Have Conviction In The Trump Rally - Cramer's Mad Money (1/17/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, January 17.



Cramer had some advice for investors - "If you want to survive the Trump rally, you need conviction. We are at a moment where there are so many cross-currents, some of which are caused by the President-elect himself, that you will need a cast-iron stomach to run the gauntlet from here through Friday's inauguration," he said.

Believe in your stock portfolio because a Trump tweet could hammer a stock in no time. When the President-elect confirmed that the tax plan by Congress was too complicated to impose, stocks of companies that were down on fears of the import tax rallied instantly.

There are also worries that a disagreement between the President and Congress could hamper the pro-business agenda, this led to a fall in bank stocks as people fear the economy might not be as strong as thought earlier.

The only sector that looks safe currently is oil & gas as Trump is the most pro-fossil fuel President ever in Cramer's opinion. "Come Friday, we will have the most pro-fossil fuel president in history. Don't be whipsawed. Find something you like that is oil and gas and stick with it," he added. Cramer added that any weakness caused by the inauguration should be used to buy quality stocks.

Tobacco Stocks

Cramer was shocked to see that British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) has agreed to buy the remaining piece of Reynolds American Tobacco (NYSE:RAI). "With British American and Reynolds combining forces, they will finally have the scale to really challenge Philip Morris (NYSE:PM)," he said.

Cramer believes that Philip Morris needs to combine back with Altria (NYSE:MO) to make itself get ahead by a huge mile. After the companies broke up in 2008, it kept the domestic tobacco business and spun off the overseas business as Philip Morris International. The break-up was good for shareholders but Cramer thinks now is the right time for the companies to merge.

Scaling for tobacco companies is difficult due to restrictions in advertising and hence the best way to scale is to merge. Trump's agenda for deregulation will be advantageous for tobacco companies. The combination of $140B market cap of Philip Morris and $131B market cap of Altria will make a tobacco giant which will be untouchable.

"Even with a greatly-expanded debt load, I think this merger would be worth it. The way to play this story is by picking up some Altria," said Cramer.

BTI expects annual synergies of $400M by the third year of deal close. Since a Philip Morris-Altria merger will be larger, the savings could be a lot more. Cramer thinks the merger of Altria and Philip Morris will be more valuable for shareholders than the break-up.

Bank Stocks

The bank stocks cooled off on Tuesday but it doesn't bother Cramer. "I am committed to this group and after some profit-taking, I think it runs anew," he said. The major banks - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) gave positive statements on Friday that were largely ignored by the market in Cramer's opinion.

All these banks took advantage of the recession and increased market share. JPMorgan controls 13% of the country's deposits, Bank of America 9.9% and Wells Fargo 9.7%. Wells Fargo is the highest lender with 12% market share, JPMorgan 6.3% and Bank of America at 4.2%.

These banks confirmed on the conference calls that there are more loans, more spending and fewer customers going bust. They have given a very strong picture after the election. "I cannot stress how important all of this is," added Cramer.

When the rates rise, banks will be ready to lend more and make more money. Bank stocks are ready to go higher. Cramer suggested buying the bank stocks on weakness.

Restaurant Stocks

There is a sudden strength in the restaurant stocks, especially the casual dining and fast food stocks. Cramer looked at the charts of the popular restaurant names with the help of technician Bob Lang to get a sense of direction of the restaurant group.

The daily chart of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) is the strongest among the entire group. The stock has rallied since the election and has consolidated for a few sessions. The consolidation means the stock is building a base for another rally. The Chaikin Money Flow is strong and the MACD momentum indicator is showing a bullish crossover. If the stock breaks the ceiling of $63, it can rally to $75.

The stock of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is strong as well. It rallied after the election only to pull back below its 50-day moving average. Lang likes what he sees as the stock has made a floor of support at its 50-day moving average. The Chaikin Money Flow indicator is still negative, but it is signalling that there is more room to run.

The charts of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) showed that the stock was overbought going into the end of the year and it resulted in a 5% pullback. The chart has a pattern of higher highs and higher lows. If the stock breaks through its ceiling of $112, Lang recommended buying the stock.

Lastly, the chart of Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) shows that it is at an inflection point. An upside move is more likely according to Lang although the Chaikin Money Flow indicator is negative but changing slowly. The MACD indicator has made a bullish crossover which is a good sign. Lang believes that $215 is a tough ceiling of resistance, but if it breaks, the stock can rally to $240.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND): This area will be under pressure due to the repeal of ObamaCare.

Square (NYSE:SQ): Their last quarter was good. They are a cautious company and have room to run higher.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The rates have to be lower for this stock to run. Don't overstay your welcome as rates will go higher soon.

