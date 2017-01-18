'Fifty Shades Of Pair Trades' Series - End Of Week 2, Featuring: Long JPM - Short WFC

At the end of the second week, those are the banks that are taking the center stage. Here's why.

Every week I'm focusing on one of the fifty pair-trades that made most of the noise over the past week.

I'm cautious when it comes to the market and, therefore, I advocate for risk management and hedging.

Background

In order to assist those of who haven't read any of my previous articles in better understanding the concepts ad logic behind this new series, I'll sum up who I am and what is my current stance regarding the markets in a nutshell:

I am a fund manager who is very minded of risk management. I look at risks before I look at (potential) returns.

At the moment I fear of a possible pullback in equity markets (which seems to be getting closer and closer) and my two highest convictions for 2017 are rising long-term US Treasury yields (TLT, UST, TBF, PST, TBT) and a stronger USD (UUP, USDU).

Over the past few months, I've preached for hedging over and over again. My A-Team versus H-Team ongoing series is a classic example of a hedged strategy through long-short positions.

Long-Short strategy is one of the most commonly used hedging methods. There is more than one way to tackle such a strategy. Some long-short players adopt a more neutral stance that may benefit from relative value/valuation between the long position to the short position. Others may take a more adventurous path, trying to capture both sides of the strategy, i.e. playing an absolute view of a "good stock" versus a "bad stock" that, if validates, allow to benefit from both sides of the strategy. Naturally, in most cases, the latter (stance) is more riskier than the former.

In one of my recent articles I took a more in-depth view of the long-short strategy and how to implement it. I've introduced the "fifty shades of pair trades": A list of fifty possible pair-trades for 2017 that offer dual an alternative to the long-only most popular strategy. Should my cautious view regarding the markets is warranted, this alternative strategy would allow investors to mitigate risk on one hand and to potentially recording gains, even through a possibly rough period as well as potentially shaky markets.

I find it important to re-emphasize that the fifty pair-trades don't represent actual positions I'm holding onto. Any specific name I have a position in (out of all the symbols that are being mentioned within a certain article) is fully disclosed at the end of the article, as usual.

Furthermore, it's important to note that I've tried to capture as many different types of stocks and sectors as possible. The fifty air-trades are, therefore, not the best one can identify but simply diversified enough to (hopefully) demonstrate the advantages and benefits of a long-short strategy over time and through troubled times.

Finally, I already pleaded "guilty" to the accusation that I sometimes intentionally picked names that are more "speculative" and "provocative" in nature. This decision has a dual role: 1. Assisting in capturing more themes/trends, even if they are outside of the main stream (even my own stream...), and 2. Stimulating the discussion and expanding it to names that are less covered and/or more controversial in nature.

The same line of thinking, i.e. stimulating the drill, also led me to place some "bullish in nature" names under the short side and vice versa. You may see the full list of pair-trades here.

Targets

Unlike the A-Team that has clear targets (Minimum total returns of 10% over the first twelve months and 50% along a period of no more than five years), the fifty pair trades do not have a set target or a clear goal. They do, however, serve few "if and when" targets:

Should equity markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IWB, IWV) do go through a correction - I expect the pair-trades to do better during that period (of correction). Should the S&P500 finishes 2017 with a negative return - something I've assigned at least a 50% probability to - I expect the pair-trades to do better during the year. Even if the S&P500 would record a dismal positive return, say up to 3% - I still would expect the fifty pair-trades to possibly beat the index.

Most of all, the main target of the fifty pair-trades is to introduce a strategy that many investors are either unaware of and/or afraid of.

Pair-trading is not as difficult as it may look. As I've shown here, even if the universe of stocks that one can choose from is much smaller - I've restricted myself there to the thirty stocks that are part of the DJIA index - it's relatively easy to identify very reasonable pair trades.

Bear in mind then: The main target of this drill is neither positive/absolute return nor to claim that I'm a good stock picker. Instead, it's purely and solely intending in opening readers' eyes (to other options) as well as to highlight the risks and rewards of the strategy (as a whole) as well as of its specific pair trades along the way.

While at the end of each quarter I'll look at all fifty trades from an aggregated basis, the weekly articles would focus solely on one of the pair trades that caused most of the noise and interest over the past week.

Although I have no target/expectation whatsoever for/from any of the single pair-trades (on a stand-alone basis), the weekly featuring of a single pair-trade would be an opportunity to highlight those risks and rewards as well as to discuss the one or two stocks that are part of the specific pair-trade.

Long JPM - Short WFC

At the end of the first week of the "50 Shades of Pair Trades" series I introduced a pharmaceutical pair-trade: long Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA) versus short Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). While TEVA has performed poorly (that week), the shorting MYL has eased the pain, even if only a bit.

At the end of week number 2 I've decided to feature the pair-trade involving JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) due to three reasons:

Most of the major banks (JPM, WFC, BAC, PNC) published their earnings reports for 12/31/2016 last week or today (NYSE: MS ) while C and GS will do so on Wednesday, January 18th. President-elect Donald Trump inauguration is going to take place this Friday, January 20th, and the market expectation - especially when it comes to deregulation (of the financial sector) - are high. The recent trend of higher long-term yields has paused - and some believe changed course - over the last couple of yields. Higher yields lead to wider spreads something that banks are in need of and very keen to see.

Let's look at the two banks. First, the YTD (first two weeks of 2017) performance:

JPM is the second best performer, trailing only after Bank of America . WFC, on the other hand, is the second worst performer, only ahead of Citigroup.

Now, let's look at the past week (week number 2 of the series) performance:

Over that week, JPM is leading the pack while WFC is not too far behind.

The reason behind these impressive weekly performances is very simple: positive earning reports. When I'm saying "positive" I refer to the way the market has welcomed those results without analyzing the results myself. There are plenty of articles covering the earnings reports of these banks and this is not what we're here for: Talking about the beauty of pair-trading.

Both the YTD and the weekly performances are very good examples of the essence of pair-trading: Choosing two assets that are pretty highly correlated, while buying the better asset and selling short the less favorable asset.

JPM is (almost) a consensus when it comes to big banks while WFC seems to be struggling while dealing with few legal/operational issues. Therefore, preferring JPM over WFC doesn't require any specialty or unique wisdom; the data, news and views are all available and accessible, making the decision making (of such a pair-trade) a piece of cake.

Naturally, when looking at the weekly chart one may wonder: "Why do I need to short any of those in the first place?"... "If I like this or that bank - I'll buy this, that or both"!?... Well, that may be an obvious question when both sides of the trade move up, in tandem, but what if this isn't the case???

Tuesday, January 17th - A Perfect Example

This is how the two banks have traded today (while I'm writing):

Not the best day they've experienced... Not the best day for anyone holding this, that or both... but how about the pal who did execute the pair-trade instead of sticking to a long-only trade/s? Well, he isn't in such a bad mood as the long-only guys... As a matter of fact, since the beginning of the year, here is what the pair-trade investor see from a performance perspective:

Not too shabby, isn't it?

Conclusion

The beauty of pair-trading can reveal itself in many forms and shapes. Nonetheless, it's most vivid - and helpful - at times of declines. When everything look rosy and valuations (of most, if not all, stocks) are rising - pair-trading seems unnecessary. On the other hand, when things are bumpy and at times of uncertainty - pair-trading is a very welcome, warranted, strategy.

During the first week of the year JPM was up and WFC was down. Perfect. During the second week of the year JPM was up and WFC was up, but less. Good enough. I'll take it.

Now, only after one day into the third week - they are both down while JPM even got a worse hit than WFC, Yet, this is probably the best example why pair-trading is warranted and how it can ease the pain, if and when there's a pain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT, SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.