My Top Advice For DIY Investors (J Mintzmyer)

J Mintzmyer is one of 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked J was what his top advice would be for DIY investors. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

J's top advice for DIY investors...

The more you invest, the more you realize you're fallible

Limit your allocations to speculative investments (no more than 20-30% of portfolio)

Don't let someone else dictate your style

Never invest money you think you'll need in 3-5 years

Try to limit your emotions as best as possible

Your investments should be based on fundamentals (ex: earnings? cash flow? etc) and should be a story you believe in

If the story changes, sell; don't try to hang around and get lucky

If price drops and fundamentals are intact, don't panic

Remember why you bought

Interview excerpt:

Companies mentioned in J's interview: Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

