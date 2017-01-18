Polaris Industries Is Doing A Great Job In A Tough Industry, Buy Its Shares Cheap

This company's management's incentives are very much aligned with those of its shareholders.

Investment Thesis

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) is doing a fantastic job during the downturn. Its management's incentives are directly aligned with those of its shareholders, the company produces high returns on capital, growing both top and bottom lines of its financials while using excess capital to repurchase its shares and pay a dividend with a yield of 2.6%. Therefore, I conclude that this company's shares trade at a 25% discount from intrinsic value.

Business Overview

PII designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, snowmobiles, motorcycles, garments and accessories.

In spite of the product recall of its RZR 900 and RZR 1000 off-road vehicles due to thermal-related incidents as well as its downward revised earnings (2016 Q2), it has still navigated the out of favor cyclical industry a lot better than some of its peers, such as Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT).

In its biggest operating segment, off-road vehicles, PII is currently suffering from headwinds in the oil and agriculture markets. This segment is down in the high single-digits, which is worse comparatively than the rest of the industry which is down in mid-single-digits (Investor presentation; slide 4). While other segments are not doing so badly, this segment is causing a drag on its overall results.

I recently looked at the agriculture sector (Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), here and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) here), where I saw some potential green shoots of the turnaround in this sector.

Financials

One measure by which I define a good quality company is when a company is able to generate free cash flow ("FCF") margin above 5% [defined as FCF/Revenue (%)]. And PII has a normalized FCF% of 7%, which is very good, especially for a company in a tough cyclical industry.

This company's EPS has grown on average 15% over the last 10 years. It has produced an average $257 million in FCF annually and used its excess cash to pay investors a growing dividend and repurchased its shares (roughly 20% of the outstanding shares over the last decade)

Insider Ownership & Compensation

Insiders own 3.4% of the outstanding stock, which, for a medium cap company is quite a considerable amount.

The compensation of insiders is very fair in my opinion as it is based on earnings from continuing operations per diluted share. I read through the company's incentive compensations on a daily basis and I rarely see an incentive that is so directly aligned with its shareholders.

Short Sellers

You may find it interesting that I think of a large number of short sellers (~18.9%) as a positive. But as a deep value investor, the more shorted the stock, the better. In the event that my thesis plays out, even half as well as I describe here, the short sellers will be forced to cover their positions, offering a boost to the share price.

Relative Valuation

In order to confirm that there is a margin of safety on this investment, I performed both a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

My favorite metric is the P/S. I like it because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 2x P/S. Currently, investors are asked to pay only 1.3x P/S, at least 30% cheaper. Additionally, investors were happy receiving 1.9% dividend yield and can now receive 2.6% yield.

DCF Valuation

I confirmed the margin of safety when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $257 million of FCF, with 8% growth over the next five years (which is below its 10-year average of 15%, starting from a depressed base), before leveling off at 4% (which is less than the S&P 500 average and certainly below PII's 10-year average). I discounted this FCF back at 8%. I used 8% because PII has been a consistent FCF generator, with high ROE and this management has proved to be a good capital allocator. This brings the DCF to ~$8 billion market cap or roughly 25% upside to the current share price.

Competition

PII trades cheaply for what it is, a superb growth company that is temporarily out of favor. When I compare PII to one of its peers, Arctic Cat, ACAT trades a lot cheaper, but it is nowhere near the quality of PII, not even close. However, ACAT trades at a much more distressed price. Because I'm a deep value investor, to me price is more important than quality, so I would actually prefer to invest in ACAT (disclosure: I'm considering investing in ACAT).

But deep value investing is not for everyone and those shares are much more volatile and risky. Many investors would prefer to invest "in a great company at a reasonable price" and for that I recommend PII.

Conclusion

There is a lot of dislike currently keeping investors away from PII. But patient and contrarian investors that keep price at the forefront of their investments will be rewarded with a 25% upside to the current share price over the next 18 months. Investors seeking slightly less contentious stock can look at a different type of growth stock, selling below intrinsic value.

