Is Pure Energy Minerals What The Manager Of The Bolivian Lithium Project Was Talking About?

It portrays the German firm as having difficulties to understand the environment risk of brine extraction on availability of water in the surrounding area of Salar de Uyuni.

It introduces more doubts as to the efficiency of the Bolivian process to extract lithium from Uyuni further being developed by K-UTEC Ag Salt Technologies.

The article confirms Pure Energy Minerals’ interest in the Bolivian lithium while denoting a confusion of the manager of the Bolivian lithium project regarding lithium batteries and resources.

Here I share my answers to a series of questions received from the newspaper which for unknown reasons were not included in their article.

The Guardian has just published an article on the Bolivian lithium as a follow-up of a recent contribution of mine.

The Guardian has just published an article on the Bolivian lithium that turns out to be a follow-up of a previous piece of mine. It's, as its author told me in a personal communication a little while ago, a long awaited contribution.

I was first approached by the newspaper on November 30th last year with an inquiry regarding a comment by the manager of the state lithium project in Bolivia on their possible engagement "with Tesla via a Canadian company."

According to him, Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB:PEMIF) was likely to be that company, albeit due to Canadian stock market regulations that couldn't have been confirmed.

He further asked me whether I was familiar with the kind of non-evaporative lithium brine processing that the Canadian firm was developing and whether that technique would be applicable to the Salar de Uyuni.

I replied almost immediately as follows:

"Pure Energy Minerals does indeed have an agreement with Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) for lithium supply. And it's entirely possible that this company could in fact engage in another agreement with the Bolivian state lithium project to supply lithium to Tesla. You see, I didn't discuss this possibility in my article mainly because I thought the manager of the lithium project was referring to a lithium battery company, not to a lithium company. As for the processing method being developed by Pure Energy Minerals, all I can say at this point is that it actually belongs to Tenova Bateman, an Israeli company. According to a recent news article, Tenova Bateman technology (TBT) comprises three stages of production: 1) Brine pre-treatment; 2) solvent extraction; and 3) electrolysis. This technique shares at least one thing in common with the technology developed by Posco from Korea: That neither of them requires solar evaporation. As you probably know, I have dealt with this issue in another Seeking Alpha article published a few months ago. Be aware though that I have really advocated this new set of technologies since at least November 2010. TBT should be an interesting option for Uyuni particularly in times of great water scarcity, huge lithium demand in the world and not-so-little environmental concerns."

My answering to the Guardian's inquiries continued about a week later a follows:

"the Guardian: Could you explain the problem of water scarcity in the (Salar de) Uyuni, and why it is a problem for evaporative lithium extraction? JUAN CARLOS ZULETA: Following the final report of the National Lithium Commission (NYSE:NLC) of Chile, salars must be seen as natural and dynamic eco-systems of great complexity and fragility. In this connection, brine extraction in a given place at a salar can affect the hydrogeological behavior of the aquifer brines in contiguous locations. the Guardian: What about the environmental concerns of evaporative lithium processing - what specifically are they, and how does non-evaporative approach avoid those? JUAN CARLOS ZULETA: Still according to the NLC, the greatest environmental risk of brine extraction is reflected on availability of water resources in the surrounding area with implications for agricultural production and human groups settled in the basin of the salar. the Guardian: Are there any particular problems to the TBT processing technique? JUAN CARLOS ZULETA: The main problem with the TBT processing technique is cost. However, this may be compensated with the possibility of obtaining other products, such as magnesium, boron, sodium, calcium, etc. (of high purity and value), along with lithium, for commercialization. the Guardian: You have mentioned that you think the manager of the state lithium company in Bolivia is inventing the Tesla meeting to make it seem like he is doing his job. Do you still believe this to be the case, and if so can you explain what you think is really happening? JUAN CARLOS ZULETA: The general manager of the state lithium company in Bolivia is confused. He doesn't have the slightest idea of the lithium market neither does he have knowledge of its main players or trends of use of lithium for the years to come. All he knows is that is that the lithium project under its control is late and this reality is beginning to make him very nervous. This is a very complicated handicap for someone in charge of one of the most strategic projects in the world nowadays."

I will probably never know why the Guardian decided not to include any of my comments in their article despite a specific (private) recognition by its author that they "did help inform the piece" and why it took them so long to publish it.

In closing, let me make the following comments on the the Guardian contribution.

First, the article confirms that Pure Energy Minerals is interested in the Bolivian lithium industry although it also mentions that "Comibol and Tesla have not responded to requests for comment." It should be recalled that the manager of the Bolivian lithium project had already said that Tesla (in association with a Canadian company) expressed its interest in building a lithium battery plant in Bolivia and that I found at least two reasons why that couldn't be the case. But it now seems like he was confusing lithium batteries with lithium resources.

Second, it introduces additional doubts as to the efficiency of the Bolivian process to extract lithium from Uyuni further being developed by K-UTEC Ag Salt Technologies. This is of utmost importance given the time (more than 8 years and a half) and financial resources (more than US$ 250 million) already spent on the project. Needless to say, delivery of results by the German consulting firm is long overdue which inclines us to believe that Bolivia may be starting to think of other options.

Third, it portrays the director of K-UTEC Ag Salt Technologies as not having a clue regarding the environmental risk of brine extraction as reflected on availability of water resources in the surrounding area with implications for agricultural production and human groups as stated in one of my answers to the Guardian questionnaire above.

