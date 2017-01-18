Prospect Capital: Buy Low, Sell High

Improving investor attitudes towards the high yield sector, and growing investor optimism with respect to Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have driven the BDC's shares to a new 52 week high on Tuesday. Prospect Capital's once formidable Net Asset Value discount has all but disappeared, and shares are very vulnerable to a correction now. It is time to tread carefully.

Remember that old investment wisdom "to buy low and to sell high"? Following this simple advice would have made investors a ton of money when it comes to Prospect Capital. Last year, when investors were losing it over falling crude oil prices and energy loan exposure of Business Development Companies, Prospect Capital was one sale. A lot of BDCs were priced at steep discounts to Net Asset Value a year ago, and Prospect Capital's shares weren't an exception. Prospect Capital slumped to a new low of $5.21 almost exactly one year ago, with shares priced at a nearly 50 percent discount to Net Asset Value.

I have recommended buying Prospect Capital a year ago, taking a lot of criticism from other investors about my "irresponsible" call to be bullish on a company that was selling for half of what the auditors confirmed it was worth. In my article "Come On, Admit It, Prospect Capital Is A Steal At $6", I pointed out that the high NAV discount was foolish, and that the reward-to-risk ratio was actually tilted in favor of income investors; which, by the way, could secure a whopping 16.8 percent yield on cost.

Fast forward one year and Prospect Capital's Net Asset Value discount has significantly narrowed, and growing investor optimism with respect to high yield, high risk assets are a warning sign. Investors love high yield investments again, a strong indication to tread more carefully now.

For instance, Prospect Capital's shares have hit a new 52 week high on Tuesday, running as high as $8.73. The Relative Strength Index is starting to flash a red light - RSI of 69.46 -, suggesting that Prospect Capital's shares are becoming overbought on the back of too much investor optimism about interest rate hikes and high risk assets.

Source: StockCharts.com

Prospect Capital's shares have had a great run over the last or so; advancing an astounding ~46 percent. As a result, the reward-to-risk ratio is no longer compelling at today's price point, even though shares are still throwing off an eleven percent yield.

Prospect Capital's shares today sell for 0.90x Q1-17 Net Asset Value, which is a lot more than a year ago when shares were in the bargain bin, selling for half Net Asset Value. On a Net Investment Income basis, investors have to pay ~9.8x Q1-17 run-rate NII, which is more on the expensive side for Prospect Capital.

What's more, investors don't seem to be as much concerned anymore about dividend coverage as they were a year ago, which, of course, is yet another red flag.

Source: Achilles Research

I went into detail about Prospect Capital's declining dividend coverage in my article entitled "Prospect Capital: Time To Sell?".

All considered, Prospect Capital's shares have run way up, and it may just be about the right time to sell.

Your Takeaway

As much as I love Prospect Capital and the income from my remaining shares, I think it is time to be cautious. Investors need to buy low and sell high, not the other way around. Prospect Capital is now at risk being overbought, and the company is not that much of a compelling Buy anymore considering the moderately high valuation based on Net Asset Value and run-rate NII. The reward-to-risk ratio is not tilted in favor of income investors at this point. I plan on closing out my long position in Prospect Capital this month.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.