supply. It remains to be seen how many of this incoming administration's campaign pledges become actual policy, and what the details of those policies will be. On a related note, it is possible that spending could actually slow ahead of the implementation of policy - it is not at all unprecedented for companies/municipalities to hold off on major projects if/when they believe that federal dollars could come available in a relatively short time. I would also note that the company has suffered some self-inflicted wounds in its Facilities Maintenance business (from supply-chain issues) and recently guided down its expectations for non-residential construction; the latter raises the possibility that the multiyear recovery in non-resi construction could be getting long in the tooth and slowing.

I think HD Supply's long-term revenue growth will likely remain in the mid single-digits as it continues to slowly gain share in its addressed markets. I'm expecting high single-digit growth over the next three to five years, and it is possible that infrastructure stimulus could make those growth estimates too conservative. I believe management will also continue to see the benefits of its margin improvement efforts, as it launched a restructuring initiative after selling the Power business. I don't think there's quite as much "dry powder" here in terms of volume-driven operating leverage as at MSC, but there is some and I expect FCF margins to head into the high single digits over time, supporting double-digit FCF growth.

Those FCF projections support a fair value close to $40 today, but I openly acknowledge that I am not including the benefits of a lower corporate tax rate and I may be underestimating the benefits of future infrastructure stimulus spending. A lower tax rate alone could potentially add $5/share, and a more profound benefit from stimulus spending could contribute another $5/share or more in incremental value.

I would also note a recent rumor that HD Supply engaged an investment bank's services (reportedly Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)). This could have been in response to Jana Partners taking a notable stake (a stake which it has since reduced), and I don't think HD Supply would be a prime takeover target. That said, there have been some speculations that the company could look to sell its Waterworks business.

The Bottom Line

If you're comfortable with the likelihood that Congress will deliver on these proposals, there could still be some upside in HD Supply even after the big post-election move (which has since faded about 10%). I would note, though, that Facilities Maintenance could still have a few weak quarters left to report and the water business has never grown as quickly as the bulls would like to believe it can. While I don't see much untapped value here, management deserves credit for how well it has delivered on pledges to increase market share, improve margins and cash flow, and delever the business. Good management should (and often does) outweigh valuation in many investors' calculations, and I would say this is a name that is at least worth due diligence in the hope that a better buying opportunity arises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.