Should Endeavor Mining And Acacia Merge?

Endeavor Mining and Acacia Merger on the Way?

My #3 overall gold stock to own in 2017, Endeavor Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), is now in talks with a company called Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) over a potential merger of the two companies. To be honest, I was not too familiar with Acacia Mining before hearing of this news - the Africa-focused gold miner, formerly known as African Barrick, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and hasn't been on many investors radar.

But after some analysis, I think a merger between the two companies could be beneficial for Endeavor Mining as the mid-tier producer continues to grow and diversify its asset base in Africa. As I've stated in the past, I think the company will eventually command a similar valuation to Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD). A merger would allow the new company to significantly ramp-up exploration work at one of Endeavor's most important properties, while also vastly improving its balance sheet.

At first glance, this deal looks attractive because a combination of the two miners would create a new company capable of producing 1.5 million ounces of gold per year (higher than Randgold), with all-in sustaining costs under $900 per ounce. Yet, at current valuations, the new company would have a market cap more than $3 billion less than Randgold.

Acacia has three operating mines solely in Tanzanian. Last quarter, these mines produced 204,726 ounces of gold at AISC of $998 per ounce, which was a bit higher than expected; however, Acacia's balance sheet grew stronger as it added $32 million in net cash position to $203 million, and it expects full-year production to total between 750,000 to 780,000 ounces of gold, 5% higher than guidance. The company has done a good job reducing its all-in sustaining costs over the past few years, as costs were well over $1,000 per ounce just a few years ago.

For the 9 months ended Sept 30. 2016, Acacia produced $309.7 million in EBITDA and $46.6 million in net earnings from these three mines. Combined with Endeavor Mining's profitability ($33 million net earnings last quarter), and we are likely looking at one real profitable gold miner. Not to mention, the new company would have a net cash position of close to $250 million.

But I think one of Acacia's exploration properties is the main reason this merger makes sense. Endeavor owns 90% of the Hounde project in Burkina Faso, which contains 2.1 million ounces of gold reserves; a feasibility study says the project carries a net present value (5% discount) of $342 million at $1,250 gold. And Endeavor's Houndé exploration tenement covers more than 1,075 square kilometers within Burkina Faso's highly prospective Birimian belt. First gold pour is expected late this year.

Well, Acacia happens to be heavily focused on exploration in West Africa, including exploration on the 2,700 square kilometers of land on the Hounde Belt through its South Hounde JV project (it has completed four earn-in agreements on this belt since 2014). Acacia is planning on earning up to 75% on this project through its agreement with Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF). This project contains 2.6 million ounces of inferred gold resources. A merger of the two companies would create synergies here and we would likely see a ramp-up of exploration work from the new company at both Hounde and South Hounde. We could also see a takeover of Sarama at one point to further consolidate the district.

Meanwhile, Endeavor Mining also owns the Tabakoto gold mine in Mali, located on the same trend as Randgold's 11 million-ounce Loulo property. Mali is the third largest gold producing country in Africa and there are numerous mines in development. Well, Acacia happens to own a project called Tintinba in Mali which covers three exploration licenses totaling 151 square kilometers, located northwest of Tabakoto. Any discovered gold from these exploration licenses could be processed through Tabakoto, although it's a bit early to know this for sure.

If this deal goes through, Acacia's assets in Tanzania, along with exploration properties in Burkina Faso, Mali and Kenya would be combined with Endeavor's projects in Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire. While the deal would increase production rates for both miners, the main benefit are the likely synergies to be realized at Hounde, as well as a strengthened balance sheet and the combination of high-potential exploration properties in Africa. As an Endeavor Mining shareholder, I would support this transaction under the right terms.

