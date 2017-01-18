Near 52-Week Lows, Vera Bradley Is Still A Short

At this point, I'm truthfully not sure if it's even possible for a retailer to execute a turnaround - at the least, not a major one. The industry is becoming increasingly fragmented, and lower mall traffic (in particular) would seem to make it much more difficult to recapture customers previously lost. In, let's say, 2004, a struggling mall retailer could change their layout, put a solid collection in the windows, and catch the eye of a lapsed customer walking by and get a second chance. In an Internet/"omni-channel" age, those second chances simply aren't available; even in-store shoppers generally are researching online, which means those shoppers are visiting their preferred sites and ignoring those of brands whose services and/or selection didn't measure up in the past.

Yet investors still are buying turnaround stories in retail, even though the overwhelming majority simply haven't played out and/or aren't playing out (Myself included: I bought Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) a few months ago ahead of its recent post-guidance plunge). Time and time again, longs have entered too early, and shorts have done the same in exiting (again, myself included). Of the "turnaround" stories in retail of late, I can think of only one - Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) - that's managed to stabilize itself somewhat, and it's still ~17% off highs near $30 reached last year when investors became too optimistic too quickly. But Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI), Guess? (NYSE:GES), Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and others I'm sure I'm missing all have fallen through what appeared to be bottoms and capitulations, with declining earnings progressively negating bull cases based on the fact that the stock was just "too cheap".

Given the nature of the space at present, I think there's good reason to short Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), even with the shares just off their 52-week low at Tuesday's close of $12.09. Even now, VRA still checks off all the boxes of successful recent shorts:

Continued guidance misses due to an inability by management to forecast the business;

significant traffic declines which offset any potential or possible improvement in the assortment;

a questionable and/or incoherent strategy that targets "new" customers while "old" customers clearly remain unsatisfied; and

no concrete evidence that the business has even stabilized.

And even at the lows, VRA still isn't all that cheap, trading at 14.6x the midpoint of FY17 (ending January) EPS plus cash (Note that my FY17 EPS figures exclude $0.04 in asset impairment charges that the company has not excluded from its non-GAAP presentation). That's in line with Coach (NYSE:COH), which is guiding for double-digit EPS growth in its FY17, and well above Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), which trades at a single-digit multiple. Yet, Vera Bradley is smaller, less diversified, and is in a clear declining trend (as opposed to both peers) with no obvious evidence of a near-term bottom.

So while it's easy to assume that the "easy money" has been made in Vera Bradley, recent history in retail - and in VRA itself - would argue otherwise. To my eye, given current valuation and the likelihood of further earnings declines, there's more easy money to be made still.

A Steady Decline

Fundamentally, the most important thing to keep in mind relative to VRA is that its declines are not over yet:

Source: Author from VRA filings and press releases. Figures do not exclude ~$6 million loss of revenue in FY15 from Japan licensing. EBITDA excludes inventory write-down in FY14, asset impairments in FY17. FY17 figures estimated using company guidance.

This isn't GPS or PIR or even KORS, where sales and earnings appear to have bottomed somewhat, and the short- to mid-term risk to the bull case is that the bottom may be only temporary. Vera Bradley remains a declining business. The four-year comp stack (including e-commerce) is about -24%, assuming a -5.4% same-store sales figure in FY17 (The YTD figure is -5.7%, according to the 10-Q, and management guided for a mid-single-digit decline in Q4 on the Q3 conference call). Sales per square foot are set to drop almost 40% over the same four years. Only steady store openings, which the company finally began to moderate in FY17 (only four new stores, all of which were major concepts including a store in Manhattan's SoHo district), have limited the overall revenue decline.

That's not the worst of it. What the company calls "indirect" sales - the company's wholesale channel, which includes 2,600 specialty retail doors and 730+ department stores including Macy's (NYSE:M), Belk (OTCPK:BLKIA), Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT) and Von Maur locations - should decline roughly 47% between FY13 and FY17, based on post-Q3 guidance. That includes a projected 35-40% decrease year over year in Q4, as specialty accounts are looking elsewhere and struggling department store partners aggressively minimize inventory.

The news isn't quite as bad below the top line. Gross margin actually has held rather steady in the 55-57% range save for a dip to below 53% in FY15; the figure is actually guided to increase ~30 bps YOY at the midpoint of FY17 guidance. Vera Bradley has walked back some of its promotional activity over the past few quarters - though with a corresponding impact on a revenue - and with its expressed goal to be an aspirational brand, aggressive discounting probably is self-destructive longer term.

The culprit as far as margins go is SG&A, unsurprisingly, a direct result of the deleverage caused by declining comps and per-square-foot sales. SG&A was under 37% of sales in FY11; it's guided to over 49% in FY17. Vera Bradley's store count has more than doubled over the same period; revenue is up less than 6%. But other than staffing stores that are part of a seemingly aggressive expansion strategy, the SG&A increase largely is a function of the declining sales and associated deleverage. There doesn't appear to be bloated overhead to cut. The issue is that Vera Bradley needs revenue to rise to support that opex spend.

The result of the deleveraging has been a significant compression in margins. EBITDA margins were 22% in FY11-FY13; guidance implies a ~12.5% figure in FY17, down 240 bps year over year and ~1,000 bps from levels earlier in the decade. That compression combined with four straight years of revenue declines has nearly halved EBITDA since FY13, and reported non-GAAP EPS has declined from $1.70 to $0.68 (despite a share count that is nearly 9% lower).

Again, the key takeaway is that Vera Bradley is not a "struggling" or "stagnant" business; it's a business in decline. That hasn't changed of late, either. Q3 revenue was down year over year, with a -5% comp; the indirect business had been guided "around flat" on the Q2 call but fell almost 5%, with the aforementioned guidance implying a near-collapse in Q4. EBIT margin compressed almost 300 bps in the quarter y/y, and EPS excluding a tax adjustment fell 26% and missed the low end of the company's guidance. Guidance for comp declines and a 40%+ decrease in EPS (at the midpoint) suggests more of the same in Q4.

To be sure, this is all backward-looking analysis, and - in retail, in particular - expecting the future to replicate the past is a good way to lose money from either the long side or the short side. But unlike other "turnaround" plays like GPS or PIR, there really isn't any evidence of even the beginning of a rebound for VRA, at least not yet. There have been some modest signs of good news: the gross margin rebound last year as the company backed off promotional spend, occasional sequential improvements in same-store sales, a few wins in the department store channel. But there hasn't been any real sign of progress in terms of the fundamentals: for four years now, the declines have continued largely unabated. And I truthfully see little reason to expect them to stop any time soon.

Can Vera Bradley Turn Itself Around?

We're now in the third year of our multi-year turnaround and our team is committed to executing our long-term strategic plan focusing on the core areas of product distribution and marketing as we create beautiful solutions for our "Day Maker" customer. We are encouraged by our progress to return the business to sustainable growth...Our exciting new brand positioning will be launched in September and we believe this will lay the foundation for comparable sales growth in the second half of the year...

That quote comes from CEO Rob Wallstrom on the Q1 conference call on June 1, and the contrast of the optimism in June against the results in the second half pretty much sums up Vera Bradley's miserable fiscal 2017. The company is in the third year of its turnaround, and heading into its fourth with little apparent progress made. The company announced on the Q4 FY16 call that it was naming its "target aspirational customer" a "Day Maker", which appears to have done little other than draw some snarky comments and not a few It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia jokes (Management didn't even mention the term on the Q3 call six months later, though it's unclear whether that simply due to the subject matter discussed or whether it signals a retreat). The re-branding hasn't helped Q3 or Q4 comps, apparently, though to be fair a credit card hack earlier this year delayed the launch of Vera Bradley's updated website to Q1. And guidance for positive comps in the back half - reiterated on the Q2 call as well - fell notably short.

There's simply not a lot to get excited about here, and yet investors still are pricing in some growth from current levels for VRA. That strikes me as far too optimistic from two angles. The first is that VRA looks and sounds like SSI, and GES, and PIR (though PIR has at least rebounded somewhat) and other successful retail shorts that have worked better, faster, and longer than even the most bearish traders might have expected. The second is that - ignoring the rest of the market- I'm not exactly sure how Vera Bradley itself is supposed to improve all that much from current levels, based on its own strategies.

Relative to the first point, what stands out the most is that Vera Bradley continues to miss guidance. This is an issue seen again and again in the retail space of late, and if a company can't forecast its business properly, it can't get ahead of its problems. Coming out of FY14, Vera Bradley guided for revenue of $545-565 million and EPS of $1.20-1.30; sales were $509 million and EPS an even $1.00. After FY15, Vera Bradley again guided for total revenue to increase year over year; it again missed, with EPS of $0.82 catching the low end of original guidance only because of a ~3% boost from share repurchases. Q4 FY16 results spiked shares to $20 in part because of management's optimism, but for the third straight year, projected revenue growth will not materialize, and the same is true on the bottom line (guidance of $0.90-0.98 has been pulled down to $0.66-0.69, again excluding the asset impairments).

Again, this is a story that has played out at many retailers over the past few years, and its impact is greater than simply lost investor confidence in management. When C-suite executives anticipate that a company will grow sales next year, they invest ahead of that growth. That's how VRA winds up more having 135% more square footage in four years, at the same time comps (both in-store and online) are collapsing, and how SG&A deleverages 1,000+ bps. That problem undercuts the bull case based on cash on the balance sheet ($2.26 per share as of the end of Q3, with no debt) and some "too cheap" level of current earnings. Current earnings aren't a base even if sales stabilize, as long as management still believes growth is just around the corner, and will spend accordingly. To that point, Wallstrom said less than two years ago, in the Q4 FY15 release, that he still thought over $1 billion in sales and a "high teen" operating margin were possible while admitting it would take longer than the five years (!) he had originally projected.

The guidance errors have come in smaller scale, too. Positive comp guidance for the back half of FY17 obviously missed, and while the delayed website rollout is a contributor, it's not the only reason (brick and mortar comps have come in below unofficial guidance as well). Wallstrom said on the Q4 FY16 call that the company would be "aggressive" in adding specialty store partners; the door count is ~flat through the first three quarters of FY17 and seems highly likely to decline in FY18 given pullbacks at a large number of those customers. And Vera Bradley quite clearly didn't see the Q3/Q4 slowdown in indirect sales coming. In outlets, the MFO (made for outlet)/retirement balance was supposedly in the right place after Q1, according to that quarter's call, and then increased MFO penetration pushed consolidated Q3 gross margin below guidance.

So although VRA management repeatedly has said that it is giving guidance "realistically," it still seems that the company doesn't quite have a handle on what's driving the recent sales declines. Continuing discussion of "macro" factors and the "promotional environment" and other external pressures doesn't inspire confidence, either. Readers can debate whether the economy is good enough at the moment, but this isn't 2009 or 2001 or 1938, particularly among Vera Bradley's well-educated, middle-class-and-up demographic. Retail sales as a whole have steadily increased over the past four years while Vera Bradley's revenue has declined just as steadily over the same period.

What needs to be understood, and I'm not sure VRA management, like too many other retail leadership teams, completely understands this issue, is the external factors aren't temporary and aren't cyclical. Vera Bradley's mall locations aren't seeing less traffic because the economy is weak; they're seeing less traffic because consumers don't want to go to the mall. That's not going to change.

That problem similarly casts a shadow over the company's strategy. Changing the logo and branding in-store is a much less powerful move if 6-8% fewer customers see the updated branding each year (Vera Bradley doesn't break out specific figures, but the 10-K attributed a full-year 8.6% in-store comp decline "primarily" to lower traffic, and other mall retailers including Gap have cited mid- to high-single-digit declines). And that's not the only issue. The "Day Maker" emphasis seemed a move that was far too early. Here's how Wallstrom described the thinking on the Q4 FY16 call:

In terms of our current demographic, we've always had a very wide customer reach...But what we've found is that as that consumer moves to college to kind of, we'll say, the 24-year-old to the 40-year-old [range], we saw that we weren't retaining her as well. We were not penetrated as highly in that part of the demographic. This "Day Maker" is definitely focused on attracting that customer, really building out that 28-year-old kind of age brand. And what's been really encouraging over this last half of the year is we are seeing more of our growth coming out of that consumer.

It's the kind of move one would expect from a company whose growth had decelerated - maybe to flattish, or modest declines. But it's perhaps not the best move to try and expand one's demographic when the existing demographics aren't buying the products (That's exactly what Express (NYSE:EXPR) did, by the way, a move the company very quickly regretted.) The "Day Maker" shift came after an FY16 when full-year same-store sales (again, including e-commerce) declined 10.6%. The decision to shift target demographics seems a bit like adding on a second floor when the foundation is cracked.

That kind of scattered targeting seems a real problem of late. Vera Bradley alternately has emphasized a diversification from its core, colorful, cotton bags - including targeting ~10% of revenue in leather and another ~30% in newer fibers - while also insisting that its heritage cotton products are its most important. The company is looking to move into the home category, has added fragrances and jewelry, and entered a series of licensing deals in swim, hosiery, stationery, and other categories. But the core issue remains that Vera Bradley handbags aren't selling as well as they used to despite a footprint that has more than doubled and despite increased marketing spend (including in Q3). Day Makers and Vera Bradley-branded swimsuits are not going to fix that.

To be honest, I'm not necessarily saying that Vera Bradley management has done, or is doing, a poor job. I don't believe the company has the answer to declining sales, but my bias toward the space and the category suggests that there isn't really an answer. Selling handbags in regional malls is a business model that is highly unlikely to work right now, no matter whether the CEO is Robert Wallstrom or Elon Musk or Jack Welch. The category is struggling across the board, at Kors and Coach and even Guess? (where licensing weakness in watches and handbags has been an undercovered part of the bearish story there). Mall traffic is terrible; it's exceedingly difficult to drive the 2-3% comps needed to leverage SG&A (wage and health care cost pressure aside) when visitation is down mid- to high-single digits.

But the valuation still implies a near-term stabilization and long-term earnings growth of some kind, and I don't see that on the horizon. What drives revenue growth? There's little evidence of a change in category demand or mall traffic; rather both seem likely to be continued headwinds. The licensing deals are interesting, but management already has said they won't be material to results in either FY17 or FY18. Longer term, Vera Bradley still is talking up international expansion, but the problems at home no doubt need to be fixed first.

There might be a case that FY18 may see some improvement from a combination of the delayed website roll-out and easy comparisons. Vera Bradley is one of the few companies I've seen where e-commerce sales are dropping, and a newly launched site could reverse that trend. But comparisons were easy in FY17 and FY16 and FY15 as well, to little help. And a focus on online marketing as part of the "Day Maker" campaign doesn't appear to be working; there's no traction for the company's "It's Good To Be A Girl" campaign on Twitter or Instagram for instance, and increased Q3 marketing spend didn't budge the top-line trend. After being the one bright spot for corporate retailers, outlet malls now are seeing some of the same problems as their regional counterparts, and that could pressure in-store sales in FY18 as well.

Even flat sales may imply declining profits. FY16's gross margin improvement came largely in the first half. The company now has lapped its more aggressive attempts to hold pricing and cut costs. Meanwhile, outlet discounting is a potential source of pricing pressure going forward, and FY17 guidance of ~56.9% already is near an all-time high for VRA since its 2010 IPO. SG&A doesn't get leveraged off flat comps, and Vera Bradley can't cut marketing spend. It seems highly likely that indirect segment revenue will fall sharply in H1 FY18, and that creates a significant problem for margins. Direct segment operating margins were in the 21-22% range in FY15 and FY16; indirect segment margins were 40% in FY16 and over 38% the year before. From an EBIT standpoint, a ~10% decline in FY18 indirect revenue requires a high-teens increase in direct sales to keep consolidated EBIT ~flat. That seems highly unlikely to occur.

Valuation

And yet, even at $12, a short of VRA essentially is a bet that sales won't stabilize in FY18. For what it's worth, Street consensus does project an increase on both the top (3.1%) and bottom lines ($0.71 vs. $0.62-0.66 as reported, which includes the $0.04 in asset impairment charges). Those projections strike me as extremely overoptimistic. Square footage YTD has increased ~7% or so, meaning consensus sales suggest something like ~flat comps and a ~10% decline in indirect revenue. But the EPS figures - even excluding the asset impairment charges, and including 2-3 cents in benefit from share repurchases - imply only fractional margin compression, even with the weakness in the higher-margin indirect segment, even with those flat comps almost certainly not leveraging SG&A, and even with gross margin pressure in the outlet stores (which are ~28% of locations as of the end of Q3) (I'd add, at the risk of sounding snide, that analysts have been terrible at modeling and valuing struggling retailers over the past 4-5 years).

Assume VRA does stabilize sales next year at flat margins, and hits the $0.71 consensus. Year-end cash should be in the range of $2.50 (Vera is projecting a sequential increase in inventory), which still implies a 13.6x EPS plus cash forward multiple. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), which is growing, is under 12x. Express is at 10x. GPS is under 12x next year's consensus. Does VRA, in this example, deserve 15x (and a ~$14 handle)? Only if the market is pricing in a multi-year turnaround that has to start in the next 2-3 quarters despite there being no bottom in sight.

The key risk to a short - even near 52-week lows - essentially is that Vera Bradley's trend changes, and changes quickly. Even with shares "cheap", stabilization doesn't imply upside, as a "stabilized" 12-13x multiple still requires 20% growth. But ~flat revenue and a 100 bps compression in EBIT margin puts EPS below $0.60 next year; a 12x multiple plus cash puts shares below $10 and provides ~20% upside to a short at current levels. To my eye, that type of performance in FY18 would be a positive surprise for Vera Bradley, and it's still somewhat close to priced in.

And if those sales don't stabilize in FY18? It's probably "look out below!" A 5% decline in revenue, another 150 bps deleveraging of SG&A (an improvement from the last few years), and 100 bps of gross margin pressure (from outlet and indirect weakness) put EBIT margin at 6%, EPS below $0.50, and shares likely around $8, or 30%+ downside.

Which seems more likely given recent results? While I admit to being about as far from Vera Bradley's target customer as possible, I don't think the company's assortment is close to on point yet, and even the posts on Vera Bradley's own Facebook page seem to garner a fair amount of negative comments. "It's Good To Be A Girl" seems like an odd message for a brand with a core demographic well beyond the use of the term "girl" (ironically or otherwise), and could easily be a disastrous move that leaves behind existing customers in a bid to chase new, but uninterested, buyers.

More broadly, the key risk to a short of VRA at current levels is that a company entering the fourth year of a multi-year turnaround with no apparent signs of traction suddenly returns to growth - and quickly. A simple continuation of the current trend combined with FY18 pressures in Indirect, in particular, likely drives shares to the single digits and gives a short 20% upside. And there are catalysts - an acceleration of mall traffic declines, a miss on the current marketing campaign, or import duties for a company that went to 100% foreign manufacturing less than two years ago - that can push shares even lower.

The recent lesson of U.S. retail, and, in particular, mall retail, is that struggling companies tend to stay struggling. And their stocks tend to continue to decline, even past points where they look "cheap" or the cash balance provides "downside protection" or further declines are "priced in". From here, VRA at $12 looks like SSI at $7 (a 9% yield!) or GES at $20 (net cash, turnaround potential, similar multiple) or even M at $40 (too cheap!). Those retailers all had a lot more room to fall, and I believe VRA does too.

