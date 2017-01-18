Bank Of America: What Investors Can Reasonably Expect In 2017

The impressive rally of BAC shares is based more on hope about what is to come, and less on what has already been achieved.

Back in July, when I wrote the article "Bank Of America: An Intriguing Investment Opportunity", we had enough evidence that the value investors could find in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was exceptional at the time. Since then, the performance of BAC shares has been impressive, outpacing with a wide margin not only the broad market but, more importantly, its major competitors.

This dramatic rally may have surprised many, but market participants who had closely explored the drivers of the bank's profitability had already been anticipating such a move. As I had pointed out during the summer, the era of extremely low interest rates, at least in the United States, was ending, and Bank of America was optimally positioned to profit from this significant change. Moreover, the notable strengthening of its balance sheet had paved the way for a warmer embrace by value investors who had realized the increased sensitivity of the bank's earnings relative to the level of interest rates, and were anxiously waiting for a clear signal regarding the future policy of the Federal Reserve.

After a closer look at Bank of America's fourth quarter earnings, it is safe to say that the bank remains on the right track. It has achieved significant year over year improvement across all business segments, producing earnings of $17.9 billion in 2016, which represented approximately 13 percent growth over 2015. The bank's persistent effort to improve productivity and its focus on maintaining strong operating leverage were broadly successful. Key factors underpinning its progress have been its increased efficiency and the steady growth in loans and deposits.

Source: Bank of America

The bank currently boasts particularly robust asset quality, and remains strategically positioned to profit the most from higher interest rates, which will ultimately determine the accuracy of analysts and investors positive projections regarding BAC's performance going forward. While the room for further cost-cutting may be limited, it has to be noted that Bank of America achieved its earnings growth in 2016 without significant rise in interest rates. Now, however, there are signals that we are approaching a considerably more favorable rate environment, and BAC investors are counting on that.

Indeed, the surprise election of Donald Trump reinforced market expectations of an acceleration in the Fed's tightening cycle which was already underway. The resulting rally in equities, industrial commodities and the dollar, with a simultaneous plunge in Treasuries reflects an overwhelming confidence that a substantial increase in terms of economic growth and, possibly, inflation is imminent. Under this increasingly popular narrative, the Federal Reserve will respond swiftly and aggressively, which will translate into higher interest rates than previously expected. Undoubtedly, should this scenario materialize, BAC's profitability will receive a strong and durable boost.

Nonetheless, a more sober examination of the recent political developments reveals that the market's ebullience is largely built on hope rather than substance, underestimating the level of fluidity and uncertainty that lies ahead. Last month, Janet Yellen stressed that the Federal Reserve, following the presidential election, is operating under a cloud of uncertainty. Moreover, the December FOMC meeting confirmed that the central bank's economic outlook and its interest rate projections for the coming years remain essentially unchanged. In contrast to market hopes, the median path regarding the Fed's policy is still projecting relatively limited additional rate increases over the next two years. This is particularly consequential for banks, especially Bank of America, and it should come as no surprise because the outlook for fiscal policy remains hazy.

Source: Federal Reserve

The discrepancy between the Fed's projections and the market exuberance warrants caution. We are entering a transitional stage, where the U.S. economy will rely more on fiscal stimulus and less on the monetary policy of the central bank, whose systematic intervention and unconventional tools had been the dominant force determining market moves and safeguarding from excessive volatility. Nonetheless, the timing, the size and the effectiveness of the upcoming fiscal package are uncertain. Financial markets have already priced the success not only in the timely passage of the promised fiscal measures, but also the success in their effective implementation. However, historical experience shows that we can in no way take this scenario for granted.

First of all, the fact that Republicans currently control both the House and the Senate is encouraging, but we cannot disregard the dysfunctional and erratic state of today's Congress. If concerns regarding the deficit impact of the proposed measures prevail, President-elect Trump may have no alternative but to resort to financing his infrastructure program through tax-credits and public-private partnerships, which will likely reduce its scale and dampen its economic effects. Secondly, the realized positive economic impact of the new administration's fiscal stimulus could be offset by other suggested policy changes, which may result in trade barriers, or worse spark trade wars with widespread collateral damage and unintended consequences. Such a scenario could actually unleash unpredictably severe deflationary forces on a global scale.

One other potential headwind may come from the dollar's growing strength, which could negatively affect exports, counterbalancing the progress achieved in other areas. If the trend of steep gains in the U.S. currency persists, the contractionary impact will be significant, which is something that may deter the Fed from acting as aggressively as market participants currently anticipate. Fed policymakers have come to realize the magnitude of the negative effects that an excessively strong dollar tends to create on the global economy. As a result, there is a direct link between the movement of the dollar and the probability of the higher interest rates scenario, on which Bank of America's investor hopes for profit acceleration hinge.

Bank of America shares have rallied more than 60 percent since July, not because of the admittedly positive performance of the bank, but mostly because of the realization that it is positioned to become the primary beneficiary, especially within the banking sector, of the emerging higher interest rate environment. Yet, the remaining risks are substantial, even if market's hopes about the promised higher infrastructure spending, deregulation and the corporate tax reform actually materialize.

Consequently, while Bank of America remains an excellent company to own, its valuation is no longer particularly attractive. In that sense, the timing to increase exposure is not optimal at the present time. After all, the threat of a sudden reversal in market and business sentiment is gradually increasing. The latest market signals suggest that the ongoing market enthusiasm may soon run its course, unless we have more clarity and concrete progress in the implementation of the expected fiscal policy path.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.