Comvita: Share Price Correction Presents Attractive Entry To Growing Chinese Nutri/Healthcare Market

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the New Zealand Exchange under the ticker CVT)

Summary

Comvita (OTC:CVNZF) is a leading Asia Pacific producer and marketer of natural health and medical products. In particular, the company is notably known for its production and sale of the Manuka honey, a premium honey product. This premium nutricare product enjoys strong demand from the Chinese consumer and Comvita has also latched on to the burgeoning Chinese e-commerce bandwagon as well, being the #1 and #2 for premium honey in Taobao and Tmall, both of which are the leading e-commerce platforms in China owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In addition, Comvita's products are also listed on all major e-commerce platforms in China.

Comvita's share price has fallen 26% (on a cumulative basis) after it was announced on 26 October 2016 that the company expects a loss for the period ending 31 December 2016. We opine that this presents an attractive long entry opportunity into a company that has attractive growth prospects ahead of it, as a result of:

Structural demand growth for premium nutri/healthcare products by the increasingly affluent Chinese consumer

Comvita's various strategic initiatives that allow it to rapidly scale up its distribution network in China via its partnership with China Resource Group as well as its JV with its long-term distribution partner

Strengthening presence in the 380 million strong and growing Chinese e-commerce market

Strong supply security, addressing the Manuka honey supply bottlenecks that have constrained Comvita's growth in the past

Improving margins ahead due to strong operational leverage in its upstream and downstream operations as well as its focus on improving efficiencies

Comvita's management has consistently delivered on its guidance in the past few years. Hence, we do give management credit for its guidance that the company will indeed turn profitable in the latter half of the year. We opine that its share price would be positively catalyzed once the company has announced that it expects to turnaround from its net loss into a profitable one.

Company Description

Listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange since 2003 and also traded on the US OTC markets, Comvita is a leading Asia Pacific producer and marketer of natural health and medical products. It is notably known for its production and sale of the Manuka honey, a premium honey product. Functional foods comprise the lion's share of revenues.

Comvita has enjoyed strong sales growth in the last five years from NZ$96m in FY2012 to NZ$202m in FY16, representing a CAGR of 21%. As Comvita has changed its financial year end to June, we have also included its 15 months ending June 2016 sales of NZ$231m. During the same period, EBITDA has more than doubled from NZ$16m to NZ$39m.

Comvita is primarily a play on the Asia Pacific premium nutri and healthcare market, with revenues primarily from the region (accounted for 90% of the revenues for the 15 months to June 2016).

In 2016, Comvita has made significant headway to penetrate the Chinese market, entering into a majority-owned JV with its long-term distribution partner in China (with >12 years of cooperation) to export Comvita's products into China in August 2016. This was followed up by an equity placement to China Resources Group as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which allows China Resources Group to assist Comvita in stocking its products in stores operated by China Resources Group's affiliated retailers in Hong Kong and mainland China. As a note, China Resources Group's affiliated retailers operate >4,000 supermarket outlets across China.

Historically, Comvita's growth has been bottlenecked by constraints in its supply chain due to insufficient inventory. The management has addressed this issue via an aggressive inorganic (M&A/JVs) strategy in the last two years. Currently, Comvita owns numerous hives across New Zealand and Australia, ensuring a strong supply network for its marketing operations.

Investment Thesis

Chinese consumers increasingly focused on health products

A report by McKinsey in October 2016 had highlighted that Chinese consumers are increasingly more health-oriented and have demonstrated willingness to pay for health products. Mirroring the general consumer trends found globally, Chinese consumers have increasingly spent higher percentages of their income on healthcare as they become increasing affluent. In addition, the Chinese have demonstrated their preference for strong branding.

Comvita has recognized the structural growth of the Chinese premium nutri/healthcare industry and has made significant headway to grow its presence further in this burgeoning market.

Building on its strong start to grow further in the burgeoning market

As per Nielsen, there are currently 380 million online shoppers in China today and it is expected that >50% of China's consumption will be conducted online within 10 years. Recognizing the potential of the market, businesses outside of China are using e-commerce as a platform to enter the Chinese market for growth. Comvita has also entered this bandwagon and is currently the #1 and #2 brand for premium honey in Taobao and Tmall, both of which are the leading e-commerce platforms in China owned by Alibaba. In addition, Comvita's products are also listed on all major e-commerce platforms in China.

Further building on its leading position, Comvita has entered into a 51:49 JV with its long-term distribution partner via issuing shares in September 2016. The JV has an extensive sales and distribution network in China, with >400 branded departmental store kiosks as well as 35 branded stores in tier one cities.

This demonstrates its partner's confidence in the company's long-term prospects and more importantly, allows Comvita to directly export its products into China via the JV. We appreciate the benefits of such a model as it provides Comvita with a strong local partner with an extensive understanding of the Chinese nutri/healthcare markets, be it the market dynamics, consumer understanding or even the local regulations. In addition, the equity stake in Comvita allows for proper alignment of interests between the two parties.

Following up on the JV, Comvita signed an MOU with China Resources Group to collaborate in China, with the full support of its JV partner. Under the MOU, China Resources Group will assist Comvita to stock products in stores operated by the Group's affiliated retailers in China.

This JV further accelerates Comvita's penetration in the Chinese market by providing it rapid access to >4,000 supermarkets. Furthermore, this reduces Comvita's dependence on third party exporter channels (e.g. selling products to Australia which in turns get exported to China) that had been the company's primary avenue into China earlier on.

Integrated supply chain allows for strong products quality and ensures supply security

Historically, Comvita had faced constraints in its growth primarily due to insufficient products to meet consumer demands. As a result, it had engaged in multiple acquisitions/JVs to grow its hive supplies rapidly, allowing the company to remove the bottleneck that has constrained growth in the past. Furthermore, controlling its hive supplies allows Comvita to ensure a consistent product quality and thus preventing its marketing efforts from being diluted by poor products quality.

We do note that its inventory and debt levels have increased significantly in the last 12 months, but I am giving the company the benefit of the doubt as management has constantly delivered on its guidance. Another factor considered was that honey can be kept for a significantly long period under the proper storage conditions and hence we believe the risk of inventory impairment losses in the near term is minimal. That said, we will continue to keep track of the inventory movements as Comvita releases its updated financial reports.

Increasing operational leverage as sales grow further

From FYE March 2012 to FYE March 2016, Comvita has seen its EBITDA grow at 24% per annum while its revenue has grown at 20% per annum. This highlights the operational leverage generated in its upstream and manufacturing operations as its distribution network has expanded over the years.

Looking forward, we expect further operational leverage in its upstream operations as Comvita airlifts more hives into its apiaries, allowing for more raw honey generation within the same apiary. With regards to its downstream operations, same-store sales growth driven by the increasing consumption of premium health products will allow the company's retail outlets to improve its margins.

Attractive entry point which does not price in Comvita's recovery from a short-term blip

Despite favorable long-term prospects for the company, Comvita's share price has fallen by 26% (on a cumulative basis) after it was announced on 26 October 2016 that the company expects a loss for the period ending 31 December 2016.

Comvita is expected to have lower sales during the period as a result of the slowdown in the New Zealand and Australian informal trade channels into China due to the imposition of restrictions on sales into China by small-scale individual traders, including a new border tax of 11.9%. We opine that due to operating leverage (high fixed cost base), the significantly lower sales have translated into the company making a loss (which was also announced).

That said, the company had also announced that it expects its 2017 net income to be similar to its 2016 levels of NZ$17m and also that the second half will produce the net profit for the entire year.

The company has also reduced its cost base by focusing on efficiencies as well as headcount and overhead reduction. In addition, its recent JV and cooperation with China Resource Group are effective solutions for Comvita to resolve the slowdown in sales due to regulatory restrictions as the company will export its products to China directly via its various initiatives, where there is strong demand for its products.

We opine that the market has over-discounted the impact of the loss-making 1H2017, which we opine is temporary. This is because Comvita already has solutions in place to resolve the slowdown in sales as a result of the regulations, which are primarily targeted at the small-scale informal traders who have imported products into China for sale. Comvita has already set up the JV with its local partner as well as signed the MOU with China Resource Group, which will import its products to sell in China, thus bypassing the small-scale traders which are the primary target for the restrictions.

Once the JV as well as the strategic initiative with China Resource Group is in operation, Comvita will be able to resume selling its products directly to the Chinese market where there is strong demand for its products, thus resuming the strong growth trajectory which it was on previously prior to this loss-making half.

Time frame and Catalysts

We are taking a 12 months' time frame as the company would need to demonstrate that it has turned from a loss into a profit before the market will reassess the company's prospects. We opine that the key catalyst for the share price would be the announcement that the company has turned into a profit from its loss-making positions.