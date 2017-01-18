Another S&P 500 Volatility Squeeze

Back in September of 2016 I noted that the S&P 500 was trading in one of its tightest ranges in 20 years. This is visible in the Bollinger Bands, which basically denote two standard deviations around a 20-day moving average. That September volatility squeeze in the S&P is noted by the arrows in this chart:

Back in September, I noted:

What does such a tight squeeze mean? Such squeezes tend to precede moves higher in the direction of the overall trend in the market, which is now up. While such squeezes are not a guarantee that the market will break out to the upside, they certainly suggest it. I know the overall news backdrop is not that positive but this move in the stock market could simply be a function of long-term interest rates continuing to fall - possibly to as low as 1% on the 10-year Treasury note, which by definition should push the stock market higher, due to the much higher dividend yield in stocks.

Looking back on my read of the volatility squeeze at the time, the market did indeed deliver the most explosive rally after any Presidential election in history. But as markets often do, it tested our nerves by diving sharply at first, tagging its upward sloping 200-day moving average.

As to the 10-year Treasury going to 1%, that is likely to happen sometime before Trump's first term runs out. Due to the large deficit spending that he is planning to promote in order to "juice up" the economy, long-term interest rates likely won't decline in 2017, even though stranger things have happened.

Will stocks go higher after the present volatility squeeze?

My answer is "most likely." Corrections can happen at any time but to get a real bear market we need a recession and no recession is in sight for the U.S. economy in 2017. A recession may very well happen during the first term of the Trump presidency, since the present economic expansion will be eight years long (or 96 months) this June. After that point, there would have been only two expansions longer than 96 months - March 1991 to March 2001 (120 months) and February 1961 to December 1969 (106 months).

It is always possible that president Trump breaks the record and manages to engineer the longest economic expansion in history, surpassing 120 months. It is also possible that his policies misfire - like starting a trade war with China - cutting the present economic expansion short. Donald Trump is the least predictable U.S. President in history, so we just don't know what might happen, but we have to be mindful of the statistical distribution of recessions listed in the table below. Based on all the historical data (below), I think the probability of a recession during Trump's first term as U.S. President is close to 100%.

This long list of economic cycles implies concerns for 2018 and 2019. In 2017 we are likely to see a stock market rally. Stocks are likely to break out - hopefully without a dive first - as earnings growth for the S&P 500 will resume after six quarters of flat-to-slightly declining earnings. If earnings go up, stocks usually go up too, even though this situation is never a linear relationship.

Taking a cue from market sectors, the Nasdaq 100 made an all-time high last week. This suggests that investors' appetite for risk is alive and well. This time the move in the Nasdaq 100 is very different than the move that culminated in the technology bust of 2000 as right now it is driven by earnings. While the technology sector did initially underperform when the Trumpnado hit the stock market right after the election (denoted in the dip at the end in the chart below) that appears to have ended as the relative action of the Nasdaq 100 compared to the Dow Jones Industrial index has now turned up (end of chart below).

The technology sector - when it's not crashing 2000-style - tends to outperform the Dow Jones Industrial Average over time as those companies grow faster; so the present renewed leadership of the Nasdaq 100 is a positive sign for the stock market, and I would certainly be looking for the broad market (as represented by the S&P 500) to make new highs, too.

On a different note, even though I expect 2017 to be an up year for stocks, I think it may turn out to be a more volatile year overall - with bigger swings up and down. The President-elect is hell-bent on making many rapid and abrupt changes, which are likely to rock share prices. He is also the first President to utilize his Twitter account as a major policy tool. There is only so much one can say with a 140-character limit.

Is the 2.6% or the 3% Level on the 10-year Treasury More Important?

Last week, Bill Gross noted that if the 10-year Treasury crosses 2.6% a new bear market in Treasuries has started. He suggested that 2.6% on the 10-year Treasury bond was more important than Dow 20,000.

His competitor, Jeff Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, suggested that 2.6% was not as meaningful (as we already hit 2.63% in December 2016) and that 3% was the more important level to watch, implying that 3% would indicate that a new bear market in Treasuries has started. I think both gentlemen are wrong.

A logarithmic chart of the 10-year Treasury yield shows that a long-term downtrend could include 3% rates in 2017. That same logarithmic chart shows that we had one spectacular "false breakout" in the 10-year Treasury yield above 5% in 2007, before making a fresh all-time low in late 2008. So I think that the 10-year Treasury may rise above 3% and still drop to 1%, since it has had such false breakouts before.

The statistical distribution of recessions since 1854, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, suggests that a recession during Trump's first term as President is likely. In a recession, long-term interest rates tend to decline. I have gone back further in time and examined anecdotal evidence before the NBER statistical data, which suggests that we have not had an economic recovery longer than 120 months in the 240-year history of the United States. This suggests to me that both Gross and Gundlach may be reading a breakout in the 10-year Treasury yield, if it comes, the wrong way. I think that any move above 3% is likely to be a false breakout, just like the move above 5% in 2007.

