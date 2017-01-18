What To Do When Markets Are Fully Priced (Chris DeMuth)

This bull market will suck everyone in before it's done.

What we "think we know" about stocks may be changing due to shifts in the bond market.

Chris DeMuth is one of 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Chris was what would be the main points of a "State of the Markets" speech to DIY investors. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

Chris's "State of the Markets..."

Markets are fully priced: the overall market cap of US stocks is 1.25x GDP. Markets historically don't do well at these levels.

We also have a bursting bond bubble: credit is tightening. And what we "think we know" about stocks may be changing due to shifts in the bond market.

That said, this bull market will suck everyone in before it's done.

A dramatic environment does not warrant a dramatic response. Be sure to always underpay. Look for individual situations where people are panicking and not paying attention

Chris would be in cash if there were no compelling ideas

Interview excerpt:

Companies mentioned in Chris's interview: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), BNC Corp (OTCQX:BNCC), Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Ocean Shore (NASDAQ:OSHC), Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.