Christopher & Banks: Net Cash Comprises 60% Of Market Cap Post Selloff

A substantial portion of Waller's compensation package is tied to restricted equity incentives vesting at much higher stock prices ($3.50 on average, which is 140% higher than today's closing price).

4Q16 same-store sales are now expected to fall 7-8% vs. previous guidance of 1-5% growth, but the company will still produce $4m in free cash flow.

CBK pre-announced a sizeable 4Q miss on Tuesday, driving a 30% selloff and creating an even better entry point for investors (net cash now 60% of market cap).

Overview

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) pre-announced 4Q16 results today. The company now expects same-store sales (comp) to fall 7-8%, suggesting sales of $85-$86m and a net loss of $16-$17m for the quarter. This is an alarmingly dramatic reversal from management's previous guidance, which called for 1-5% same-store sales growth and accordingly, the stock sold off over 30% today.

Investors owning the stock into this news are surely disappointed, as am I. My bullish view on CBK is predicated on a return to strong FCF generation in 2017, alleviating investor concerns that CBK is just another retail "value trap." This is particularly meaningful with net cash now comprising 60% of the co.'s market cap (no debt). While today's news doesn't dramatically alter the narrative, investors should temper their FCF expectations heading into 2017 barring a big reversal in comparable sales growth.

Today's news is bad, but it isn't a total disaster and doesn't preclude the stock from working much higher from these levels. And there is one reason in particular to be bullish on organic growth: As part of the announcement, CBK is bringing back Joel Waller as interim CEO. He previously served as the company's CEO from February 2012 through October 2012, and is widely credited with driving a sharp inflection in same-store sales growth during that time.

If he can execute over the next few quarters, the stock should do just fine: Mr. Waller is highly incentivized to see a $3-$4 stock price, as a significant portion of his compensation package is tied up in restricted stock vesting in two separate tranches at $3 and $4 per share.

The chart below demonstrates the aforementioned inflection in CBK's same-store sales growth during Waller's previous tenure with the company. As shown, comp was negative in 5 of the 6 quarters leading up to his appointment as CEO, and subsequently reversed to double-digit growth (peaking at over 20% in 1Q13):

My discussions with CBK's investor relations contacts suggest this positive inflection was driven by Waller's implementation of very elementary "Retail 101" best practices. He will aim for a similar result this go-around, and it should be noted that activist shareholder Macellum Capital was probably instrumental in bringing Waller back as CEO. Prior to gaining a Board seat, Macellum was understandably very vocal in its support of Mr. Waller. Below is a snapshot from Macellum's letter to CBK's Board in April 2015 (click here to see the full letter):

As shown, Waller was instrumental in returning the company to positive organic growth and given the inherent operating leverage present in retail business models, sharp improvements in margins and EBITDA naturally followed. CBK was basically a 10-bagger off its June 2012 trough (coinciding with the company's return to positive same-store sales growth).

Looking to 2017, my base-line expectation for FCF generation is roughly $2m (implying a 9% FCF yield vs. CBK's current enterprise value). This assumes flat sales vs. the company's 2016 sales base coupled with management's previously identified $6m cost cut. I also assume capex falls to roughly 1% of sales, which is admittedly low relative to CBK's longer-term history (however, the company won't open any new stores in 2017 and has publicly stated that capex will fall in 2017).

Investors should also note that the entire enterprise value of the company is now just $23m. CBK produced $20m+ EBITDA in FY2014, when sales were just 10% above the new 2016 "base." This demonstrates the operating leverage inherent in retail business models, and suggests to me that things can turn around just as quickly as they deteriorated today. I'm tempering my expectations but not running for the exits here.

Bottom line is that the stock is still very cheap and expectations have been reset dramatically. CBK has a pristine balance sheet and ample financial flexibility to drive consistent same-store sales growth. Per management's 4Q cash guidance, CBK's net cash now comprises roughly 60% of market cap and the company is debt-free. Even in a no-growth scenario, CBK can generate $2m or so in annual FCF and if Joel Waller is successful in returning CBK to positive organic growth, investors can expect this figure to go much higher. I have not sold any of my stock (nor do I intend to do so), and I will keep readers updated on my thoughts going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Everything put forth in this publication represents the author's personal opinions and estimates.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.