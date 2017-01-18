TheStreet, Inc.: Activists Finally Gaining Traction, But Upside Limited By Outstanding Preferred Stock

Shareholder resolution to declassify board may allow activists to finally gain traction and get a more shareholder-friendly slate of directors on the board.

While the business to customer business is in decline, the business to business unit is stable and has the potential to grow.

TheStreet shares are down 36% in the past year, and is at risk of NASDAQ de-listing due to sub-$1 share price.

(Source: TheStreet, Inc. investor relations)

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) is a minor player in the financial media space, but it is well-known due to its association with Mad Money host Jim Cramer (who co-founded the company during the late 1990s' dot-com bubble). The company started off as a provider of investment news and analysis for retail investors through a network of advertising-supported websites, as well as several subscription-based investment newsletter services.

In the past five years, TheStreet has diversified into the institutional space, acquiring several publications and services that serve the institutional market. Despite this diversification strategy, the company's stock has been a poor performer. Since February 2014, the stock has fallen from around $2.75 a share to below the $1 mark in 2016, and now trades in the $0.80-0.90 range.

TheStreet has attracted attention from activist investors Cannell Capital and Spear Point Capital, but neither campaign has been successful at implementing sweeping changes at the company.

While TheStreet faces many hurdles at it attempts to turn itself around, at the current price, the stock is trading at a wide discount to the underlying value of the company's portfolio of assets.

Summary of Operations

TheStreet, Inc. has financial media properties in the business to customer (B2C) and business to business (B2B) space. The B2C business consists of advertising supported sites such as TheStreet.com, Stockpickr.com, as well as TheStreet's portfolio of paid investment newsletters. The B2B business consists of several properties acquired by TheStreet, Inc. that cater to the institutional space: these include The Deal LLC (acquired 2012), The DealFlow Report, RateWatch, and BoardEx.

Business To Customer Unit: Declines in Both Advertising and Paid Subscription Revenues

The business to customer services of TheStreet are the weaker component of the company. While they made up the lion's share of revenue several years ago, today, they make up around half of TheStreet's business.

This unit of the company consists of advertising supported sites such as TheStreet.com, MainStreet.com, StockPickr, and BankingMyWay. This unit also includes TheStreet's plethora of investment newsletter services, such as RealMoney, RealMoney Pro, Action Alerts PLUS, TheStreet Quant Ratings, and Stocks Under $10.

On the last conference call, B2C revenue was down 16% year over year, with both the subscription and advertising-supported units seeing similar declines.

Despite Jim Cramer's high level of notoriety through Mad Money, TheStreet has failed to grow its subscription service to levels seen by competitors Motley Fool and Stansberry & Associates. Based upon Cannell Capital's letter to TheStreet's management, the two larger competitors have subscriber bases up to 10 times the size of TheStreet's newsletter subscription base.

Under his current contract with TheStreet (expiring at the end of 2017), Jim Cramer receives a guaranteed $2.5 million in royalties from TheStreet, along with a $300,000 licensing fee. All of this compensation despite TheStreet being, at best, a side hustle for Mr. Cramer. Due to his obligations to CNBC as host of Mad Money, Jim Cramer is prohibited from fully promoting TheStreet's subscription services. In the end, this diminishes the effect of Mr. Cramer's fame and perceived investment prowess on sustaining and growing the subscription business.

The advertiser-supported business of TheStreet faces long-term challenges, as the ad-supported media space is crowded, with too many sites competing for a dwindling pool of online ad dollars.

The company has responded to this challenge by beefing up TheStreet.com, expanding its online video presence in an attempt to compete with CNBC, Bloomberg, and MarketWatch.

Business To Business Unit: Stable Revenue, Potential Growth Masked By Currency Fluctuations

While TheStreet.com is what the company is best known for, the company has diversified in recent years to include more institutional offerings. In 2012, the company acquired The Deal LLC, a subscription-based service catering to the M&A community. TheStreet added onto this purchase by acquiring The DealFlow Report, The Life Settlements Report, and the PrivateRaise database from DealFlow Media in 2013. TheStreet continued this expansion in 2014, purchasing Management Diagnostics Ltd, owners of BoardEx (which provides information regarding C-level executives and corporate board members).

Compared to the business to customer unit, this unit has seen stable revenues year over year. For the nine months ended 9/30/16, year-over-year growth in the business to business unit was up only 1%. However, excluding exchange rate losses (which impacted the more international BoardEx unit), revenues were up 4% over 2015.

The Deal's revenue was up 4% primarily due to revenues generated from corporate governance events held in the US and the UK.

BoardEx's revenue had modest increases in revenue, which were impacted by Brexit-related currency fluctuations. Excluding the exchange rate losses, BoardEx has had year-over-year growth of 9%.

Valuation

At first glance, TheStreet appears to be selling at a large discount to book value, with zero debt and a large cash horde. Despite the company having breakeven operating earnings, the potential to realize cost savings and get EBITDA margins up to even 10% make this company seem like a steal. But, there is one variable in TheStreet's capital structure that does not present itself unless you dig into the financials:

In 2007, the company sold $55 million worth of preferred stock to venture capital firm TCV. This preferred stock is convertible into a 10% stake in the company at $14.26 a share. Because TheStreet's share price has declined significantly since then, it is unlikely this will occur; however, TCV has a $55 million liquidation preference in the event of a sale or liquidation of the company (essentially a $55 million lien on TheStreet's assets).

During its activist campaign, Spear Point discussed ways to repurchase the preferred stock for less than $55 million. It seems unlikely that TCV will take a loss on the 10-year old investment just to let common shareholders realize a larger gain from a sale. For my valuations, I've assumed the preferred shares must be redeemed for $55 million.

TheStreet has a $23.95 million cash horde; as of the most recent 10-Q, the company has $5.65 million in current assets (excluding cash) and $8.47 million in current liabilities (excluding deferred revenue). Assuming a healthy current ratio of 2:1, TheStreet needs $11.3 million of that cash as working capital, leaving us a net cash position of $12.68 million.

After these adjustments, here is the current EV of TheStreet:

Market Cap $29,970,000.00 Preferred Stock $55,000,000.00 Net Cash $(12,680,000.00) Adjusted Enterprise Value $72,290,000.00

With a $72.29 million adjusted enterprise value, TheStreet is currently valued at just 1.12 EV to revenue. Compared to competitors, this is a sharp discount:

Company EV/Revenue Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) 4.1 S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) 5.1 Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) 3.4 Value Line Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) 4.5

However, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison: TheStreet serves both retail investors as well as financial institutions. The institutional business (The Deal, BoardEx) could potentially receive a valuation in this range, but the declining business to customer business does not deserve such a rich valuation.

The B2B division is around 46% of TheStreet's revenues (~$30 million) and the B2C unit is around 54% (~$34 million).

TheStreet, Inc.'s TTM EBITDA is $0.41 million, essentially breakeven, on TTM revenues of $64.54 million. The future of the company is in leveraging the B2B unit, and focusing less investment and energy into turning around the B2C business.

In a sale of the company, the B2B business, with its growth potential, as well as the potential to realize cost savings through economies of scale, would be the most salable asset. A larger financial media company could pay $60 million (a discount to peers at 2 times revenue) for the business, reduce costs through economies of scale, and bring operating margins up to 20-30%, while at the same time grow The Deal and BoardEx to their full potential.

The business to customer unit would be much harder to sell: it doesn't appear that an advertising-supported financial media company would want to own a subscription service, and it is doubtful that The Motley Fool would want to spend a lot of money to buy out a marginal competitor. I value this part of the company at 1 times revenue, or $34 million. A strategic acquirer could rationalize TheStreet's costs (by jettisoning Cramer's lucrative deal, as well as getting rid of the newsroom HQ in lower Manhattan), as well as integrate the sites into their platform.

Combining these unit valuations with the net cash position, we get a total of $106.68 million for TheStreet. Subtracting the $55 million required to redeem the TCV block of preferred shares in the event of a sale, we get a net value of $51.68 million, or $1.46 a share, 72% more than the 1/13/17 closing price of $0.85.

Catalysts To Realize TheStreet's Potential Value

At much higher valuations, TheStreet attracted the attention of two activist investors (Cannell Capital and Spear Point Capital). Despite very interesting campaigns (which entailed some hilarious letters to management), their efforts have been slow to move the needle. Cannell Capital took a more colorful, aggressive approach, calling out Jim Cramer on taking millions in compensation from TheStreet without delivering much value. Spear Point took a more constructive approach, and it appears to be working, albeit slowly; according to the most recent conference call, a shareholder resolution to declassify the board and have annual elections will be presented at the next annual shareholder meeting (June 8th). This is a move in the right direction, and will increase the chance of a new, more shareholder-friendly slate of directors.

TheStreet's current strategy is to grow all of its business units, including further investment in TheStreet's advertising-supported businesses. I believe a focus on the lower-hanging fruit that is the business to business unit is the better area to focus time and resources. TheStreet will never become a juggernaut like CNBC. Despite advances in online video, TheStreet is better off either selling or rationalizing the costs of the declining ad-supported websites and subscription services. Disassociating from Jim Cramer may also be a good call long term: Mad Money's ratings peaked in 2008, and Cramer's fan base is not growing. Adding in the fact the Jim Cramer cannot actively promote TheStreet.com on his show further reduces the value he provides the company. While Jim Cramer is the co-founder of TheStreet, he does not control the company; Cramer owns 2.891 million shares, or around 8.2% of the company.

Risks

The recent de-listing notice from NASDAQ could be a risk for two reasons: the first is that a delisting would push the company into the OTC territory, affecting liquidity and driving more cautious investors out of the stock. The second is the diminished reputation from losing its major exchange listing. I believe the de-listing risks are minor: a reverse stock-split will enable TheStreet to keep its NASDAQ listing.

Additional risks are continued declines in the retail subscription business, as well as decline in the ad-supported websites. If the activists are able to get better representation on the board as a result of the shareholder resolution, one of the first things to be done is to renegotiate (or flat out cancel) TheStreet's licensing deal with Jim Cramer when it comes up for renewal in late 2017.

The B2B business has a few risks as well: the potential growth of The Deal and BoardEx may not materialize, and in the long run, these businesses may get edged out of the market by the larger financial information providers. While The Deal and BoardEx have carved out niches for themselves, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, or S&P could easily start their own versions of these services.

Bottom Line

At $0.80-0.90 a share, TheStreet is a buy (I don't have Jim Cramer's buy-buy-buy button, but you get the idea). There is potential to take a whack at costs and bring the company back into profitability. The portfolio of assets can easily be sold to larger financial media concerns. The specter of a declassified board increases the odds a more shareholder-friendly slate of directors will be elected. Putting it all together, TheStreet stands a strong chance of rebounding from its current sub-$1 share price back into the $1.40-1.50 range. While the upside is limited by the preferred stock outstanding, the downside is limited by the otherwise debt-free balance sheet, as well as the discount to the underlying value of the assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.