Earnings Seasons Should Start Strong And Then Get Better

The S&P 500, with half its sales outside the U.S., continues to be hindered by a strong U.S. dollar. Last week, that benchmark index declined by 0.1%, while the Dow Industrials - also dominated by large exporters - fell 0.4%. The analyst downgrades that I had feared for multinational stocks are hitting some big Dow stocks as well as some large multinational S&P 500 stocks. Looking forward, it is possible that more multinational stocks might also be hit with downgrades in the upcoming weeks due to concerns that a strong U.S. dollar will continue to impede overall sales and earnings. Specifically, Goldman Sachs downgraded two of the largest Dow stocks last week, so breaking through 20,000 may take a little longer.

Some of the weakness in the Dow Industrials seems to involve concerns about OPEC members like Iraq and Iran not sticking to any production quota. Crude oil inventories in the U.S. have resumed rising as U.S. production ramps up. For example, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is forecasting that the crude oil output in the Gulf of Mexico will increase by 400,000 barrels per day in 2017 due to new offshore fields coming online. As an example of the growing glut, the EIA reported that crude oil inventories rose 4.1 million barrels in the latest week, well above analyst consensus estimates of a 1.2 million rise in crude oil inventories. Overall, it appears that high inventories, increasing production, more OPEC cheating, and a strong U.S. dollar will help to keep crude oil prices relatively stable for now.

I appeared on CNBC last Monday to discuss the impact of corporate tax reform and its potential impact on stock buy-backs. Specifically, I discussed the earnings surprises and stock buy-backs that I expect will be forthcoming from corporate tax reform. Co-host Michelle Caruso-Cabrera pointed out that some bond interest may not be deductible if corporate tax reform is implemented.

On Thursday my favorite economist, Ed Yardeni, also discussed the impact of the corporate interest rate deduction disappearing and concluded that there would then be fewer corporate bond offerings - although municipal and Treasury bond offerings would continue - resulting in a possible collapse in corporate bond yields. Overall, the gossip about corporate tax reform is a complex subject - since we don't know the specific rates corporations will pay - but the net impact should be very positive for corporate earnings.

Interestingly, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday on CNBC that economic growth won't suddenly surge because, he said, 2017 growth is already pretty much "baked in the cake." Bullard pointed out that the U.S. economy remains in a low interest rate, slow growth environment that is not going to change by "snapping fingers." Interestingly, Bullard only expects one key interest rate hike this year because the Fed has to wait and see what develops. These statements from Bullard run counter to the Fed's official statement back in December, but they are consistent with the dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes that were recently released. Due to both the FOMC and Bullard's dovish comments, the bid-to-cover ratio for new Treasury securities approached 3-to-1 last week, so it appears that Treasury yields will continue to meander lower until some more positive economic news develops.

Sentiment is Up but Other Indicators are Mixed

Speaking of economic news, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimist Index soared to 105.8 in December, up from 98.4 in November and reaching its highest level since 1980. Seven of the 10 components rose in December in the survey of 619 small business owners. Juanita Duggan, President of the National Federation of Independent Business, concluded by saying, "Small business is ready for a breakout, and that can only mean very good things for the U.S. economy. Business owners are feeling better about taking risks and making investments."

Before breaking for the long holiday weekend, we heard on Friday that the Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 0.6% in December and 3.3% for all of 2016. Auto sales surged 2.4% and gas station sales rose 2% in December, due largely to higher fuel prices. But excluding auto and gas station sales, retail sales were unchanged in December. The Commerce Department reported that online sales rose 1.3% in December, but many observers think that online sales may not be properly measured. The details in the December retail sales report were especially disappointing to economists. Overall, the December retail sales report was positive, but when you dig into the details, it was mostly disappointing.

The other news on Friday was that the Labor Department reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in December, in line with economists' consensus estimate. Excluding food (up 0.7%) and energy (up 2.6%), the core PPI rose 0.3% in December. However, excluding food, energy, and trade, the adjusted PPI rose only 0.1% in December and signaled minimal inflation. For all of 2016, the PPI rose 1.6% and the adjusted PPI excluding food, energy, and trade rose 1.7%. Overall, it appears the Fed should be in no hurry to raise rates, since most wholesale inflation seems to be related to higher energy prices.

In the upcoming months, the big global news will likely be the French Presidential election. Currently, according to a new poll from Ifop-Fiducial, right-wing populist Marine Le Pen is in first place with 26.5%, while moderate center-right rival Francois Fillon is at 24%. Clearly, it appears that France will have a major political shift to the right, especially if Le Pen wins more than 50% in an inevitable run-off election. What is happening in France is that the center-right and right wing are fighting for leadership. It looks like the populist and nationalist Le Pen is likely to become France's next President, as the populist revolution that has embraced Britain, Italy, and the U.S. is expected to also envelop France.

