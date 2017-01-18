NuStar: An 8.3% Yield With An Eagle Ford Production Growth Kicker

Bottom line: The 8.3% yield is safe and secure, and there is upside in 2017 if Eagle Ford production increases results in increased pipeline throughput.

However, that estimate is based on minimum contracted volumes on the South Texas pipeline system, even though Eagle Ford fundamentals appear to be improving.

NuStar recently said it expected to post a loss for Q4 2016 as a result of a $60 million non-cash charge. Results would have been soft anyway.

NuStar (NYSE:NS) gave a presentation at the UBS MLP conference last weekend in which the company issued forward guidance that was, at first glance, less than stellar. Due to a $60 million non-cash charge to adjust the carrying value of a term loan, NuStar said it expects to post a Q4 EPS loss of $0.30-$0.40/unit. In addition, FY 2017 EBITDA guidance was for a range of $600-$650 million.

Q3 Earnings

Looking back for a moment, note that NuStar earned $0.49/unit in Q3 on a total of 78,031,053 outstanding units:

The $60 million non-cash charge expected in Q4 amounts would therefore amount to $0.77/unit. Subtracting that from Q3's $0.49 net income gets -$0.28/unit, yet the mid-point of NuStar's guidance for Q4 was for -$0.35/unit. That implies that net income for Q4 would have been significantly (~$0.07/unit) below Q3's results even without the $60 million charge.

Things are a bit rosier on FY 2017 EBITDA expectations. YTD through Q3, NuStar generated EBITDA of $434.5 million from continuing operations. Q4 2015 EBITDA amounted to $150.6 million, which equates to a total of $585.1 million in EBITDA over the LTM. Considering the midpoint of 2017 EBITDA guidance is $625 million, that would equate to an estimated 6.8% gain as compared to the LTM total.

A significant part of the expected yoy EBITDA growth will come from the recent $93 million purchase of crude and refined product assets in Corpus Christi from Martin Midstream (NASDAQ:MMLP). This was a choice midstream acquisition that was immediately accretive to earnings and was done at an ~7x multiple with an annual average EBITDA estimate of ~$13.5 million.

NuStar is on track to spend close to $275 million for FY 2016, which includes $93 million on the Martin Terminal acquisition I just mentioned. It would appear to me that NuStar got a good deal on these assets because Martin Midstream needed to make a move to shore up its balance sheet and distribution coverage (see Martin Midstream: Don't Chase The 16% Yield).

Eagle Ford Pipelines Continue To Drag

On NuStar's Q3 conference call, management pointed out that EBITDA in the pipeline segment was $81 million, $9 million lower than Q3 of 2015. Throughputs on NuStar's crude oil pipeline assets were down 20% or 93,000 bpd when compared to the year earlier period - mainly due to decreased volume from the South Texas crude systems. NuStar's Pipeline Segment has accounted for ~50% of total annual EBITDA, so falling volumes in the Eagle Ford have been a significant headwind:

On the Q3 call, note that Tom Shoaf - EVP and CFO said:

Additionally, this full year 2017 EBITDA estimate assumes minimum volume on our South Texas crude oil pipeline system for the entire year, allowing for possible upside to our estimates if the production in Eagle Ford begins to ramp up.

And odds are good that Eagle Ford volume will indeed begin to ramp up in 2017. I say that because one of the biggest operators in the play - ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) - is about to increase activity there. During a recent investor presentation, Al Hirshberg - COP's EVP of Production & Drilling - said of his company's efforts in its best-in-class acreage position:

Now, this has allowed us to increase our Eagle Ford EUR from 2.5 billion to 3 billion barrels, a 20% increase from just last year. But more importantly for a returns-focused company, we've reduced our capital cost by 40% and our lifting cost by 30% since 2014, even while we were increasing the size of our completions.

And:

We currently estimate that we have about 3,500 locations to drill that have a fully burdened cost of supply that's less than $40 a barrel. In fact, we estimate about 25% of our remaining resource in the Eagle Ford has a cost of supply that's below $25 a barrel.

As a result, COP is pivoting from large capex mega-projects like oil sands and Australian LNG to its lower-48 unconventional plays. And while the company chose not to exploit its Eagle Ford acreage during a low price cycle, it is clear the company plans to accelerate Eagle for exploitation in 2017 as it said on the Q3 conference call that it has recently added two rigs to the play, saying:

In the Eagle Ford, if you look at our cost of supply there, we've got such a huge segment that's got down in below $25 fully burdened cost of supply ... So who wouldn't want to go run more rigs there in the Eagle Ford?

COP's latest presentation says it has 5 rigs in the Eagle Ford, as compared to 2 throughout 2016. Now to be sure, not all of COP's additional production in the Eagle Ford will be transported by NuStar pipelines - Conoco's daughter company Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) midstream operations will surely get a cut - but the additional activity in the play from a leading company like Conoco - and the higher oil price environment expected in 2017 as compared to 2015-2016 - generally bode well for NuStar's South Texas pipelines' volumes.

Speaking of Phillips 66, the start-up of the company's LPG export terminal is also a positive development for the Eagle Ford. While oil companies have been flocking to the Permian for its generally higher oil yields, we may find the NGL heavy Eagle Ford will be another positive trend in 2017. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), the largest domestic NGLs exporter, expects NGL production to potentially grow by 1 million bpd (25%) by 2021 driven by the LPG export market:

NGL production growth will also be spurred by demand from new Gulf Coast petrochemical plant startups - many of which will come online during 2017:

The bottom line here is that for the first time in a couple of years, the fundamentals for increased production in the Eagle Ford play are looking very positive: COP has added three rigs, and the increased demand for NGLs on the Gulf Coast will likely be satisfied in part by the closest field that can produce large quantities of it - and that is the Eagle Ford. Since NuStar's FY 2017 guidance assumes minimum contractual volumes in its Eagle Ford system, this will prove to be a positive catalyst and will drive an upside surprise in NuStar's Eagle Ford pipeline volumes.

Risks

NuStar's Storage Segment - which is also responsible for roughly 50% of annual EBITDA - is in good shape: Storage capacity is effectively full. While FY 2016 EBITDA for the segment is expected to show minimal growth, 2017 storage results are expected to benefit from higher renewal rates from recently negotiated contracts as well as the recent Martin terminal acquisition. During Q3, 9.5 million bbls in St. Eustatius were re-contracted at higher rates. And new storage capacity will be coming online as a result of the company's organic growth projects.

So with the Storage Segment providing stable cash flow and with the Pipeline Segment EBITDA estimates for next year based on minimum volume contracts (MVCs) only, it would appear the base case is solid with only upside potential based on Eagle Ford production increases.

One thing to keep an eye on is 2017 interest payments, which will grow to an estimated ~$162.5 million in 2017 - up significantly from the $103.4 million in interest expense YTD. In November of last year, NuStar issued 8,000,000 preferred units at $25/unit paying a fixed Rate of 8.5% until December of 2021, at which time, the rate changes to an annual floating rate based on the three-month LIBOR plus 6.766%. Any way you look at it, that is fairly expensive debt. That said, NuStar weighed the debt issuance with an equity offering and decided the unit dilution wasn't worth it.

While NuStar doesn't have any debt maturing this year, 2018 and 2019 will see significant debt obligations come due (see above). Meantime, the company had $3.2 billion in total debt at the end of Q3 and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.6x, which is very much on the high side.

Summary & Conclusion

NuStar has been performing well over the past year considering the drop in volume on its South Texas pipeline system. However, that drop appears to be flattening out and odds are it will show growth in 2017, which will be an upside catalyst to current EBITDA estimates. Distribution coverage has been running around the 1.0x flat-line, but looks secure and will likely grow next year based on the mid-point of EBITDA growth (~6.8%) and Eagle Ford upside exposure as outlined in this article.

As a result, NuStar's current yield of 8.3% is attractive. If my thesis that Eagle Ford production growth in 2017 actually materializes, NuStar could climb back toward its old 2014 and 2015 highs near $60. The combination of unit price appreciation and yield would give investors a 20% total return over the next 12 months.

